TT postscript: 67 still case of what might've been

By Tiger TrackerJune 2, 2018, 12:11 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – Some thoughts, emotions and observations from walking an often entertaining but sometimes frustrating round alongside Tiger Woods, who moved up the leaderboard at the Memorial Tournament with a second-round 67 but still left a few shots out there:

- One of Woods’ lowest rounds of the year was still a case of what might have been. A hole-out eagle on the par-5 11th sent the crowd into a frenzy, and he promptly stepped up to the next hole and hit the flag with his tee shot. But then the storms came, halting the momentum that was quickly brewing as he finished out the round in even par following an 88-minute stoppage.

- Tiger put on a ball-striking clinic, hitting 14 of 18 greens with two of his four misses resulting in birdie putts from the edge of the fringe. The pin-seeking didn’t stop with No. 12, as he continued to take dead aim after the rain delay. “He was taking flagsticks down,” said playing partner Justin Rose. “It was cool.”

- But there was one glaring issue during the round, and it came on the greens. Tiger missed five putts from inside 10 feet, including four over the final seven holes after returning from the stoppage. “I just hit terrible putts,” said Woods, who estimated he turned a “nice little 62 or 63” into a 67.

- Despite the short misses, Woods moved from the cut line into the top 25 and will begin the third round six shots behind co-leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann.

- Tiger admitted that the rain delay was a factor, given that it was the first weather stoppage he had experienced since returning from injury in December. “I was a little bit worried about how my back was going to feel,” he said. “I didn’t really sit down. I was walking, pacing back and forth, trying to keep it loose.”

- After noting that his back was “tight” during an opening-round 72, Woods said that it was not a factor during the second round, even after the rain delay. “I was fine today. I felt loose,” he said. “Just going to have days where I just am not quite there.”

The 11th hole provided the highlight of the day – and the tournament thus far – when he sent a wedge from 95 yards past the hole and spinning back for an eagle. It was three shots better than his opening-round bogey, and after playing the par-5s in 3 over Thursday he played them in a combined 5 under today. “That’s definitely the most improved award,” he said. “I get that plaque.”

Woods misses five putts inside 8 feet in round of 67

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 12:32 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – After a brief session with the media following a stirring second round at the Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods ducked out a side door and headed straight for the putting green.

Woods’ effort brought the crowds to their feet at Muirfield Village, highlighted by a hole-out eagle on No. 11, but it also included a glaring and persistent weak spot. As if to demonstrate that the various riddles of the game can never be fully solved, Woods combined elite ball-striking with putting that he accurately described as “terrible.”

Woods missed five putts from inside 8 feet, including four critical wobbles in the seven holes he played following an 88-minute rain delay. Birdie putts on Nos. 12 (6 feet), 13 (5 feet) and 16 (7 feet) went awry, as did a 3-foot par putt on the 17th hole that dropped him back to 5 under for both the day and the week. In total, he lost nearly four strokes to the field on the greens.

“I missed a lot of short putts, which is, you know, something I don’t normally do,” Woods said. “Which is frustrating. I’ve got to clean that up come this weekend, and hopefully I can get it going and I can play well like this on the weekend and I’ve got a great chance of winning the tournament.”

After starting his second round firmly on the cut line, Woods moved up into a tie for 24th, six shots behind co-leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann. While he admitted that the weather delay affected him since it was the first such delay he’s experienced in this latest iteration of his comeback, Woods explained that his feel on the greens simply wasn’t up to his expectations from the start.

“I missed one on No. 1, and after that I missed everything. Just didn’t putt well,” Woods said. “I didn’t feel the putter head flowing, didn’t feel it releasing. These are all normal things I normally feel, but I just didn’t quite have the feel for it.”

Watch: Woods makes five birdies, eagle in Round 2

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 1, 2018, 11:31 pm

Tiger Woods was looking to bounce back after an even-par 72 in Round 1, and he did so in a big way Friday at the Memorial Tournament.

His second round didn't get off to a great start with a bogey at No. 1, but Woods rebounded with this birdie on No. 3.

Woods birdied the par-5 5th, and then he got up and down from a greenside bunker at the par-5 7th for his third birdie in five holes.

Woods closed out his front-nine 33 with this birdie putt at No. 9.

After a par at No. 10, Woods set off a thunderous celebration with a hole-out eagle at the par-5 11th.

He hit another dart at the par-3 12th, but Woods missed the birdie putt from 5 feet, 9 inches.

He also lipped out a 5-foot birdie putt at 13, but Woods connected on this birdie putt at the par-5 15th.

After another short miss for birdie at the par-3 16th, Woods missed a 3-foot par putt on 17. He made par on 18 for a 5-under 67 that could have been so much better.

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 1, 2018, 11:20 pm

Following an eventful opening-round 72, Tiger Woods tees off in the second round of the Memorial. We're tracking him at Muirfield Village.

Cinderella theme developing in women's majors

By Randall MellJune 1, 2018, 10:36 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Cinderella may have a sister starring in a sequel this week at the U.S. Women’s Open.

With Sarah Jane Smith pulling away in the rain-shortened second round Friday at Shoal Creek, it feels as if a theme could be developing in this year’s women’s majors.

A couple months after Pernilla Lindberg won in an upset, Smith is positioning herself early to try to do the same.

Lindberg was No. 150 in the world when she broke through to win the ANA Inspiration as her first LPGA title in April. She played like a world No. 1, defeating Inbee Park in a playoff to win wire to wire.

Smith is No. 97 in the world as she also seeks to make her first LPGA title a major.

With another 5-under-par 67 Friday, Smith was pulling away from the field in the morning wave, up by as many as five shots.

“Ten under in two days here is unbelievable,” said Carlota Ciganda (71), who is seven shots back.

This wasn’t easy to see coming, with Smith missing the cut in five of her last six starts. She has been frustrated with her struggles.

“I haven’t handled it well,” Smith said. “It’s been a rough month. It hasn’t been a lot of fun.”

Smith stuck around that Monday at the ANA to see Lindberg win. They’re friends. Lindberg thanked Smith with an encouraging message.

“The nicest message I have gotten, as a pick me up, because I wasn’t going through the best of times,” Smith said. “She has been a great friend.”

Smith said watching Lindberg inspired her.

“It made me put in a little more work, just to try to follow in her footsteps,” Smith.

Lindberg won in her 250th LPGA start.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

Smith is making her 223rd tour start this week.

There’s a special Aussie connection here at Shoal Creek that Smith is looking to build upon. Wayne Grady won the PGA Championship here in 1990.

Count LPGA Hall of Famer and fellow Aussie Karrie Webb among those who believe Smith can finish this off.

“I have always been a big believer Sarah is capable of playing the way she has the last couple days here,” said Webb, a two-time U.S. Women’s Open winner. “We’ve had conversations, where I’ve told her it’s all there. She just has to believe.”

Sean Foley, Smith’s swing coach, is on the same page as Webb.

“Sarah is going to hold a trophy at some point,” Foley told GolfChannel.com late last year. “She’s too skilled not to win.”

Lindberg showed Smith how quickly a player can put it all together. They may be from opposite sides of the planet, but they have a lot in common.

Smith, 33, has her husband, Duane, as caddie.

Lindberg, 30, has her fiancé, Daniel, on her bag.

This quest is very much a joint adventure for both couples.

“We are so lucky,” Duane said. “We get to travel the world together. It’s been amazing. We struggled for the longest time, just sort of breaking even, but over the last few years she has played very well. She has built a life for us.”

Sarah Jane and Duane both grew up on the Sunshine Coast of Australia, knowing each other since they were in junior golf. When they were 18, a mutual friend set them up as partners in a Queensland mixed team event. They played 36 holes together that event and have been together ever since.

Duane started caddying for Sarah Jane 13 years ago. He’s the only full-time caddie she has ever had, other than the odd times a friend has stepped in. They married nine years ago.

“We've had a few 'don't-speak-to-me’ moments after rounds,” Sarah Jane said. “It’s obviously difficult sometimes, but when it's good it's worth every second.”

Duane was asked the secret to making it work,

“Basically, very much knowing she is the boss,” he said.

