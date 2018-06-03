Getty Images

TT postscript: Finishes next-to-last in putting

By Tiger TrackerJune 3, 2018, 7:14 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Tiger Woods came into the final round of the Memorial Tournament with an outside chance to win, but in the end he didn’t even crack the top 20. Some thoughts and reactions from a disappointing stroll around Muirfield Village next to the man:

• Woods got on the board with an opening birdie to get within four shots of the lead, but that proved to be one of few highlights. He made only two more birdies the rest of the way, shot a 38 on the back nine and signed for an even-par 72 to end the week at 9 under, tied for 23rd and six shots out of a playoff.

• The story is the same as it ever was this week. Woods controlled his ball off the tee, hit plenty of accurate iron shots ... and couldn’t convert the putts. After ranking among the top players in nearly every ball-striking statistic, he finished the week 72nd out of 73 players in putting.

• Still unable to shake the short miss, Woods lipped out from 3 feet for par on No. 10 and three-putted for bogey on No. 16 after missing another 5-footer. He also dropped a shot on No. 13 after hitting his second driver of the week out of bounds.

• Despite the drop down the leaderboard on Sunday, Tiger stayed positive while turning his attention to Shinnecock. “Overall my game is where it needs to be heading into the U.S. Open,” he said. “And that’s something that’s very positive.”

• While the front nine at Muirfield Village typically plays as the easier side, Tiger’s split was eye-popping: 13 under on the front and 4 over on the back, with over-par scores on the inward half on three of his four rounds.

• Woods was frank about the state of his struggles on the greens, as he has been throughout the week. “If I just putt normally, I probably would be right there with those guys and up in there in the last couple of groups,” he said.

• Woods will take next week off to spend with his kids, but he still believes he’ll have plenty of time to solve his putting woes before renewing his quest for a 15th career major on Long Island. “It’s just a minor tweak here and there,” he said. “As soon as I get the reps in, I’ll be all right.”

• After watching another shot to contend during the final round fizzle out, Woods once again kept things in perspective by taking the long-term view. “Week in, week out, I keep getting just a little bit more fine-tuned,” he said. “I’ve had little building blocks along the way, and I keep getting a little bit better.”

DeChambeau wins Memorial in three-way playoff

By Nick MentaJune 3, 2018, 7:55 pm

Bryson DeChambeau birdied the second extra hole to win a three-way playoff and take the title at the Memorial Tournament. Here’s how DeChambeau wound up shaking Jack Nicklaus’ hand on Sunday.

Leaderboard: DeChambeau (-15), Ben An (-15), Kyle Stanley (-15), Patrick Cantlay (-14), Peter Uihlein (-13)

What it means: This is DeChambeau’s second PGA Tour victory following his breakthrough last summer at the John Deere. Up one to start the day, he fell down early to Cantlay, but later regained his lead and took a one-shot advantage into the last two holes. DeChambeau would have won with a 72nd-hole par but missed an 8-footer. On the second extra hole, he found the fairway, hit the green, poured in the birdie putt and pumped both fists. The victory moves DeChambeau to fourth in the FedExCup points race and comes with a three-year PGA Tour exemption.

Best of the rest: Stanley made four birdies in a row on Nos. 14-17 to tie DeChambeau at 16 under heading to the final hole. After it looked as though he had hit an ideal drive down the right side of the fairway on 18, his ball clipped a tree, ricocheted across the fairway and came to rest in thick rough 200 yards from the green. Unable to save his par for what would have been the win, he settled for bogey and the playoff. On the first extra hole, he missed the fairway wide right and once again failed to save his par, eliminating him from the playoff. An, separately, backdoored his way into the playoff when Stanley and DeChambeau bogeyed 18 in regulation. An’s chances appeared on life support when he sailed his approach on the second extra hole into the gallery, but a fabulous flop shot looked as though it was about to force a third playoff hole. Moments later, DeChambeau ended it.

Biggest disappointment: Cantlay raced out to the solo lead with birdies on four of his first eight holes. Unfortunately, this season’s Shriners winner would play the remainder of the golf course a birdie-free 3 over to miss the playoff by one.

Special finish: Playing his fifth PGA Tour event as a professional, 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann wrapped up special temporary status for the remainder of the year when he birdied the 72nd hole with Jack watching. The former top-ranked amateur in the world shot 1-over 73 Sunday to finish T-6 at 12 under par. Since turning pro, Niemann has two missed cuts and three top-10s.

Tiger watch: Woods traded three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 72, a round once again highlighted by his struggles with the putter. A 9-under total left him in a tie for 23rd, giving him his sixth top-25 finish in nine starts.

Round of the day: Louis Oosthuizen went out early and marked down eight birdies and a single bogey to card a 7-under 65 that jumped him up 39 spots into a tie for 13th at 10 under.

Shot of the day: DeChambeau’s birdie putt on the second extra hole.

Quote of the day: “I can’t even describe it. Just to win his event is an honor. He’s the greatest to play. I’m speechless, honestly.” – DeChambeau

McIlroy (T-8) already looking forward to U.S. Open

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 7:07 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Moments after signing for a 3-under 69 Sunday at the Memorial, Rory McIlroy’s attention had already shifted to the next challenge.

“I'm happy enough with that and feel like I've seen a lot of good stuff over the last couple of days to give me encouragement heading into the U.S. Open,” he said after a T-8 finish at Muirfield Village.

McIlroy said he planned to travel to Shinnecock Hills Sunday night to begin his preparations for the U.S. Open. In fact, the Northern Irishman revealed he plans to spend the next two weeks on Long Island.

“It's better to practice there than it is to practice down in Florida this time of year, just it's soft and rain and humid,” he said. “I'm actually just going to play a few other golf courses around the area the next few days and sort of relax and take it easy up there.”

McIlroy, who will be joined by Phil Mickelson and a handful of other players on Monday at Shinnecock, was particularly pleased with his putting and wedge game after playing his final 36 holes at Muirfield Village in 11 under par. He wasn’t as pleased with his driving after hitting just 39 of 56 fairways at the Memorial.

“I feel like I still need to drive the ball a little bit better,” McIlroy said. “As long as I can keep the ball in play at Shinnecock, I feel like I'll have a good chance.”

Lefty heading to Shinnecock for scouting trip

By Rex HoggardJune 3, 2018, 5:16 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Phil Mickelson has six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, including his near-miss in 2004, which was the last time the championship was played at Shinnecock Hills.

Lefty spent a few days at the New York layout this week preparing and following his final round at the Memorial, said that he plans to fly back up to Shinnecock for another few days of practice on Monday.

“I think that this year's U.S. Open is the greatest setup going in that I have seen in my 25-whatever years of playing the U.S. Open,” said Mickelson, who closed with a 68 at Muirfield Village and was tied for 12th when he completed his round. “I think that it will reward the best player as opposed to having luck be a big element on some of the bounces in the fairway, bounces around the green, how it comes out of the rough, so forth.”

Specifically, Mickelson was asked about Shinnecock’s seventh hole, which famously became unplayable during the final round in ’04.

“I think it's a great hole until the USGA gets ahold of it,” said Mickelson, who made par on the seventh hole during the final round in ’04. “I'm concerned every time they get ahold of it. But I think it's a great hole. I think it's one of the core design foundations of a great golf hole. I think that you see a lot of holes replicated off of No. 7 at Shinnecock that are spectacular.”

Woods birdies first, but hope fades away (72)

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 3, 2018, 5:00 pm

Tiger Woods began the final round of the Memorial Tournament trailing leader Bryson DeChambeau by five shots, but he picked up one on the first hole Sunday.

Woods had good looks at birdie on the next two holes, as well, but missed from 20 feet at the second and from just outside of 10 feet at the third.

He did two-putt from 45 feet at the par-5 fifth, however, to get to 11 under par and within three strokes of the lead.

After hitting his tee shot into a bunker at the par-4 sixth, Woods made a 7-footer for par to stay three back. He then failed to birdie the par-5 seventh and parred Nos. 8 and 9 to turn in 2-under 34. At 11 under for the tournament, Woods was four off the pace and in a large group tied for ninth place.

Woods' deficit grew quickly on the back nine as Patrick Cantlay pulled out front with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8, while Woods bogeyed the par-4 10th.

Perhaps too little, too late, but Woods did recover with a birdie at the 11th.

And then came this ...

When it was all said and done, it was an even-par 72 for Woods on Sunday, for a 9-under total for the week. The world still awaits for his return to the winner's circle for the first time since 2013.

