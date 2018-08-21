Vandals damage greens at site of Sunshine Tour event

Coverage Begins with First Round of The Northern Trust on Golf Channel; Final Three Playoff Events Airing Across Both Golf Channel & NBC
Following last week’s Wyndham Championship – the 44th and final event of the 2017-18 campaign – the PGA TOUR this week kicks off its season-culminating FedExCup Playoffs, with a $10 million first-place prize on the line at the conclusion of next month’s TOUR Championship. Beginning with the opening round of The Northern Trust on Thursday, NBC Sports Group in total will showcase more than 70 hours of live tournament coverage spanning across the four playoff events, including the final three stops airing exclusively across Golf Channel and NBC.
Being staged at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., The Northern Trust will feature the top-125 players in the FedExCup standings having earned their PGA TOUR card for the 2018-19 season. Golf Channel will air live early round coverage on Thursday-Friday, Aug. 23-24, along with lead-in coverage on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 25-26.
The following week, the top-100 players will be eligible to take part in the Dell Technologies Championship (Aug. 31-Sept. 3) at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., the first of the final three events that will air exclusively on Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, weekend lead-in coverage) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday). The top-70 players then will advance to the BMW Championship (Sept. 6-9) at Aronimink Golf Club outside of Philadelphia, and ultimately, the top-30 will go on to the TOUR Championship (Sept. 20-23) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
BROADCAST TEAMS:
|
Event
|
Play-by-Play Host
|
Lead Analyst
|
Tower
|
On-Course
|
Reporter
|
The Northern Trust
|
Rich Lerner
|
Nick Faldo
|
Matt Gogel
|
Billy Ray Brown
|
Todd Lewis
|
Dell Technologies Championship
|
Dan Hicks
Steve Sands
|
Johnny Miller
Frank Nobilo
|
Gary Koch
Peter Jacobsen
|
Roger Maltbie, David Feherty, Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay
|
Steve Sands
George Savaricas
|
BMW Championship
|
Dan Hicks
Steve Sands
|
Johnny Miller
Gary Koch
|
Peter Jacobsen
David Feherty
|
Roger Maltbie, Mark Rolfing, Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay
|
Steve Sands, Todd Lewis
Jimmy Roberts (Essays)
|
TOUR Championship
|
Dan Hicks
|
Johnny Miller
Frank Nobilo
|
Gary Koch Peter Jacobsen David Feherty
|
Roger Maltbie, Notah Begay, Jim “Bones” Mackay
|
Steve Sands, Todd Lewis
Jimmy Roberts (Essays)
NEWS COVERAGE: Golf Channel’s news programs, Golf Central and Morning Drive, will provide comprehensive wraparound news coverage throughout the FedExCup Playoffs with interviews, highlights, on-site reports and features. Golf Channel analysts, including Notah Begay, Brandel Chamblee, David Duval, Trevor Immelman and Mark Rolfing, all will contribute to pre-and-post round coverage on Golf Central during the course of the playoff events. Chantel McCabe and Brian Bateman also will contribute to Morning Drive on-site from TPC Boston at the Dell Technologies Championship, Friday-Monday.
“PGA TOUR LIVE” TO COMPLEMENT NBC SPORTS’ LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE
In addition to NBC Sports Group’s more than 70 dedicated live hours of tournament coverage surrounding the FedExCup Playoffs, fans also will have an opportunity to follow the action via PGA TOUR LIVE. Coverage of “Featured Groups” will be available during first and second round play at each of the four events leading up to linear broadcast coverage, along with “Featured Holes” during all rounds throughout the Playoffs airing concurrently during live broadcast coverage.
DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE
Golf Channel Digital will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the FedExCup Playoffs with columns and daily blogs. Coverage across the four playoff events will be led by Jay Coffin and Rex Hoggard (The Northern Trust); Hoggard and Will Gray (Dell Technologies Championship); Ryan Lavner and Nick Menta (BMW Championship); Hoggard and Mercer Baggs (TOUR Championship).
Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will provide expanded social coverage surrounding the final stretch of the season. Golf Channel and NBC also will integrate social media content throughout its live tournament telecasts, incorporating social media posts from players and fans. News and tournament action surrounding the FedExCup Playoffs can be accessed at any time on any mobile device and online via Golf Channel Digital. Fans also can stream NBC Sports’ coverage of live golf via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.
NBC SPORTS’ FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE (ET)
The Northern Trust (Aug. 23-26)
Thursday, Aug. 23 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
2-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, Aug. 24 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Features Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
2-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, Aug. 25 1-2:45 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Sunday, Aug. 26 Noon-1:45 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Dell Technologies Championship (Aug. 31-Sept. 3)
Friday, Aug. 31 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, Sept. 1 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
3-6:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Sunday, Sept. 2 1-3 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
3-6 p.m. (Live) NBC
Monday, Sept. 3 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
1:30-6 p.m. (Live) NBC
BMW Championship (Sept. 6-9)
Thursday, Sept. 6 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
2-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, Sept. 7 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
2-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, Sept. 8 Noon-3:30 p.m. (Live) NBC
3:30-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Sunday, Sept. 9 Noon-2 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
2-6 p.m. (Live) NBC
TOUR Championship (Sept. 20-23)
Thursday, Sept. 20 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
1-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, Sept. 21 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Featured Groups) PGA TOUR LIVE
1-6 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, Sept. 22 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
2:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) NBC
Sunday, Sept. 23 Noon-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
1:30-6 p.m. (Live) NBC