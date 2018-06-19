Getty Images

Twice winner Kizzire on missing U.S. Open: 'Fuel to my fire'

By Will GrayJune 19, 2018, 5:59 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – Based on recent form, there likely wasn’t a more decorated player watching last week’s U.S. Open from home than Patton Kizzire.

Kizzire is in the midst of a breakthrough season that has already included two wins: a maiden victory at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba in November, and a marathon playoff triumph over James Hahn at the Sony Open in January. While those titles got him into the Masters and the PGA Championship, they didn’t mean an exemption to Shinnecock Hills.

Kizzire got as high as 51st in the world rankings after his win in Honolulu, but his game started to turn shortly thereafter. A T-12 finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship is his lone top-25 finish in 12 starts since his Sony victory, and he missed four straight cuts from the Masters to The Players Championship.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The U.S. Open grants exemptions to the top 60 in the world at two different cutoff points close to the tournament. But in the midst of a cold streak, Kizzire was 63rd and 65th at each of those deadlines. He attempted to earn a spot at sectional qualifying in Columbus, only to find that his score of 5 under was one shot too many.

“I guess just adding a little fuel to my fire, adding insult to injury,” Kizzire said. “Just to have narrowly missed several different ways of qualification was disappointing. But I just tried to spin it as a positive. I got two weeks off, and I did watch those guys struggle a little bit. I wasn’t struggling at home, we’ll just say that.”

Kizzire hopes to put the disappointment behind him this week at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T-53 a year ago. And while his pair of trophies didn’t get him a tee time last week – or guarantee him a berth in The Open next month – they put him in prime position to make the season-ending Tour Championship, which would mean spots in the first three majors of 2019.

The combination of two recent wins and a ranking outside the top 60 isn’t one that comes up often on Tour, but Kizzire maintains a balanced perspective as he looks to get back to playing the kind of golf that will ensure he doesn’t miss any more majors in the near future.

“If I would have played better in between the U.S. Open and my last win, I would have gotten in. So my play was the reason I wasn’t in,” Kizzire said. “You certainly could look at it and say, ‘This guy’s got two wins, he should be in.’ But I’m not making too much of it.”

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, Patton Kizzire

Trending

Getty Images

Masters, Players and U.S. Open champs grouped at Travelers

By Will GrayJune 19, 2018, 5:50 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – Fresh off a second straight U.S. Open victory, Brooks Koepka is getting right back to work at the Travelers Championship.

Koepka has stood by his commitment to tee it up at TPC River Highlands, becoming the first U.S. Open champ to play the following week on the PGA Tour since Justin Rose played the Travelers after his 2013 win at Merion. Koepka will play the first two rounds alongside Masters champ Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, who captured The Players Championship last month.

Here’s a look at some of the other marquee, early-round groupings for a star-studded field outside Hartford (all times ET):

7:50 a.m. Thursday, 12:50 p.m. Friday: Jason Day, Xander Schauffele, Daniel Berger

Day is making his second straight Travelers appearance, having missed the cut both last year in Cromwell and last week at Shinnecock Hills. He’ll be joined by reigning Rookie of the Year Schauffele and Berger, who took home ROY honors in 2015 and last year was on the losing end of Jordan Spieth’s playoff dramatics at this event.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

8 a.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday: Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

Koepka is making his third tournament appearance overall, but his first since a T-9 finish in 2016, before he had either of his two U.S. Open trophies. Reed has become a regular at this event and enters off a fourth-place showing on Long Island, while Simpson cruised to victory last month at TPC Sawgrass and tied for 10th last week.

12:50 p.m. Thursday, 7:50 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Russell Knox

This was the tournament that turned things around last year for Spieth, who took home the title in his debut thanks to one of the most dramatic shots of the year in a playoff against Berger. He’ll start his title defense alongside a pair of past champs, as Leishman won here for his first Tour title back in 2012 and Knox was a winner two years ago when the tournament was played in August.

1 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. Friday: Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

This group should get plenty of attention in the early rounds, with Thomas entering as the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2 and joined a pair of players who will launch drives all across TPC River Highlands. Watson has feasted on this layout, winning in both 2010 and 2015 among five top-10 finishes, while McIlroy tied for 17th last year in his tournament debut but missed the cut last week at Shinnecock.

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka

Trending

Getty Images

Travelers Championship: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 19, 2018, 5:30 pm

There will be plenty of star power this week in Hartford as the PGA Tour moves north for the Travelers Championship. Here is the key info for this week's event.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Purse: $7 million

Course: TPC River Highlands (par 70, 6,841 yards)

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth. Defeated Daniel Berger with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Notables in the field

Jordan Spieth

• Missed last two cuts (the Memorial, U.S. Open) entering this week

• 188th on PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting (4th in strokes gained: tee to green)

• Only player to win Travelers Championship back-to-back: Phil Mickelson (2001-02)

Brooks Koepka

• Making third career start in Travelers Championship (last start: T-9 in 2016)

• First player to play Travelers week after U.S. Open win since 2013 (Justin Rose)

• First player to win U.S. Open back-to-back since 1988-89 (Curtis Strange)

Justin Thomas

• Fifth career start in this event (MC, T-3, MC last three years)

• Second on PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: tee to green (+1.49)

Rory McIlroy

• Second career start in Travelers Championship (T-17 last year)

• Missed cut last week at U.S. Open (shot 80 in opening round)

Jason Day

• Fourth career start in Travelers Championship (best finish: T-18 in 2014)

• Leads PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting this season

Patrick Reed

• Earned second-most world ranking points of any player in 2018

• Finished fourth at U.S. Open last week (three shots behind Koepka)

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

Trending

Getty Images

Day 'disappointed' in USGA's handling of course, Phil

By Will GrayJune 19, 2018, 5:16 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – Jason Day had the weekend off following a missed cut at the U.S. Open, but that didn’t prevent the Aussie from keeping an eye on all the drama that unfolded at Shinnecock Hills.

The former world No. 1 found it “disappointing,” – with “it” being both the deterioration of a major championship setup and the fallout from Phil Mickelson’s putter slap during the third round.

Day is hoping to bounce back from an early exit at this week’s Travelers Championship, but before turning his attention to TPC River Highlands he shared that the brunt of his disappointment stemmed from the USGA’s inability to keep Shinnecock playable during the third round and their subsequent decision to water it down for the tournament’s conclusion.

“It’s more the course, about how they set it up. Because Saturday was a total, it was like two different golf courses, practically, on the greens Saturday versus Sunday,” Day said. “I just wish they would leave it alone and just let it go. Not saying to let the greens go and let them dry out and make it unfair, I’m just saying plan accordingly and hopefully whatever the score finishes, it finishes, whether it’s under par or over par.”

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

But Day’s frustration also tied back to Mickelson’s head-turning decision to hit a moving ball on the 13th green during the third round, and the USGA’s subsequent ruling that the actions merited a two-shot penalty but not a disqualification.

“It’s obviously disappointing to see what Phil did,” he said. “I think a lot of people have mixed reviews about what he did.”

USGA officials explained over the weekend that Mickelson’s actions explicitly fell under Rule 14-5, which called for a two-shot addition and turned his score of 8 into a 10, rather than Rule 1-2 or Rule 33-7 that could have resulted in disqualification for a “serious breach” of the rules.

Day felt it was unfortunate that all of Saturday’s drama deflected attention from a world-class performance from Brooks Koepka en route to a successful title defense, but when it comes to the handling of the Mickelson controversy he believes the USGA could have made good use of a mulligan.

“It’s just unfortunate that it happened at the USGA’s tournament, where they enforce the rules, like the R&A. And I think they may have, they probably should have enforced a different outcome for Phil,” Day said. “But it is what it is. It’s done. It’s just disappointing that that is overshadowing the winner of the whole week. I think if they had it back again, they may have chosen a different outcome.”

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, 2018 U.S. Open, Jason Day, Phil Mickelson, USGA

Trending

Getty Images

Double major champ Koepka's 15th club: Swagger

By Ryan LavnerJune 19, 2018, 5:00 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – One of the first things you notice when you meet Brooks Koepka – aside from the strong-safety build and movie-star looks – is that he doesn’t lack for confidence. It’s not arrogance; not an in-your-face brashness. He just makes George Clooney seem insecure.

On how he was able to regain his form so quickly after a wrist injury: “I know what I’m doing. I know how to swing a golf club. It’s a game that I’ve been playing my entire life.”

On his self-belief: “There’s nobody more confident here than me.”

On his mindset heading into Sunday: “I feel like you’ve got to take it from me.” 

And his current status in the game: “I always feel like I’m overlooked. I couldn’t care less. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Indeed, last week’s U.S. Open was a not-so-subtle reminder of the jock swagger that has carried him to two major titles. He knows that he’s good enough to win, and so it’s little surprise to him when he actually does.

Brooks’ bravado is nothing new to his father, Bob.

“I’ve trimmed him back a few times,” he said with a laugh Sunday night.

As a sixth-grader, Brooks became the No. 2 man on the Wellington Christian high school golf team. He shot 41 in his first match, a debut so auspicious that it landed him in the sports section of the Palm Beach Post. The caption: “Koepka shows a lot of promise.”

This was before Koepka routinely turned 400-yard par 4s into pitch-and-putts; in those days, he would hit driver on all nine holes, even on par 3s. But that didn’t dent his confidence. On the ride home from that match, a young Brooks laid out to his father his career plans – that he was going to drop out of school in four years and turn pro.

He was 12.

Bob Koepka slammed on the brakes and pulled his car onto the shoulder.

“Let me tell you something, son,” Bob said. “You’re going to go to high school. You’re going to go to college. And after that, IF you’re good enough, you can turn pro.”

Koepka didn’t blossom into a slam-dunk prospect. He never won a Florida junior golf tour event. He won only once in college at Florida State. For years he struggled to match his own expectations with his results, and it became an expensive lesson in self-comportment.

“There were times when he came home with clubs that weren’t all together,” Bob said. “Sometimes he was a little too confident – he’d go to a pin he shouldn’t have and he didn’t have the short game he has now and it’d cost him.” Brooks paid for each and every one of those beheaded clubs, logging hours as a range picker and club cleaner at Bear Lakes in South Florida.

Once it all came together, nothing could replace the confidence of winning, and his big and brawny game proved uniquely suited for today’s tours.

Unlike most young stars – sorry, Rickie – Koepka didn’t even need to have his heart broken before he was ready to win a major. He’d already racked up four top-10s in Grand Slam events before he played in the penultimate group last year at Erin Hills.

Bob and his wife, Sherry, watched the final round from home, unable to find housing within 30 miles of the course in middle-of-nowhere Wisconsin. “My wife always says that Brooks has got that ‘Koepka Look,’” Bob said. “They showed a close-up on the first tee, and she said, ‘There’s that look. He’s got it today.’ He just carries himself with a lot of confidence.” And then he went on to bludgeon the field, closing with 67 and tying the lowest 72-hole score at a U.S. Open.

Having worked with Koepka for the past five years, caddie Ricky Elliott laughed when asked about his boss’ self-belief – “He’s not lacking any confidence, that’s for sure” – but noticed that he’d gone quiet midway through the second round at Shinnecock Hills. Koepka was 7 over, straddling the cut line.

“Get it going,” Elliott said. “Get it back. We’re not out of this thing.”

And Elliott was right. Something clicked in Koepka’s swing, and he ripped off a 66 to surge into the top 10.

All of that talk about a Dustin Johnson coronation over the weekend?

“He knows how to put that little chip on his shoulder,” Bob said. “Anytime you present a challenge to him, he’s willing to step up and take that.”

Having missed out on his son’s breakthrough major last year, Bob wanted a front-row seat on Sunday. He ducked under the ropes on the 16th hole, clapping for one well-executed shot after another until Brooks took home the title by one over Tommy Fleetwood.   

The Open victory capped a memorable eight-day New York trip. The previous weekend Bob headed to Belmont Stakes to watch Justify’s pursuit of the Triple Crown.

“We wanted to see history,” he said. “I just didn’t know we’d see it twice.”

Though he didn’t bet on Justify, he chose his son in his home club’s U.S. Open pool. It seems that he, too, has confidence in Brooks’ ability.

Before heading off to the trophy presentation, he offered one final thought. “I hope you guys have a happy Father’s Day,” he said. “But I think I’m one-up on you.”  

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.