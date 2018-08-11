ST. LOUIS – Here are some things I think I think after Tiger Woods shot a second-round 4-under 66 at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club:

• Momentum is a strange bird. Tiger was 3 under after seven holes when the round was suspended on Friday and it felt like it was going to stall momentum considerably. But he came out early Saturday, promptly made birdie on the par-5 eighth hole and was off and running.

• A 66 is a 66 but this one felt like it should’ve been lower.

• Biggest reason for the previous line is that Tiger missed two short par putts on the 10th and 12th holes. The 10th hole was the shorter of the two misses, around 6 feet. His approach was short and he had to chip it. Failed to get up and down. On 12, he had a 100-foot putt for birdie and three-putted, missing an 8-footer for par. You can live with missing one, but no need to miss both.

• Tiger’s wedge game was strong. Putting was mediocre.

• None of the three birdies Tiger made Saturday morning were anything special. Two were on the par 5s (eight and 17), but the one on the par-4 11th was probably the most impressive. On a hole many players were attempting to drive, Tiger went with iron off the tee. He hit a wedge approach to 2 feet for the kick-in birdie.

• Tiger is at 4 under total for the tournament, six shots behind leader Gary Woodland. The biggest concern isn’t so much the stroke differential as it is the names ahead of him on the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jason Day, among others, are all in front of Woods.

• Round 2 stat line: 14/18 greens, 8/14 fairways and took 29 total swats with the putter.

• Tiger’s plan between rounds was to eat. That’s what he was focused on after the round. My plan is to sleep.