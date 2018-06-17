Getty Images

USGA slows greens, alters hole locations for Sunday

By Ryan LavnerJune 17, 2018, 3:29 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – After admitting that it went too far with the setup Saturday at the U.S. Open, USGA officials made some modifications for the final round.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the USGA said that it watered Shinnecock Hills’ greens an “appropriate level” and slowed down the surfaces nearly a foot on the Stimpmeter.

That was in anticipation of a sunny, dry forecast that calls for temperatures to reach 80 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

They said the setup for the final day is similar to what was used in Round 1, when officials braced for 30-mph winds.

Some of the hole locations were also adjusted based on the forecast – changes, the USGA said, that were meant to “maintain a challenge yet fair U.S. Open test.”

Getty Images

Poulter to USGA: 'Did Bozo set the course up'

By Will GrayJune 17, 2018, 2:03 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Ian Poulter was somewhat guarded with his comments to the media in the minutes following his third round of the U.S. Open, but the Englishman later took to Twitter to join the large chorus of voices questioning the USGA's setup at Shinnecock Hills.

Poulter started the third round in a tie for fourth place, five shots behind Dustin Johnson. But with the course baked to the brink by afternoon winds and crusty conditions, the Englishman dropped into a tie for 10th place following a 6-over 76. At 7 over for the tournament, he trails a quartet of co-leaders by four shots with one round to go.

Poulter is never one to mince words, and he came out firing on social media after enduring a difficult day during which he claimed he was "verbally abused on every hole" by New York fans that veered more in the spirit of a Ryder Cup crowd than that of a major championship:

Getty Images

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 17, 2018, 11:30 am

The U.S. Open is this week at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online (click here to download the Golf Channel mobile app):

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, June 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-4:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, June 13
7-9:30AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
Noon-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, June 14
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-9:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9:30AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, June 15
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, June 16
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, June 17
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-7PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
10AM-7PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Getty Images

Koepka (72) takes conservative route at Shinnecock

By Rex HoggardJune 17, 2018, 1:54 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Playing in the day’s toughest conditions, Brooks Koepka managed to avoid the big mistakes that cost so many players on Saturday on his way to a 2-over 72 that left him tied for the lead at the U.S. Open.

Despite playing his final seven holes in 3 over par, Koepka is tied with Daniel Berger, Tony Finau and 36-hole leader Dustin Johnson, and on the verge of becoming the first player to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Curtis Strange in 1989.

The epitome of Koepka’s round came on the 14th hole after pulling his drive left into the rough and hitting his second shot short of the green. Instead of taking a chance by chipping directly at a tucked pin over a bunker, he bumped his third shot to the other side of the green and rolled in a 61-footer for an unlikely par.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“Sometimes in a U.S. Open, you've just got to take your medicine. If you can eliminate double, you're fine,” he explained. “Bogey, you'll be all right. That's kind of the goal, to be honest with you.”

It’s the type of golf that helped Koepka become last year’s champion at Erin Hills and a style of play he relishes.

“I enjoy firing away from pins and having to be conservative sometimes and just finding a way to get through it,” he said. “I feel like the harder the golf course, the better. It's already going to eliminate so many guys. Some guys get down on themselves. You can eliminate them pretty much right away.”

Getty Images

Punch Shot: Who wins the 118th U.S. Open?

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 17, 2018, 1:51 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – After a wild third round at the U.S. Open, there are four players tied for the lead at 3-over 213. Eleven other players are within four shots.

So who will walk away with the trophy at Shinnecock Hills? Our writers debate:

REX HOGGARD: Brooks Koepka. The more difficult things got on Saturday at Shinnecock Hills – and difficult may not do those conditions justice – the more the defending champion’s confidence grew. There are players and there are U.S. Open players, and Koepka is the perfect version of the latter. 

RYAN LAVNER: Dustin Johnson. That Saturday 77 was his bad round … and listening to DJ afterward, he didn’t even think it was that bad. Because it wasn’t. He still hit 11 of 14 fairways and found 13 greens. After leading the field in putting over the first two days, rolling in putts with what Tiger Woods said was perfect pace, he took 38 swipes Saturday on bumpy greens that were dead around the cup. The putting surfaces should be in better condition Sunday – or USGA setup man Mike Davis is in for even more criticism – and Johnson will get back on track.

RANDALL MELL: Dustin Johnson. He is one tough hombre, and he will use every ounce of that toughness Sunday to win the U.S. Open. He knows how mentally strong he will have to be to beat a guy who is his rival in toughness, Brooks Koepka. These guys have combined to win the last two U.S. Opens, with Koepka the defending champ this year. They are paired together Sunday, part of a four-way tie for the lead. Johnson has become the total package, strong in every facet of the game. Importantly, that includes the mind and attitude it will take to survive the punishment Shinnecock Hills will dish out. Johnson didn’t complain about Saturday’s brutal setup. He won’t give in.

