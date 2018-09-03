Getty Images

TT postscript: Putter, water ball derail round

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 3, 2018, 9:41 pm

NORTON, Mass. – A victory was never really in the cards for Tiger Woods at the Dell Technologies Championship, but he may have let a chance to lock up a spot at East Lake slip away during the final round. Here are a few thoughts from spending Labor Day alongside the man at TPC Boston:

• The story of the week continued Monday, as Woods got off to a strong start but failed to maintain momentum. Three birdies in his first 11 holes were undone by a pair of late errors as he signed for an even-par 71.

• Woods finished the week at 7 under, tied for 24th among the 76 players who completed four rounds.

• The main culprit, as it has been this week outside Boston, was the putter. Woods created chance after chance, hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation, but he simply couldn’t capitalize. His 33 final-round putts were five higher than any other round, and he lost more than a stroke to the field on the greens for the first time this week.

• The missed opportunities especially began to pile up down the stretch, as Woods got to within three shots of the lead with a birdie on No. 11. But he missed four putts from inside 13 feet over his final nine holes, including a 9-footer on No. 18 that caught the lip but wouldn’t drop.

• Tiger’s title chances ended with a bogey on No. 14, but the shot he’d like to have back the most came on the par-3 16th. That’s where he took an aggressive line over water but came up barely short, as the ball bounced back into the hazard. It led to his only double bogey of the week.

• After starting the week at 25th in the FedExCup points race, Woods stayed right there after his performance at TPC Boston. It means he’s still inside the number to qualify for the 30-man Tour Championship for the first time since 2013, but it also means that there is still work to do in a few days at the BMW Championship.

• With the Monday finish, it’s a quick turnaround for Woods and the other 69 players who qualified for the BMW as the event heads to Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia for the first time beginning Thursday.

Rose eyes East Lake after late rally in Boston

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 11:35 pm

NORTON, Mass. – While a late rally wasn’t enough to catch Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose was pleased with his finish at the Dell Technologies Championship as he keeps one eye on East Lake.

Rose started the day two shots off the lead, and he appeared out of the mix after bogeys on four of his first eight holes. But the Englishman roared back on the more difficult inward half at TPC Boston, making birdie on four of his final six holes to post 14 under after a closing 68. That turned out to be good enough for solo second place, as a string of closing pars gave DeChambeau his second straight win, this time by two shots.

“This was an interesting week for me. It was nice to kind of sign off here in Boston,” Rose said. “It’s a tournament that we are going to miss a little bit. It was kind of where my PGA Tour career started, and it was nice to finish with a strong showing.”

Rose won two times earlier this season, including a convincing display at Colonial, and he entered this week at No. 6 in the points race. But after Monday’s rally he moved up to No. 3 heading into the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia, where Rose won the then-AT&T National back in 2010.

The runner-up result also increases the likelihood that he’ll be in the all-important top five to start the season-ending Tour Championship, a position that would ensure he would win the $10 million FedExCup with a victory at East Lake – regardless of the finishes by other top contenders, including DeChambeau.

“Obviously you’re trying to win these amazing golf tournaments, but in the back of your mind you’re trying to secure yourself into a great position going into the final one at East Lake in Atlanta. And so far, job done,” Rose said. “This result gives me a realistic chance coming into East Lake, no matter what.”

Dell Tech., purse payout: Another $1.62M for DeChambeau

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 10:42 pm

Bryson DeChambeau added to his burgeoning bank account with a win at the Dell Technologies Championship. Here's how the purse was paid out at TPC Boston.

Pos Player Score Earnings
 
1 Bryson DeChambeau -16 $1,620,000.00
2 Justin Rose -14 972,000.00
3 Cameron Smith -13 612,000.00
T4 Tony Finau -12 372,000.00
T4 Hideki Matsuyama -12 372,000.00
T4 C.T. Pan -12 372,000.00
T7 Abraham Ancer -11 261,900.00
T7 Rafa Cabrera Bello -11 261,900.00
T7 Emiliano Grillo -11 261,900.00
T7 Dustin Johnson -11 261,900.00
T7 Bubba Watson -11 261,900.00
T12 Brice Garnett -10 160,875.00
T12 Tyrrell Hatton -10 160,875.00
T12 Brooks Koepka -10 160,875.00
T12 Rory McIlroy -10 160,875.00
T12 Phil Mickelson -10 160,875.00
T12 Jordan Spieth -10 160,875.00
T12 Kyle Stanley -10 160,875.00
T12 Peter Uihlein -10 160,875.00
20 Keith Mitchell -9 117,000.00
T21 Paul Casey -8 100,800.00
T21 Adam Hadwin -8 100,800.00
T21 Marc Leishman -8 100,800.00
T24 Justin Thomas -7 71,228.58
T24 Patrick Cantlay -7 71,228.57
T24 Tommy Fleetwood -7 71,228.57
T24 Kevin Kisner -7 71,228.57
T24 Jason Kokrak -7 71,228.57
T24 Gary Woodland -7 71,228.57
T24 Tiger Woods -7 71,228.57
T31 Byeong Hun An -6 54,562.50
T31 Louis Oosthuizen -6 54,562.50
T31 Brandt Snedeker -6 54,562.50
T31 Brian Stuard -6 54,562.50
T35 Ryan Armour -5 41,568.75
T35 Daniel Berger -5 41,568.75
T35 Kevin Chappell -5 41,568.75
T35 James Hahn -5 41,568.75
T35 Beau Hossler -5 41,568.75
T35 Si Woo Kim -5 41,568.75
T35 Chris Kirk -5 41,568.75
T35 Patrick Reed -5 41,568.75
T43 Branden Grace -4 28,860.00
T43 Russell Knox -4 28,860.00
T43 Matt Kuchar -4 28,860.00
T43 Alex Noren -4 28,860.00
T43 Jon Rahm -4 28,860.00
T43 Kevin Tway -4 28,860.00
T49 Keegan Bradley -3 21,500.00
T49 Brian Harman -3 21,500.00
T49 J.B. Holmes -3 21,500.00
T49 Danny Lee -3 21,500.00
T49 Andrew Putnam -3 21,500.00
T49 Xander Schauffele -3 21,500.00
T49 Adam Scott -3 21,500.00
T49 Webb Simpson -3 21,500.00
T49 Scott Stallings -3 21,500.00
T58 Bronson Burgoon -2 19,890.00
T58 Russell Henley -2 19,890.00
T58 Charles Howell III -2 19,890.00
T58 Andrew Landry -2 19,890.00
T62 Stewart Cink -1 19,170.00
T62 Austin Cook -1 19,170.00
T62 Brian Gay -1 19,170.00
T62 Nick Watney -1 19,170.00
T66 Tom Hoge E 18,540.00
T66 Ted Potter, Jr. E 18,540.00
T66 J.J. Spaun E 18,540.00
T69 Henrik Stenson 1 18,090.00
T69 Aaron Wise 1 18,090.00
T71 Patton Kizzire 2 17,640.00
T71 Ryan Moore 2 17,640.00
T71 Jimmy Walker 2 17,640.00
74 Charley Hoffman 4 17,280.00
75 Whee Kim 5 17,100.00
76 Jamie Lovemark 9 16,920.00
Bubble trouble: End of line for those outside top 70

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 10:34 pm

NORTON, Mass. – While Bryson DeChambeau continued his raid on the PGA Tour trophy collection at the Dell Technologies Championship, there was a heated race near the bubble to decide whose seasons would extend to the BMW Championship.

A total of 97 players started the week at TPC Boston, but only the top 70 in the points race made it to the third playoff event which begins Thursday at Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia. It turned out to be a volatile weekend, as six players moved into the top 70 while six players played their way out of a trip down I-95.

The biggest move came from C.T. Pan, who entering last month’s Wyndham Championship hadn’t cracked the top 10 all season. But he finished T-2 in Greensboro, and he grabbed a share of fourth place with a closing 66 at TPC Boston to move from 72nd to 33rd and put a first-ever Tour Championship berth within reach.

“Honestly, for the whole summer I felt good on my game,” Pan said. “I just needed to click, needed to put everything together to put up good scores for four rounds, which I did this week and I feel great.”

Other notable moves included Tyrrell Hatton (71 to 54), Abraham Ancer (92 to 56), Brice Garnett (81 to 63) and Keith Mitchell (78 to 66). The biggest dramatics were reserved for Massachusetts native Peter Uihlein, who birdied each of his last three holes to extend his season after moving from 83rd to 64th.

“I told my caddie, we were on 15 and I asked him, ‘What do you think?’” Uihlein said. “And he said 9 (under), and I thought 10. I figured we needed a couple more birdies.”

After starting the week at No. 62, Ted Potter Jr., edged Ryan Moore for the 70th and final spot by three points. Those falling out of the top 70 included Moore (60 to 71), Whee Kim (61 to 72), Stewart Cink (65 to 73), Nick Watney (67 to 74), Jimmy Walker (68 to 75) and Kevin Streelman (70 to 77).

Notable streaks came to a close for a pair of veterans as seasons ended for both Matt Kuchar (76th) and Charley Hoffman (79th). Kuchar had made the Tour Championship each of the last eight years, while Hoffman had made the BMW Championship every year of the FedExCup era (since 2007). Hoffman’s exit leaves Phil Mickelson as the only player to qualify for the BMW every year of the playoffs.

FedExCup standings: Bryson ups lead; Tiger hanging on

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 10:18 pm

With his second win in as many playoff events, Bryson DeChambeau upped his lead in the FedExCup standings. Meanwhile, in the race to reach Atlanta, Tiger Woods maintained his spot. Here's a look at the standings midway through the playoffs, as the BMW Championship (top 70) begins this week:

FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
CURRENT STANDING LAST WEEK TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 5617
2 2 Dustin Johnson 3289
3 6 Justin Rose 3191
4 4 Tony Finau 3169
5 3 Justin Thomas 3084
6 5 Brooks Koepka 2551
7 7 Bubba Watson 2277
8 16 Cameron Smith 2231
9 10 Phil Mickelson 1969
10 8 Jason Day 1935
11 9 Webb Simpson 1848
12 11 Patrick Cantlay 1838
13 12 Patrick Reed 1761
14 13 Francesco Molinari 1682
15 14 Billy Horschel 1610
16 21 Kyle Stanley 1525
17 20 Paul Casey 1499
18 15 Aaron Wise 1498
19 17 Jon Rahm 1474
20 23 Tommy Fleetwood 1424
21 18 Patton Kizzire 1413
22 24 Marc Leishman 1390
23 19 Kevin Na 1387
24 28 Rory McIlroy 1373
25 25 Tiger Woods 1342
26 22 Rickie Fowler 1302
27 33 Jordan Spieth 1299
28 58 Hideki Matsuyama 1271
29 48 Emiliano Grillo 1252
30 37 Gary Woodland 1205
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
CURRENT STANDING LAST WEEK TOTAL POINTS
31 26 Chez Reavie 1184
32 35 Brandt Snedeker 1174
33 72 C.T. Pan 1170
34 27 Pat Perez 1167
35 30 Andrew Landry 1145
36 29 Chesson Hadley 1144
37 59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 1121
38 32 Brian Harman 1116
39 44 Kevin Kisner 1111
40 31 Luke List 1111
41 34 Xander Schauffele 1109
42 36 Austin Cook 1094
43 41 Ryan Armour 1084
44 39 Andrew Putnam 1063
45 38 Ian Poulter 1061
46 46 Byeong Hun An 1061
47 52 Adam Hadwin 1054
48 40 Adam Scott 1052
49 45 Beau Hossler 1043
50 43 Alex Noren 1033
51 42 Brendan Steele 998
52 47 Keegan Bradley 979
53 49 Si Woo Kim 972
54 71 Tyrrell Hatton 932
55 51 Brian Gay 910
56 92 Abraham Ancer 909
57 54 Charles Howell III 905
58 50 Ryan Palmer 900
59 53 Zach Johnson 890
60 55 Henrik Stenson 881
61 66 Jason Kokrak 881
62 56 J.J. Spaun 880
63 81 Brice Garnett 853
64 83 Peter Uihlein 843
65 63 Daniel Berger 839
66 78 Keith Mitchell 839
67 64 Chris Kirk 834
68 57 Scott Piercy 833
69 69 Louis Oosthuizen 826
70 62 Ted Potter, Jr. 809
TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
CURRENT STANDING LAST WEEK TOTAL POINTS
71 60 Ryan Moore 806
72 61 Whee Kim 805
73 65 Stewart Cink 775
74 67 Nick Watney 760
75 68 Jimmy Walker 741
76 74 Matt Kuchar 740
77 70 Kevin Streelman 724
78 73 Bronson Burgoon 718
79 75 Charley Hoffman 689
80 76 Joel Dahmen 676
81 77 Michael Kim 675
82 80 J.B. Holmes 668
83 88 Kevin Chappell 667
84 89 James Hahn 666
85 79 Jamie Lovemark 664
86 99 Brian Stuard 654
87 86 Kevin Tway 643
88 91 Branden Grace 634
89 93 Russell Knox 629
90 82 Kelly Kraft 627
91 84 Troy Merritt 616
92 90 Tom Hoge 608
93 94 Scott Stallings 608
94 85 Satoshi Kodaira 600
95 87 Jhonattan Vegas 598
96 96 Russell Henley 589
97 98 Danny Lee 587
98 95 Ollie Schniederjans 573
99 97 Anirban Lahiri 566
100 100 Jason Dufner 557
TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
CURRENT STANDING LAST WEEK TOTAL POINTS
101 101 Sam Ryder 551
102 102 Trey Mullinax 550
103 103 Brandon Harkins 545
104 104 Patrick Rodgers 541
105 105 Charl Schwartzel 528
106 106 Sean O'Hair 526
107 107 Harold Varner III 524
108 108 Alex Cejka 524
109 109 Rory Sabbatini 521
110 110 Richy Werenski 498
111 111 Sung Kang 490
112 112 John Huh 480
113 113 Tyler Duncan 457
114 114 Seamus Power 455
115 115 Martin Laird 453
116 116 William McGirt 449
117 117 J.T. Poston 448
118 118 Vaughn Taylor 445
119 119 Grayson Murray 438
120 120 Sam Saunders 437
121 121 Ryan Blaum 433
122 122 Scott Brown 422
123 123 Nick Taylor 420
124 124 Bud Cauley 405
125 125 Harris English 383
