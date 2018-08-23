Getty Images

U.S. players gather for Ryder Cup dinner in N.J.

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 10:32 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Following months of treading around the subject, this year’s Ryder Cup started to become a reality for a few American players this week at The Northern Trust.

A few players who have already qualified for the team had dinner with U.S. captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday in New Jersey, a group that included Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.

“I’m excited to go play a Ryder Cup over there [Europe], I remember in ’14 it being so crazy and honestly that kind of pressure that you feel every single hole really helped me in ’15 when I got in similar situations in major championships,” Spieth said. “It was another dinner with a great group of guys.”

For Koepka his first Ryder Cup road game will be extra special after spending the early years of his professional career playing the European Tour and Challenge Tour.

“I can’t wait to experience it, that’s all I heard for about two years [playing in Europe],” Kopeka said.

Kopeka remembered watching the 2012 matches, which were played at Medinah and won by Europe, while competing in a Challenge Tour event in Spain, which he won.

“I was eating dinner or lunch and I remember everybody cheering [for the European team], there wasn’t much I could say,” he smiled.

Furyk said at the PGA Championship that he would wait until the eight qualifiers were set, which they were following the final round at Bellerive, and then start talking to players about possible pairings and game plans.

DJ, Koepka among group one back at Northern Trust

By Doug FergusonAugust 23, 2018, 11:06 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Dustin Johnson could tell his 6-iron was close to perfect from the flight of the shot, where it landed and the reaction of the fans behind the par-3 sixth green.

The ball rolled around the left edge of the cup, inches from a hole-in-one.

Or were they cheering because Tiger Woods teed off on the hole ahead of them?

''I was kind of debating whether they were yelling for me or him,'' Johnson said with a smile.

Woods returned to the PGA Tour's postseason Thursday by making two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars in a most ordinary round of even-par 71, attracting thousands of fans who kept relatively quiet.

They missed a better show right behind them.

Johnson made birdies without having any idea where his tee shots were going until the closing stretch. U.S. Open and PGA champion Brooks Koepka made birdies by smashing driver as often as he could and muscling it out of the deep rough with wedges when he missed. FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas made his share of birdies while trying to avoid hitting in the trees.

Kevin Tway, Jamie Lovemark and Vaughn Taylor wound up sharing the lead at 5-under 66 among the early starters at rain-softened Ridgewood Country Club.

Johnson and Koepka were right behind in the group at 67.

Woods might have expected better after hitting nine of 14 fairways. He just never gave himself many chances.

''One of those days where I just kept having the half-club and was never able to fully swing at it and having to hit little softies in there, control my flight, maneuver the golf ball,'' Woods said.

Tway, Taylor and Lovemark all need to play well to make sure they are among the top 100 who advance to the next event at the TPC Boston. Tway and Lovemark are ranked in the mid-80s, while Taylor is at No. 112.

Tway began his week playing in a charity event with good friend Morgan Hoffmann, who is coping with muscular dystrophy. Hoffmann is a reminder of how far players can go with the FedEx Cup points quadrupled in the playoffs.

''Morgan Hoffmann came in at 124 and went all the way to The Tour Championship,'' Tway said, referring to 2014. ''That's kind of the plan, try to play as good as you can and go as far as you can.''

As wild as he was, Johnson only got flustered on a few occasions, the first one before he even hit a shot. He was introduced by the starter as the 2011 champion of this tournament, which is true. But the world's No. 1 player paused before sticking a tee in the ground, unsure what to do or say, when he straightened and reminded the starter, ''I won last year, too.''

The other time came on the par-5 17th. By then he had played eight holes and hit one fairway. The other tee shots weren't even close. He still was 4 under. But this tee shot was so far left Johnson, in a rare display of frustration, snatched the broken tee from the ground and tossed it away.

The ball was so deep in the hazard it wasn't worth finding, and Johnson made triple bogey.

''I hit that ball 70 yards left of where I was looking,'' he said. ''If I'm trying to hit a high cut, if anything I'm going to over- cut it to the right. And it came off low and hooked. So I just laughed. Wasn't funny when I made triple, though.''

To shoot 67 with a triple bogey was encouraging by the end of the day, because seven birdies meant he was doing something right.

Koepka, coming off a record win at the PGA Championship two weeks ago, looked like he was playing the game the right way. He pounded driver everywhere except for the par 3s, and on the first hole because the wind picked up and was at his back.

He flew his drive 310 yards on the par-5 17th and hammered a long iron to 25 feet, a great shot that received moderate applause because all the fans already were making their way up the 18th fairway with Woods. Koepka made the eagle and finished with a late birdie to offset a pair of bogeys in his round of 67.

It was a lonely walk, what with Johnson and Thomas (69) rarely walking in the fairways.

Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey also were at 67, good starts for different reasons. Matsuyama is having his worst year and needs to play well these first two playoff events to bolster his chances of getting to East Lake for the Tour Championship. Casey and Ian Poulter have access to world ranking points in these strong fields as they try to earn automatic spots on Europe's Ryder Cup team. Poulter birdied two of his last three holes for a 69.

Tiger vs. Phil: Let the trash talking begin

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 10:20 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – The match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is still three months away but the trash talking is already heating up.

Asked on Thursday after his opening-round 71 at The Northern Trust if he planned to engage in “smack” talk with Mickelson, Woods smirked, “I think I'm minus 180 [as the betting favorite] right now. That's all I've got to say.”

Mickelson’s round was a little more interesting, with Lefty hitting just three fairways on his way to a 3-under 68 at Ridgewood Country Club. When told Woods’ comment from earlier in the day Mickelson didn’t hesitate to join the fray.

“I think the way I believe I'm going to play the next three or four weeks, that's going to change, so I'd get [that bet] down quick,” Mickelson smiled.

DJ and Koepka: Great friends, great rivals

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 8:18 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – The game’s undisputed bash brothers put on quite the show on Thursday at The Northern Trust, although the final tally was a tad misleading.

In fact, for the better part of the opening round at Ridgewood Country Club Brooks Koepka must have felt like he was playing as a one-some with how Dustin Johnson performed off the tee.

Johnson and Koepka, the world Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, set out early on Day 1 in one of the more intriguing matches of the season. The much-talked-about exhibition between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson later this year in Las Vegas may be generating headlines and interest, but from a purely competitive standpoint there’s not a better title bout in the game at the moment than Johnson and Koepka.

There’s the obvious drama created when the world’s top two players go head-to-head, along with the added intrigue of Koepka possibly unseating DJ in the world math this week. There’s also an interesting sidebar over the upcoming PGA Tour Player of the Year voting, although two majors certainly gives Koepka the upper hand in that match.

But it’s the duo’s unique relationship that creates the most compelling narrative.

When they aren’t pounding drives ridiculous distances and winning Tour events – they’ve won a combined five times this season – Johnson and Koepka can normally be found working out together at the Joey D Performance Center in Jupiter, Fla.

On the eve of the final round of the PGA Championship Koepka joked that earlier that day when the duo went to a local gym everyone swarmed to get a glimpse of Johnson. “They were like, did you see that the No. 1 player in the world was here,” joked Koepka, who would win his third major in six Grand Slam starts at Bellerive.

There’s no bitterness or jealousy, simply an organic competition that drives both players.

“In the gym, obviously working a little bit harder, trying to out-train him and he's trying to out-train me, and on the golf course, I'm trying to out-perform him and he's trying to do the same thing,” Koepka said. “It's been good for the both of us, so hopefully it continues for the next however many years.”

That rivalry took an interesting turn on Thursday at Ridgewood in the playoff opener. Paired together for Rounds 1 and 2 along with Justin Thomas, Koepka outperformed his South Florida stable mate, at least on paper.

Koepka was first in the field in strokes gained: off the tee and 15th in strokes gained: approach to the green; compared with Johnson, who missed seven of his first eight fairways including a wild miss that sailed out of bounds at No. 17 (his ninth hole of the day) and led to a triple bogey-8.

“I'm trying to hit a high cut and to the right side. I hit that ball 70 yards left of where I was looking, and in general, if I'm trying to hit a high cut, if anything, I'm going to over cut it to the right, and it came off low and hooked,” Johnson said of his tee shot at the 17th hole. “I just laughed. I literally just laughed the way I hit the shot.”

Koepka was much more consistent, hitting more fairways in his first 10 holes then DJ hit all day, and finishing with the kind of ball-striking numbers that have made him one of the game’s most explosive players.

“We were actually laughing about it walking to [No.] 1, how poorly they had driven it,” Koepka said.

Johnson’s performance off the tee improved on his inward loop, although he couldn’t explain what went wrong or how he was able to fix it, and the duo finished the day tied at 4 under par following opening 67s.

“Today was an unusual day for me. I haven't had the driver go this crooked in a long time,” Johnson said. “But I figured it out, and it doesn't matter.”

Given his body of work, it’s no huge surprise that Johnson was able to “figure it out,” but there is something to be said for his company on Day 1 and the ever-present sub-plot between he and Koepka.

Johnson may seem aloof at times when it comes to the importance of being world No. 1, but those closest to him contend it means much more than he allows the world to know. Being bumped out of the top spot is not something he spends much time thinking about, and being ousted by Koepka certainly isn’t on Johnson’s agenda.

“I've not actually talked to him about it,” Koepka said. “I'd love to knock him off, and I'm sure he'd love to keep me where I'm at. You know, it's fun. It's actually been really good for the both of us.”

It’s also becoming really good for golf. DJ and Brooks may not be the game’s most heated rivalry, but it’s certainly becoming the most interesting.

Casey focused on playoff path to Ryder Cup

By Rex HoggardAugust 23, 2018, 7:05 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s been a long time since Paul Casey has been through this and, if he’s being honest, it’s somewhat bittersweet.

Casey rejoined the European Tour this year primarily to play his fourth Ryder Cup, and he began his week at the PGA Championship clinging to the final qualifying spot but missed the cut and now finds himself mired just outside the top 8 qualifiers.

“It’s a nice problem to have. I’d rather not to have to worry about it, but I’m trying to get myself to East Lake and just focus on the next couple of weeks,” Casey said on Thursday at The Northern Trust where he opened with a 4-under 67. “I’d be worrying about it if I was last man in like I was a couple of weeks ago, I’d be worrying about it because I’m a couple of places out.”

Casey is currently 11th on the Ryder Cup world points list and has two week’s before the qualifying ends. He’s been here before, most notably in 2010 when he was left off the team despite being eighth in the Offical World Golf Ranking. But having been out of the Ryder Cup loop for a few years doesn’t make things any easier.

“[Caddie Johnny McLaren] turned to me and said, ‘What is it with you guys, you always worry about it?’” Casey said. “He said, ‘Can you just not worry about it?’ I’m like, ‘No, you can’t.’ You care about it. Hard to put something in the back of your mind when you care about it.”

Casey said he’s been in regular contact with European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, figuring the two exchange ideas about once a week, mostly through text messages.

“He’s gotten very animated with emojis. I’ve gotten hearts [emojis] from Thomas Bjorn,” Casey laughed.

