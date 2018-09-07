Getty Images

TT postscript: Deflating bogey-bogey finish for 70

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 7, 2018, 6:37 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE – Well, that was a bummer compared to yesterday. Tiger Woods gave up the little ground he gained Friday with a bogey-bogey finish en route to an even-par 70. The overnight co-leader will enter the weekend five behind leader Xander Schauffele. And now, deep thoughts with Tiger Tracker ...

• Woof. That deep enough for you? I’m not going to crush a guy for shooting even par but the finish was just so deflating. A two-putt birdie at 16 soon gave way to a missed green-lip-out combo at 17 and a three-putt at 18. His first 16 holes were far from exciting, but they were good enough. His closing bogeys threw away five hours of hard work.

• Woods started his post-round media availability with his putting, calling the story of his day “very simple.” “I didn't make any putts,” he said. “I hit a lot of beautiful putts that were on top of the edge and then obviously hit a couple bad ones on the last hole, but looked like all the putts were going to go in, but they didn't go in today.”

• Fair. He had a number of near-misses and two lip-outs. But focusing on the putting misses the real story about his proximity to the hole. He went from third in the field in proximity in Round 1 (24’5”) to 54th in Round 2 (37’4”). He just didn’t have the number of short, quality opportunities that he had on Thursday. With Aronimink further softened by overnight rains, tournament officials cut a number of back-edge pins, which Tiger acknowledged immediately after the remarks about his putting.

“As soft as the golf course was, they had a lot of back pins and I couldn't get back there, couldn't skip the ball back there,” he said. “You don't want to go long. You don't want to carry it past the hole and skip over the back. It was a difficult task to try and flight one to get it back there without, you know, hitting it over the back.” And that was the real story Friday.

• The good news is, he’s far from out of it. He’s five back to enter the weekend, and Aronimink is going to stay plenty soft. He’s already gone low once this week, and he’ll have two opportunities to do it again. Still, he’s aware that it might take four low scores to win this week, not just three. He definitely feels like he left a lot out there today, and with good reason.

“That round today was easily 6 or 7 under par,” he said. “It turned into even par which is not what I needed to do today. Everyone is going low and birdies should be had.”

• Something to watch this weekend – Tiger’s performance on the non-4s. Aronimink has just two par-5s and he’s played them in 5 under so far, with three birdies and an eagle. On the flip side, he’s played the course’s difficult par-3s, three of which measure longer than 215 yards, in 3 over. Length, however, is no excuse for why he’s missed the green at the short par-3 fifth both days.

“Well, making a bogey with a sand wedge in my hand is not very good,” he conceded. “Dumping the ball in the bunker at 17 also is not very good. I’ve got to hit better shots on the par 3s, for sure.”

• One last thing, Tiger didn’t have media availability Wednesday, and his play got all the attention on Thursday. But a disappointing round of 70 finally led to Woods getting asked the Colin Kaepernick-Nike question. More on that here.

Watch: Pieters makes 9, snaps putter over knee

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 7, 2018, 7:40 pm

Thomas Pieters has had better weeks in golf, and his frustration boiled over during the second round of the European Masters.

Just two days after being passed over as a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup team, the 26-year-old shot a 7-over 77 to miss the cut in Switzerland, and he nonchantly snapped his putter in two over his knee in the process.

Pieters was up and down on Friday before falling apart on the par-5 14th hole with a quadruple-bogey 9. Even more remarkable than the relative ease with which he broke his putter in half was his ability to birdie two of his final four holes without his flatstick. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough to play the weekend. 

FedEx-d out? Spieth in danger of missing Tour Championship

By Nick MentaSeptember 7, 2018, 7:24 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Jordan Spieth said Wednesday at the BMW Championship that his mind wouldn’t be set on any projections this week.

After two rounds at Aronimink, Spieth has slipped from 27th in the FedExCup points standings to a projected 32nd, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in two weeks. The three-time major winner sits in a tie for 48th on the leaderboard at 2 under par following rounds of 68-71.

Spieth has qualified for the season finale in each of his first five years on Tour. He walked away with both the Tour Championship title and the FedExCup in 2015.

Marc Leishman and Emiliano Grillo are the two other players currently projected to drop below the cut-off.

Three falling out of the top 30 means three others are currently projected to crack the field at East Lake.

Xander Schauffele leads the tournament at 13 under par and is currently projected to move to sixth.

“I'm very aware of where I stood coming into the week,” Schauffele said Friday. “Obviously 41st isn't what we wanted coming into the week but, you know, something good here would definitely help.”

Alex Noren and Keegan Bradley trail by three at 10 under par. Noren is currently up 25 spots and Bradley up 24 spots to 25th and 28th, respectively.

“It's great. All the opportunity is right in front of me,” Bradley said. “I’ve got to go take it. That's what's great about the FedExCup Playoffs. You can go get it the last tournament of the year, to make the Tour Championship. That's fun.”

Tanihara leads Fitzpatrick by two at European Masters

By Associated PressSeptember 7, 2018, 7:11 pm

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland – Hideto Tanihara shot a bogey-free 4-under 66 to lead by two shots after the European Masters second round on Friday.

The Japanese player had four birdies at the high-altitude Crans-sur-Sierre club to get to 9-under 131.

Tanihara is two strokes clear of defending champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, American Doug Ghim, and Lucas Bjerregaard.

Fitzpatrick was 1 over for the tournament early in his round, then fired off seven birdies in a 10-hole span and another at the par-4 18th. That gave the member of Europe's losing 2016 Ryder Cup team the day's lowest score of 64 on the 6,848-yard course in the Swiss Alps.

Ghim, a former top-ranked amateur who turned professional in June, shot a 65 late in the day to join Englishman Fitzpatrick and Denmark's Bjerregaard.

Four early starters including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett (66) were in a group at 6 under, trailing Tanihara by three.

Tanihara has never won on the European Tour, which he joined last season after 14 titles in Japan.

Overnight leader Maximilian Kieffer of Germany had a 1-over 71 to be in a seven-man group on 5 under.

Chase Koepka shot a 65 that included 10 birdies and only four pars. The younger brother of U.S. Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka also had a double bogey on the par-3 16th. He starts the weekend five shots off the lead.

Two-time major champion John Daly shot a 75 to follow his 77 on Thursday and missed the cut by 13 shots.

Like Tiger, Rory not as sharp on Day 2 at BMW

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 7, 2018, 6:56 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods wasn’t the only BMW Championship co-leader who struggled to go low again Friday.

Rory McIlroy didn’t fare much better.

After a slow start, McIlroy birdied two of his last six holes to salvage a 1-under 69 and stay in the mix at Aronimink.

At 9-under 131, he dropped from a share of the early lead to four shots behind Xander Schauffele. McIlroy bested Woods by one shot, 69-70.

“It’s hard to stay patient whenever you know what you’ve done yesterday,” McIlroy said, referring to his opening 62. “I didn’t want to lose too much ground. I should have been a few better, but hopefully that’s it.”

McIlroy missed three more fairways than in his opening round, reducing his number of reasonable birdie chances. He holed only 45 feet worth of putts on Day 2.

“I thought they were a little slower today, for some reason,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t get the ball to the hole, and when I did I was reading too much break. I sort of battled the first 12 holes, and then it was nice to make a couple of birdies on the way in.”

