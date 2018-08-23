Getty Images

TT postscript: Half-clubs lead to mediocre 71 on Day 1

By Tiger TrackerAugust 23, 2018, 6:10 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Here are some things I think I think after a mediocre opening-round 71 at The Northern Trust:

• Starting on the ninth tee is just plain weird. I know it was done because of logistics but it’s still awkward. Messes everything up, and I’m not great at math.

• Now that we’re done with that, two birdies and two bogeys, equals … meh.

• I’ll let the man sum up his round himself: “One of those days where I just kept having the half-club and was never able to fully swing at it and having to hit little softies in there, control my flight, maneuver the golf ball. One of those days.”

Tiger went on to say that on Sunday at both The Open and the PGA Championship he had great numbers and full shots into just about every green. Coincidence that both those rounds were awesome? I think not.

• Stat line for Round 1: nine of 14 fairways, 11 of 18 greens and 29 total putts.

• A lot of time a group will either all play well, mediocre or poorly. For better or worse, they feed off each other’s energy. This was not one of those days. Tommy Fleetwood shot a smooth 67 and is near the top of the leaderboard. Marc Leishman struggled, made four bogeys, with a 2-over 73. Tiger was smack in the middle with an even-par 71.

• Sure it’s only one round and there’s so much golf left to be played, but both Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka shot 4-under 67. It’s never fun looking up at those two bros.

• Saw Shooter McGavin from "Happy Gilmore" fame out there walking around today. He’s aged.

Casey focused on playoff path to Ryder Cup

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 7:05 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s been a long time since Paul Casey has been through this and, if he’s being honest, it’s somewhat bittersweet.

Casey rejoined the European Tour this year primarily to play his fourth Ryder Cup, and he began his week at the PGA Championship clinging to the final qualifying spot but missed the cut and now finds himself mired just outside the top 8 qualifiers.

“It’s a nice problem to have. I’d rather not to have to worry about it, but I’m trying to get myself to East Lake and just focus on the next couple of weeks,” Casey said on Thursday at The Northern Trust where he opened with a 4-under 67. “I’d be worrying about it if I was last man in like I was a couple of weeks ago, I’d be worrying about it because I’m a couple of places out.”

Casey is currently 11th on the Ryder Cup world points list and has two week’s before the qualifying ends. He’s been here before, most notably in 2010 when he was left off the team despite being eighth in the Offical World Golf Ranking. But having been out of the Ryder Cup loop for a few years doesn’t make things any easier.

“[Caddie Johnny McLaren] turned to me and said, ‘What is it with you guys, you always worry about it?’” Casey said. “He said, ‘Can you just not worry about it?’ I’m like, ‘No, you can’t.’ You care about it. Hard to put something in the back of your mind when you care about it.”

Casey said he’s been in regular contact with European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, figuring the two exchange ideas about once a week, mostly through text messages.

“He’s gotten very animated with emojis. I’ve gotten hearts [emojis] from Thomas Bjorn,” Casey laughed.

Watch: DJ lips out hole-in-one on Day 1 of The Northern Trust

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 23, 2018, 6:50 pm

Dustin Johnson opened with a 4-under 67 At The Northern Trust that put him in the early mix, but it could’ve - and probably should’ve - been a shot better.

The world No. 1 went pin-seeking from 232 yards on the 6th hole, and his ball did everything but find the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.

Poor DJ. Maybe one of these days he’ll catch a break.

Would Tour players buy a Tiger-Phil pay-per-view?

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 6:31 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Although officials didn’t announce how much it would cost to watch November’s winner-take-all match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, interest for the pay-per-view event among the duo’s contemporaries seemed low.

“No,” Paul Casey laughed when asked if he plans to pay to watch the match. “I’ve never bought anything on pay-per-view. Someone else always does that.”

The match, which will be played in prime time, is scheduled for the day after Thanksgiving in Las Vegas, which appears to be a busy time for the play-for-pay set.

“I think that might be Austin's [Johnson’s] wedding, Dustin's brother. I don't know. If we're at the wedding then probably not,” Brooks Koepka said. “They might order it, I have no idea, but we'll be there. We'll be busy with other things.”

Tommy Fleetwood also seemed to offer lukewarm interest in paying to watch the match.

“Depends where I am and if it's televised where I am,” he said. “If I'm at home and it's not on Sky Sports, then I probably won't go out of my way to watch it. But I mean, I wouldn't mind being part of it.”

Although there are still details that need to be sorted out, including how much it would cost to watch the action, Woods is confident the model will work.

“How many times have we all purchased fights, whether it's MMA or it's boxing, whatever it may be? We all purchase those fights,” he said. “As I said, this will be different. It's fun to do something different in our sport and something that's never been done before.”

Snedeker (back spasms) WDs from Northern Trust

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 6:25 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – A week after winning his ninth PGA Tour title Brandt Snedeker withdrew from The Northern Trust with back spasms.

According to Snedeker’s manager with Lagardère Sports, Snedeker began to feel the spasms on Wednesday and withdrew from the pro-am. After having therapy early Thursday he decided to withdraw from the playoff opener in order to fully recover for next week’s Dell Technologies Championship.

Snedeker’s manager said he didn’t have any issues last week at the Wyndham Championship, where he began his week with a 59 and won by three strokes.

Along with the FedExCup race, the issue could also impact Snedeker’s chances to play this year’s Ryder Cup. Although he finished automatic qualifying 37th on the U.S. point list, his victory last week likely moved him into the hunt for a potential captain’s pick. U.S. captain Jim Furyk will announce three of his four picks after next week’s event at TPC Boston.

