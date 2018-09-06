The U.S. Ryder Cup squad did some bonding Wednesday night at a dinner in Philadelphia, where they were greeted by someone who knows something about team building.

Duke men's basketball coach Mike Kzrzyewski was photographed with 11 of 12 team members, Jim Furyk, and his vice captains.

The head coach at Duke since 1980, he has taken the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours and won the Division I National Championship five times, putting him behind only UCLA's John Wooden.

Krzyzewski also served as the head coach of the U.S. Olympic basketball team in 2008, 2012, and 2016, winning gold on each occasion.

Coach K and other sports icons discussed what the U.S. needed to do in order to capture the Ryder Cup, prior to it doing so in 2016.