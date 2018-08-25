Getty Images

Tour Championship would be a pleasant surprise for Tiger

By Rex HoggardAugust 25, 2018, 4:24 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Tiger Woods began this season with a list of goals, from the more general plan of physically withstanding the rigors of a full year to more specific targets like qualifying for the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

It wasn’t until he was deep into the summer that he began to envision advancing all the way to the Tour Championship.

“After I finished sixth at The Open Championship, I think that got me, you know, towards where I had a chance to get into the Tour Championship, and I wouldn't have to do much,” he said on Saturday following a third-round 68 at The Northern Trust.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

Woods, who hasn’t played the finale in Atlanta since 2013, had been outside the top 50 for much of the summer. But he jumped to 44th on the points list following his finish at Carnoustie and vaulted to 20th with his runner-up showing at the PGA Championship. The top 30 make it to East Lake next month.

“I don't have to do a whole lot to get into the Tour Championship, but I still have to do enough,” he said. “I've got to hopefully play well tomorrow and into next week and get some momentum going.”

Woods, who was tied for 45th after his round at Ridgewood Country Club, is currently projected 25th on the FedEx list, down from 20th.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, 2018 Tour Championship, 2018 Northern Trust

Trending

Phil admires shot, talks trash on Tiger all at once

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 25, 2018, 5:23 pm

Leave it to Phil Mickelson to admire his own shot and talk trash all at once.

As you'll see and hear in the video below from the par-3 second on Saturday, Mickelson flushes an 8-iron from 169 yards, and while the ball is in the air, it sounds like someone says, "Better be better than Tiger's."

Phil immediately replies, "Oh, it is," and the ball drops down less than 8 feet from the hole.

Mickelson would go on to make his birdie.

The $9 million match is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 Northern Trust, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Harrington charges into share of Czech Masters lead

By Associated PressAugust 25, 2018, 5:13 pm

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic - Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and Andrea Pavan shot flawless 7-under 65s on Saturday to share the lead after the third round of the Czech Masters.

Harrington and Pavan each had seven birdies to finish with a 17-under total of 199 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Irish veteran Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, is chasing his first European Tour win since the 2016 Portugal Masters.

Full-field scores from the D+D Real Czech Masters

Italian golfer Pavan is seeking a first victory.

Second-round leader Gavin Green of Malaysia is three strokes behind after carding a 70.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is fourth, another stroke back, after a round of 68 that included an eagle on the first hole.

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters (71) and Eddie Pepperell (68) are tied for eighth, six shots off the lead.

Article Tags: Padraig Harrington, 2018 Czech Masters

Trending

Getty Images

TT Postscript: First bogey-free round in 3 years

By Tiger TrackerAugust 25, 2018, 4:37 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Here are some things I think I think after a third-round 3-under 68 at The Northern Trust Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club:

• Let’s start with the good. This was Tiger’s first bogey-free round on the PGA Tour in 1,148 days. Yup, since The Greenbrier in 2015.

• Driving, for the second consecutive day, was spectacular. He’s not swinging as fiercely as he did earlier in the year, but this new, more controlled action is a thing of beauty. He hit 9 of 14 fairways and most of those misses were with his 3-wood.

“I’ve changed the loft on it and gone back to a shaft that I know and I’ve won tournaments with, so it’s a feel that I know,” Tiger said. “This entire year has been trying to hit a moving target just because my swing has changed, my body’s changed. It’s morphed through the entire year. I’m at a place now where I think that that shaft works again. It’s been a number of years before that shaft worked.”

• Along with the driving prowess, iron play was terrific. Not quite as good as Round 2, but pretty close.

Full-field scores from The Northern Trust

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

• But - and there’s always a but - his putting was just horrific. Not good. At all. There were many short misses. On Nos. 7, 8 and 9, he missed from 12, 14 and 12 feet, respectively. But they weren’t just misses; they didn’t even sniff the hole. Weren’t close. On the short par-4 12th, he blew a 4-footer for birdie a few feet by the hole. A 10-footer for birdie on the par-3 15th hole never threatened. You get the picture? It was not pretty.

“I’m just not seeing the lines this week, just the way it is, the way it goes,” Tiger said. “I’ve called Joey in a few times this week: ‘Joey, I see three different breaks here.’ He said, ‘Yeah, so do I.’”

• Tiger admitted that the poor putting has really tested his patience for three consecutive days. Eight birdies is just not enough to compete around this golf course. But there’s no fear of him changing putters, something he says he never is quick to do.

“Not really,” he said when asked if he’s ever felt the need to change a putter on a whim. “I’ve had to change putters over the years, just because I’ve altered the shaft after the round.” See what he did there?.

• The goal now, Tiger said, is to get to 10 under par, which would mean he needs to shoot 64 on Sunday.

“I think that would be a nice way to end the week. It’s not going to win, but at least I can get some good momentum going into Boston and on a golf course that I’ve won before.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Northern Trust, Tiger Tracker, TT Postscript

Trending

Getty Images

Highlights: Woods' three Saturday birdies

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 25, 2018, 3:53 pm

Tiger Woods' 3-under 68 on Saturday morning looked better on paper than it did in person.

While Woods didn't drop a shot, he also let a number of quality birdie chances slip away as he struggled with his putting.

That said, here are the three times he managed to convert for birdie.

After five straight pars to open, Woods drew his first circle of the day with this putt from 11 feet at the par-3 sixth.

With pars on 12 of his first 13 holes, Tiger picked up his second birdie of the round when he jarred a 16-footer at the 14th.

And finally, he capped off his early Saturday morning round with a flagged iron and this 6-footer for birdie and a 3-under-par 68.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Northern Trust

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.