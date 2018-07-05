Getty Images

USGA updates selection process for Walker Cup

By Ryan LavnerJuly 5, 2018, 9:52 pm

The USGA International Team Selection Committee revealed changes Thursday to its controversial selection process for the Walker Cup and two other team events.

Selection of the 10-man Walker Cup team will now be announced in two waves, in late summer, before the start of the biennial matches. The first few selections should be obvious (and what was already largely assumed): The top three Americans in the World Amateur Golf Ranking as of early August are automatically named to the team, as well as the 2019 McCormack Medal winner, given to the No. 1 player in the WAGR after the U.S. Amateur. An American U.S. Amateur champion will automatically earn a spot on the team, too, regardless of whether he was on the committee’s radar before the event.

The remaining spots – which must include one mid-amateur (players 25 and older) – will be determined by the USGA’s International Team Selection Committee, the five-member group currently chaired by Martha Lang that previously had full control over all 10 picks.

In a release, the USGA said it will place a “primary emphasis on playing accomplishments, rankings and awards over the past 24 months, with an emphasis on results in USGA competitions.” To warrant selection, players must “have an unquestioned ability” to represent the U.S. with “character, sportsmanship and integrity.”

The USGA’s selection process has come under fire over the past several years, including by GolfChannel.com on multiple occasions (most notably here and here). Some of the most high-profile omissions were John Peterson, who won the Jones Cup and NCAA Championship in 2011, and Sam Burns, who last summer won the Nicklaus Award as the college player of the year.

The USGA said that Thursday’s announcement was years in the making, not a direct reaction to the Burns snub, but never before had their selection process come under such scrutiny. Walker Cup captain Spider Miller seemed blindsided by the committee’s picks when he answered questions at Riviera. Burns’ only communication with the USGA was a brief phone call with president Diana Murphy after the conclusion of the U.S. Amateur, during which she offered no reason for why Burns was left off the squad. Pressed for more details last August, the USGA’s response through a spokesman was this: “It would be a disservice to our process and to all our players to discuss specific deliberations.” (Apparently, Burns still hasn’t gotten closure. Upon seeing the news Thursday, he tweeted: “Still haven’t told me anything,” followed by a confused emoji.)

The Americans went on to rout Great Britain and Ireland at home a few weeks later, by a 19-7 margin, but the shadiness of the selection process lingered.

“I don’t think it was a question over the past couple of years of if we were going to do something like this, but when we would and what it would look like,” John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships and governance, said in a phone interview. “We’ve said that we don’t talk about it, and I think those days are over. The players deserve to know where they stand. We wanted to send that message to the kids, and we’re trying to do the best we can to give them some added guidance and transparency.”

The USGA uses an internal points system to assist with its selections, but it has no plans at this time to make that list public. And though the captain does not have a formal vote on the prospective team members – the USGA prefers to keep the captain focused more on relationship-building and strategy – Bodenhamer said that the committee “strongly encourages the captain to give us his input and feedback, and we listen to that very carefully.”

The vagueness of the selection criteria suggests the process won’t be completely transparent – and in that respect the Walker Cup is no different than any other team competition with wildcard picks – but this is at least a step in the right direction, with the 2019 matches set for Sept. 7-8 at Royal Liverpool in England.

“When you get down to the last handful of picks, it gets hard,” Bodenhamer said. “We want to have some of that flexibility but also to send a strong message to the players that we want to tell you information, we want to incentivize you to play in the events that will get consideration, and I think it’ll give the kids a lot more guidance to what they should be doing.”

Trending

Getty Images

Harrington (68) tried to tell bookies he was 'good value'

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 5, 2018, 10:28 pm

Padraig Harrington insisted that he was a “good value” for anyone wanting to place a bet ahead of this week’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. And he certainly looked the part in Round 1.

Harrington, who was listed at 66/1 odds prior to the start of the event, shot 4-under 68 at Ballyliffin.

"There's not often there's value in my game," Harrington told reporters.

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

"The bookies in Ireland would make sure they cut you to a low price knowing that sentimentally people would back you. The bookies don't normally get it wrong, but to put me out there at 66/1 on a links golf course in my home country was strange on their part.”

Harrington won this event in 2007 at Adare Manor, just ahead of his maiden major triumph at Carnoustie, site of this year’s Open Championship as well. He has three major titles to his credit, but has dropped to 268th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The 46-year-old had three birdies, an eagle and one bogey in his first round. He trailed Australian Ryan Fox by one.

Article Tags: Padraig Harrington, 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Trending

Getty Images

Back-to-back doubles doom Rahm in Rd. 1 of Irish

By Associated PressJuly 5, 2018, 9:11 pm

DONEGAL, Ireland – Defending champion Jon Rahm made back-to-back double bogeys around the turn in shooting a 2-over 74 in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on Thursday, leaving the world No. 5 seven shots behind leader Ryan Fox.

One under par after his first eight holes, Rahm duffed his third shot from the rough at the par-4 No. 18 into a greenside bunker and slammed his club into the turf in frustration. Then the Spaniard drove into a fairway bunker on No. 1 and compounded the error by three-putting from long range.

Rahm pulled one shot back with a birdie at the par-5 fourth hole but he could be battling to just make the cut at Ballyliffin Golf Club on Friday.

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Rory McIlroy, the tournament host and ranked No. 8, shot 70 after two birdies on each of the front and back nines, and was in a good position to make a run at an event he won in 2016.

Fox rolled in six birdies in a 67, continuing his impressive form in the prestige Rolex Series events on the European Tour since they were introduced last season. He has played in all 11 of them, securing four top-10 finishes including a tie for fourth at the Irish Open in 2017.

There are three qualifying places for The Open up for grabs to the leading players in the top 10 not already exempt. The 31-year-old Fox played his way into last year's Open courtesy of his placing at the Irish Open.

Padraig Harrington was in the group in a seven-way share of second place, one shot behind Fox, two days after saying he was ''good value'' to win a second Irish Open title.

Harrington won the Irish Open in 2007, two months before claiming his first major title in the British Open at Carnoustie – this year's venue for the third major of the year.

Harrington is ranked 268th in the world and is without a victory since 2016.

Article Tags: Jon Rahm, 2018 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Ryan Fox, Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington

Trending

Getty Images

Watson on opening 68: 'Terrible round of golf'

By Will GrayJuly 5, 2018, 7:20 pm

After making five birdies and turning in what most would deem a respectable score at The Greenbrier, Bubba Watson became his own harshest critic.

Watson shot a 2-under 68 on The Old White TPC, a short drive from where he and his family have a property in the West Virginia mountains. But as the only three-time winner this season on the PGA Tour and making his first start since a comeback victory at the Travelers Championship, Watson didn't hold back when asked to describe his effort.

"I feel miserable. It was a terrible round of golf," Watson told reporters. "Just no confidence. I played scared golf. My score shows a couple under par, but it was really bad."

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

Watson made three birdies over his first seven holes, but he had some trouble on No. 11, his second hole of the day where he made a bogey. The southpaw found a fairway bunker and jammed his wrist while trying to hit the ball back into play, which continued to nag him throughout portions of the round.

"As it got hotter, it stretched out, and I was trying to work on it a little bit, trying to stretch it out," he said. "It took a couple holes. Basically like a stinger, it went out after a couple holes. Once you make a birdie, it's good."

Watson got it to 4 under on the day before a double bogey on No. 8, his 17th hole of the day, dropped him five shots off the early pace set by Joaquin Niemann. While he's certainly not near the bottom of the leaderboard, it's still a disappointing day in the eyes of one of the Tour's most eccentric talents.

"I mean, I didn't shoot myself out of it. I'm still there, but it was just tough," Watson said. "I really want to play well here. I feel like I was hitting the ball really well coming into this week. So it's just heartbreaking to start, you know, falling back and not trusting what I've been doing all year and the last couple weeks."

Article Tags: Bubba Watson

Trending

Getty Images

DeChambeau's use of hole-location device disallowed

By Rex HoggardJuly 5, 2018, 7:17 pm

During last month’s Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau was spotted using a type of compass to mark hole locations in his greens book.

After consulting with the USGA, the PGA Tour initially ruled that DeChambeau could continue using it because the Rules of Golf do not address its use, but this week the USGA informed players they had reversed that decision.

“The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf,” according to a statement sent to players. “It is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’”

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

Although he declined to comment on this week’s ruling, DeChambeau told reporters at the Travelers Championship that he used the device to more accurately determine hole locations.

“I’m figuring out the true pin locations,” DeChambeau said. “The pin locations are just a little bit off every once in a while, and so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot. And that’s it.”

The USGA released a statement to GolfChannel.com: “At the request of the PGA Tour, the USGA and the R&A reviewed Bryson DeChambeau’s stated use of a drawing compass to assist him in determining ‘true’ hole locations, and jointly determined that his specific usage would be in breach of Rule 14-3, if used in a future round.

“The Rule prohibits a player, during a stipulated round, from using any artificial device or unusual equipment, or using any equipment in an abnormal manner, that ‘might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’ Because a compass is not a usual piece of equipment in golf, and Bryson clearly stated that he had used the device to assist him, the USGA, R&A and the PGA Tour agreed it was in the best interest of the game to share this determination with Bryson immediately. In doing so before his next round, we have made every effort to assist Bryson in avoiding possible disqualification and provide clarity to the PGA Tour and other players in the field.”

This isn’t the first time DeChambeau has been involved in a rules decision. In 2017, the USGA ruled that a sidesaddle-style putter DeChambeau had been using was non-conforming.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.