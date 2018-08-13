Getty Images

With two putters in the bag, Scott nearly wins PGA

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 12:43 am

ST. LOUIS - Adam Scott came up three shots short with two different putters in the bag.

Playing in the final pairing with the champion, Brooks Koepka, Scott was tied for the lead with four holes to play. But he failed to take advantage of birdie opportunities at 15 and 17 and ultimately bogeyed the 72nd hole to finish one shot out of a tie for second with Tiger Woods, settling instead for solo third.

Scott, who’s been known for his post-anchor-ban putting struggles, let a late opening to push Koepka slip away when he missed a 7-footer for birdie on the par-5 17th that one have gotten him one back with one to play.

“I think that really hurt that I missed that, just not to make it interesting up the last,” he said. “And then, of course, I hit a poor drive, and it hit the trees and went way left, and I was on another hole.

“So the putt there was my last hoorah really, and I just didn't hit it hard enough.”

Of note Sunday was the fact that Scott had played this week at Bellerive with two putters – the long one he used all week and a short one he kept in the bag just in case he needed it from off the green on Bellerive’s zoysia fairways . Per a Golf Digest report, Scott went with just two wedges – a 54 and a 56 – rather than his usual three since he could only have 12 other clubs in the bag.

By week’s end, he was actually 19th in strokes gained: putting.

“I putted quite well this week,” he said. “I've been putting well the last three tournaments I've played. So no doubt that's having a positive impact on the rest of my game. I mean, everything has some kind of influence on the other things. You know, I hit the ball a bit better too, so that freed up my putting a little bit. And putting well helps your chipping and your bunker play because you hit it a bit closer.

“If I was critical of myself today, I just didn't drive it up to what I would expect in this kind of situation to win. But I think overall there were lots of positives for me.”

Sunday marked the 2013 Masters champion’s highest finish in a major in five years, since a T-3 at that year’s Open at Muirfield.

Scott seemed to be of two minds after his round about how to view what had just happened. On the one hand, he was buoyed by his resurgent performance after a lackluster last two years. But on the other, he once again was in the lead late on Sunday at a major, and he once again walked away without the trophy.

“I think, if you told me I would have shot these scores at the start of the week, I would have been very pleased. This was some really good golf this week,” he said.

“It is hard to rationalize everything after leading with four holes to play, and you want to win from that position. And I feel like I've led a lot of majors with four holes to play and not won them.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship, Adam Scott

Tiger's rough round still adds up to 64

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 1:38 am

ST. LOUIS – The refrain all week at the PGA Championship was that you had to hit the fairway.

Unless you’re Tiger Woods, apparently.

Woods hit just 5 of 14 fairways Saturday and still carded a 6-under 64, the lowest final round of his major championship career.

“He just kind of ho-hummed 64 today,” his playing partner Gary Woodland said. “[He] could have shot a lot.”

Woods made the turn in 3-under 32 without hitting a single fairway on his front nine. He hooked an iron into the bunker at 1, nearly a hooked an iron into the water at 2, blew a driver through the corner at 4, sailed a driver right at 5, pushed an iron right at 7, pulled a drive left at 8, and hooked yet another iron onto the cart path at 9.

Somehow that added up to 3 under par.

He hit 5 of 7 fairways coming in, but the two he missed likely cost him a chance at a playoff. His iron at the short par-4 14th found the right rough. And his drive at the par-5 17th flared so far to the right that it actually hung up on the far bank of the creek that runs the length of the hole.

He bogeyed 14, he failed to birdie 17, and he finished two behind Koepka.

“The drive on 17 -- I didn't drive it good all day,” Woods said. “I was struggling with my golf swing. I warmed up hitting it left. Then I was hitting it right with every single club, even my sand wedge. I wasn't doing very good. So I knew this was going to be a struggle to try and piece together a round and I did.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods

Woodland's best-ever major finish alongside Woods

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 1:08 am

ST. LOUIS – Gary Woodland didn’t factor into the finish Sunday at the PGA Championship.

But he seemed like enjoyed his walk around Bellerive, nonetheless.

Paired with Tiger Woods, Woodland got off to a difficult start, playing first 10 holes in 2 over. But as Woods made the turn and threatened to potentially claim his 15th major victory, Woodland finally heated up, birdieing Nos. 11, 12, and 14 to shoot 1-under 69.

His tie for sixth at 10 under par is his best-ever finish in a major.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Woodland said of his walk with Woods. “In that atmosphere, there's nothing like it. The energy in that place was unbelievable.

“That was the biggest crowd I've seen.”

And when the galleries weren’t cheering Tiger, they were mostly jeering Woodland, the Kansas Jawhawk who heard M-I-Z followed Z-O-U on every hole.

But after Woodland dented the cup at 12 with his approach – requiring a lengthy stoppage – a different chant broke out at Bellerive: Let’s-go-Ti-ger clap clap clap-clap-clap.

“The fans have been big all week. A lot of KU and Mizzou fans going back and forth,” Woodland said. “Tiger kind of cancelled that out. I was riding off the energy in that group. It was awesome.

“To contend in a major on Sunday and make putts, the energy was unbelievable – that's what you want. You want to be able to play with him on Sunday and beat him. Unfortunately, I didn't do that today, but I was glad I was in that spot.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

U.S. top eight set in Ryder Cup, but Euros still TBD

By Rex HoggardAugust 13, 2018, 1:07 am

ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s deadline to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team came and went without any changes, which was not a huge surprise considering that Nos. 9 and 10 on the point list, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, respectively, both missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

There was, however, a shakeup on the European side, with Ian Poulter climbing from 12th on the Continent’s list to eighth, bumping Paul Casey out of the automatic qualifiers; although, the Casey has until Sept. 2 to move back into the top 8 and qualify for the team.

Poulter finished tied for 31st following a final-round 70, while Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello moved into contention to qualify for the team with a closing 64 and a tie for 10th place at the PGA.

“Overall, very pleased with the day's round. It's going to help me jump, hopefully finish top 10 in the event, which is great,” Cabrera Bello said. “Lots of points. So really, really happy about it.”

On the U.S. side, the top 8 players on the point list are now locked in to play the matches, led by PGA winner Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, who finished tied for 19th at Bellerive following a final-round 69 to maintain the last spot.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, 2018 PGA Championship, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Webb Simpson

Koepka beats idols Scott, Woods to win PGA

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 12:52 am

ST. LOUIS – Brooks Koepka won his third major championship Sunday at Bellerive, and he beat his two idols to do it.

Koepka fended off Tiger Woods and Adam Scott down the stretch to win the 100th PGA Championship, and it’s unlikely he would have had it any other way.

“If you ask Brooks later on, his hero growing up was Adam Scott,” Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, said Sunday night. “And obviously Tiger Woods is everybody’s hero. So he’s got his two heroes coming at him.

“You know, if he was watching TV, he’d be rooting for both of them, if he wasn’t playing. But he never flinched. I don’t know what’s inside him.”

In three major victories in the last 14 months, Koepka has proven unflappable. But he did admit after his victories that a challenge from two of his idols gave him pause – or at least as much as he’s ever going to feel.

“Yeah, obviously it was kind of the first time Tiger's been in contention and I've been in contention at the same time, so the fans definitely let you know what he was doing,” Koepka said.

“And I was playing with Scotty, so I knew what I was up against. And Scotty played unbelievably well, and so did Tiger.

“They definitely made me question it there for a bit or think about it, for sure.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Adam Scott

