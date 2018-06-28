Getty Images

UL Crown roster spots at stake in Women's PGA

By Randall MellJune 28, 2018, 12:20 am

KILDEER, Ill. – The South Koreans are waging the most intense roster battle to make the UL International Crown.

But the Americans have a nice struggle going, too.

The eight teams qualifying for the UL International Crown were set a month ago, but this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship marks the end of individual qualifying.

The top four players in the world rankings from the eight countries that have qualified will make their nation’s rosters after the final putt falls Sunday and the new world rankings are released.

South Korea, the United States, Japan, England, Australia, Thailand, Sweden and Chinese Taipei qualified.

For South Korea, world No. 1 Inbee Park is a lock to make the team, and No. 5 So Yeon Ryu should be, too. No. 6 Sung Hyun Park is hoping to take the third roster spot, with No. 7 Hye Jin Choi and No. 8 I.K. Kim battling for the fourth spot. It’s not inconceivable Choi and Kim could both move up and bump out Sung Hyun Park.

No. 15 In Gee Chun, No. 16 Jin Young Ko, No. 21 Eun-Hee Ji, No. 23 Sei Young Kim and No. 26 Jiyai Shin are also in the mix.

There is intense interest in South Korea with that nation hosting the event for the first time. The competition is scheduled Oct. 4-7 in Incheon.

“All the fans expect us to hold the crown, but we haven’t held it yet,” Ryu said.

Spain won the inaugural International Crown in 2014 and the Americans won it in 2016.

World No. 3 Lexi Thompson is a lock to make the American team, No. 11 Jessica Korda and No. 12 Cristie Kerr are in good positions, with No. 17 Michelle Wie trying to hold on to the last spot.

No. 22 Danielle Kang, No. 27 Lizette Salas and No. 32 Marina Alex are best positioned to make runs onto the team this week.

“It’s a huge deal,” Salas said. “It’s a goal of mine to make the team, but I’m not thinking about who else is trying to make it. My focus is on playing well this week.”

For Thailand, there’s also a tight race, with No. 152 Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong holding down the final spot and No. 156 Thidapa Suwannapura battling her. They are both in the field this week.

For Australia, No. 80 Sarah Jane Smith is holding the last roster spot and looking to hold off No. 95 Hannah Green and Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, who is No. 145. 

Here are the UL team standings

Before maternity leave, Lewis revels in Women's Summit

By Randall MellJune 28, 2018, 12:39 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Stacy Lewis reveled Wednesday in what the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has become with its Women’s Leadership Summit underway behind the 18th green.

Lewis, who represents KPMG, had a hand in helping develop the larger role the tournament undertakes, with the summit intended to “inspire greatness” for top women in business, politics and sports.

Lewis, who has been an advocate for shoring up the wage gap in men’s and women’s golf, videotaped a message welcoming women to the summit. Lewis is pregnant with her first child, a girl.

“The whole summit itself is based upon pushing women to be better, and pushing us to raise the bar for each other,” Lewis told reporters. “My greatest hope is that my daughter, when she's 18 and 20 years old, doesn't have to talk about making the same amount of money as her brother or her friend would. That's what we're trying to change this week. We're trying to change the way women are thought about in the business world, the way they're thought about on the athletics field.”

Lewis will play this week and also the Marathon Classic in two weeks before taking the rest of the year off to prepare for her child’s birth. She is due in November.

KPMG announced earlier this year that it was going to fulfill Lewis’ endorsement deal, based on her playing a full schedule, even though the contract didn’t require it. She said a couple other sponsors also then stepped up for her.

“I think as far as maternity policies, I think ours is pretty good on tour, but I definitely hope with what KPMG decided to do, I hope it changes the way [endorsement] contracts are written,” Lewis said.

LPGA pros on maternity leave don’t lose their status, based on the tour’s maternity policy. They can return the following year with their status intact. Still, money winning opportunities are lost when a player takes off a year, or a portion of it.

Lewis said she hopes KPMG’s action becomes the contract norm for players on maternity leave.

“I think there are a lot of women on this tour that basically have to say, `I'm willing to give up all of my income this year to have a baby,’ and that's a hard decision to make for a lot of people,” Lewis said.

A. Jutanugarn embraces her journey to greatness

By Randall MellJune 27, 2018, 11:07 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Ariya Jutanugarn is an earnest student.

She has practically earned a doctorate in resilience in her still young career.

That’s the best way to understand this player’s pursuit of the game’s biggest prizes. It’s the best way to understand how her team is trying to groom her for even greater things, for the possible run at dominance that her uncommon blend of power and touch suggests is possible.

She will tee it up in Thursday’s start of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship looking to win back-to-back majors after taking the U.S. Women’s Open title in a crazy finish that was a testament to her ability to soar and swoon, sometimes in the same afternoon.

Win or lose, Jutanugarn’s team of coaches is framing this week’s opportunity as another step in her education.

That’s the prism through which they want her to view any struggle she faces.

She’s all about learning now, and she’s learning quickly.

Jutanugarn demonstrated that Tuesday, when she was asked how she viewed her wild Sunday ride winning the U.S. Women’s Open, when she made the turn looking as if she were going to smash Juli Inkster’s 72-hole scoring record and then blew her seven-shot lead.

“I talked to my coaches, Pia [Nilsson] and Lynn [Marriott],” Jutanugarn said. “I feel bad, didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t feel good about that. And, actually, after our conversation, I feel really proud of myself, because I still fight all the way to the finish.

“I learned a lot. I feel like if I won by five strokes, I’m not going to learn anything.”

Jutanugarn bounced back at Shoal Creek to defeat Hyo Joo Kim in a playoff. A player who blows a lead as large as Jutanugarn did almost never goes on to win, not under major championship pressure.

“When you look at the longevity of Ariya’s career, this will be a much richer experience,” said Marriott, who teams with Nilsson at Vision 54 coaching. “It was phenomenal.”

At 22, Jutanugarn could already fill a book with lessons learned in the heights she has soared and the depths she has plunged.

She was the can’t-miss kid who at 17 blew a two-shot lead on the final hole with a triple bogey at the Honda LPGA Thailand, breaking the hearts of so many Thai fans bursting with pride around that last hole.

There was the torn labrum in her right shoulder later that year, which led to a terrible slump after her return, when she missed 10 consecutive cuts. She was lost in a free fall down the world rankings.

And there was the two-shot lead she blew with three holes to go to lose the ANA Inspiration three seasons ago.

Jutanugarn bounced back from all of those setbacks to win five times in 2016, including her first major championship title. She won the LPGA’s Rolex Player of the Year Award

Last year, she ascended to world No. 1, but she didn’t go on to dominate. There were lessons to learn in the struggles that came with her success.

“There was great discomfort with all the things that came with it,” Marriott said.

Jutanugarn struggled with the attention that a world No. 1 inherits. She didn’t embrace the ranking or the responsibilities. She didn’t carry it as if she really wanted it.

“It can be a very subconscious thing,” Marriott said. “If we don’t want to be in a situation, we will create things to make sure we aren’t in that situation.”

So this learning model was hatched, this approach that made Jutanugarn’s work geared more toward an “education” than a destination.

“She’s on a journey where she’s always learning, always growing, always getting better,” Nilsson said.

Jutanugarn has another chance to regain the Rolex world No. 1 ranking this week. She moved back up to No. 2 after winning twice in the last six weeks. She can overtake Inbee Park with a victory this week, or even a second-place finish, depending on what Park does.

Swing coach Gary Gilchrist sees how Jutanugarn’s focus on life as learning is preparing her to handle the challenges that come with dominating.

“Before, it was intimidating to her,” said Gary Gilchrist, her swing coach. “But I think she is learning, and she is becoming more comfortable with all that comes with being dominant.”

Jutanugarn’s team sees another life-changing perspective helping their player.

This one was completely Jutanugarn’s doing.

After winning the U.S. Women’s Open, Jutanugarn said she wanted to become No. 1 again, “to inspire all the kids in Thailand.” She took on that mission in a special new way, long before heading to Shoal Creek. She sees golf serving her higher purpose.

Jutanugarn supports more than one children’s charity, but she has a special interest in the school that Betagro, one of her sponsors, supports in Thailand.

“We keep encouraging her,” Marriott said. “When there’s a challenge, we ask her, `How would you want these kids to deal with adversity?”

On Tuesday, Jutanugarn was scheduled to go to the Women’s PGA media center for a news conference. She wanted to cancel. She wanted to focus more on her preparation.

Nilsson and Marriott explained why it was important she meet with the media, and it ended up being one of Jutanugarn’s best news conferences.

“We see her being so much more comfortable now than she was at this time last year, when she was No. 1,” Marriott said.

With a big week, Jutanugarn could leave the Women’s PGA Championship carrying the No. 1 ranking again. Her team believes it will be less a burden and more an opportunity this time around.

Fowler confident as Open Championship nears

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 8:53 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Asked to sum up his season, Rickie Fowler had a ready answer – OK.

He had a chance to make it a great season, coming up a stroke short to Patrick Reed at the Masters, and he also won the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, but otherwise his expectations were higher.

Luckily, he still has plenty of opportunities to turn things around, particularly with next month’s Open Championship looming on his calendar.

Fowler has missed the cut just once in eight starts at the game’s oldest championship and finished runner-up at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Simply put, it’s the kind of golf that brings out his best.

“It's something I enjoy. I love links golf just because you can be so creative, use your creativity, hit different shots,” he said. “There are maybe five different shots that you could hit into a certain hole and all of them could work, just really picking the one that feels best and executing.”

Fowler, who tied for 20th at the U.S. Open despite a third-round 84, said he spent the last few days working in south Florida with his swing coach Claude Harmon III and is confident with his game heading into an important stretch of the season.

“With a little bit of work last week I feel like I'm in a really good spot as far as the ball's flying a little tighter and a little stronger ball flight,” Fowler said.

Big week for Woods at Quicken Loans National

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 8:27 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – With two majors, the FedExCup Playoffs and a Ryder Cup still to be played, it’s hard to imagine how this week’s Quicken Loans National could be considered a tipping point for Tiger Woods.

He has, after all, played well enough so far this season to at least qualify for the first two post-season events, if not the Ryder Cup; and by all accounts seems pleased with his progress during this current comeback from injury.

But there’s more on the line for the 14-time major champion this week at TPC Potomac than one might expect.

Although Woods’ climb in the World Golf Ranking has been nothing short of meteoric, moving from outside the top 600 late last year to 82nd, he still has plenty of work to do, primarily his quest to play the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational which will move to Memphis next year.

“I would like to get in there one more time,” said Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone. “I know the Senior Tour's going there, or PGA Tour Champions is going there, so eight more years from now I'll be able to get a start and I don't want to wait that long.”

The top 50 players on July 23, the Monday after the Open Championship, qualify for the World Golf Championship, which means Woods would need to win this week to crack that number.

He could also make a World Ranking move at next month’s Open at Carnoustie, but given the relative strength of this week’s field compared to the year’s third major and the uncertainties of ending up on the wrong side of the draw in Scotland this week’s stop is probably his best chance to make up ground.

He could also add an event to his schedule, like he did earlier this at the Valspar Championship after missing the cut at the Genesis Open, but that’s not happening.

“I don't want to play too much, but I need to play enough,” he said. “I've got a game now that can play, so it's a matter of pacing myself through here, the Open, maybe Bridgestone, and then you've got the PGA and the playoffs are right there with the Ryder Cup on the back side, so that's a lot of golf coming up in the future.”

Without any additions to his current schedule, and assuming he doesn’t qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational or the final two playoff events, that leaves just five tournaments between now and the end of his season.

As Yogi Berra would say, it’s getting late early.

Getting late to qualify for the Bridgestone. Getting late to earn his first trip to the Tour Championship since 2013. And, perhaps most importantly, getting late to earn a spot on Jim Furyk’s Ryder Cup team later this fall.

Although he’s already assured a job in Paris as a vice captain when the U.S. team looks to win consecutive matches for the first time since 1993, there’s been no ambiguity about what he would rather do – play.

At 39th on the U.S. points list, he’s certainly on Furyk’s radar as a potential team member, but his chances to be among the top 8 qualifiers is much more precarious considering the qualifying deadline is after the PGA Championship.

That leaves Woods just three more starts to qualify, or else wait to be named a pick. All things being equal, it would be a difficult argument for Furyk to make if Woods didn’t crack the top 30 in points or show some serious signs of competitive life in the playoffs.

Asked to grade this current comeback, which began last December at the unofficial Hero World Challenge with distinctly tempered expectations but has progressively become more optimistic, Woods explained that considering how far he’s come in a relatively short period of time he counts this comeback as a success.

“At this particular time last year, as you know, I did not know. I was not allowed to putt yet, I was not allowed to swing a club yet, I did not know. There was no guarantee I would ever play golf, forget the PGA Tour,” he said. “To go from that to here, I didn't foresee that happening, I really didn't.”

All of these hurdles could be cleared in four days. A victory pretty much takes care of everything, although his status on Team USA in Paris would still be an interesting debate, and there’s not a better opportunity on Tiger’s dance card to secure that breakthrough than this week’s stop outside Washington, D.C.

Sleepy summer stops in late June normally don’t come with so much expectation, so much pressure, but for Woods the Quicken Loans National has the potential to be a seminal moment.

