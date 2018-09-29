Getty Images

Watch: Angry Rory makes putt, lets fan know it

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 2:00 pm

Rory McIlroy isn't afraid to show a little emotion on the golf course, especially when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

And it was on full display during his Saturday foursomes match, where he and Ian Poulter were taking on the American squad of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

After burying a birdie putt to halve the par-5 third hole for Europe, McIlroy turned to a fan that had apparently been heckling him about his putting and screamed, "I can't putt?!" - before adding some more colorful language.

Of course, one could argue McIlroy was a little too pumped up, as the four-time major champ promptly stepped up to the next tee and hit his drive out of bounds.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: 42nd Ryder Cup

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 29, 2018, 3:30 pm

Tiger Woods lost all three of his team matches over the first two days and will next compete in the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: U.S. team rubs Mickelson's belly for good luck

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 3:00 pm

Phil Mickelson was benched for all of Day 2 at the Ryder Cup after a disastrous Friday fourballs session, but like a true team player he found other ways to contribute ... like letting his teammates rub his belly.

Yes, you read that right.

Mickelson has been part of plenty silly superstitions and celebrations throughout the years in these international competitions, and Saturday at the Ryder Cup was no different, as cameras caught Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas rubbing the 48-year-old’s belly for good luck:

With the U.S. needing a big rally to climb back into things, they're going to need as many Mickelson belly rubs as they can get, and a few holed putts would probably help their cause, too.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Trending

Getty Images

How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 1:00 pm

You want to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 30 hours of live action of the biennial matches, as well as "Live From" coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Click here for our Ryder Cup 101, which explains everything you need to know about the matches.

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, Sept. 27

GC: 6-11AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 11AM-1PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

Friday, Sept. 28

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, Sept. 29

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2-3AM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs (www.golfchannel.com/tourstream)

NBC: 3AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, Sept. 30

GC: 4-6AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

NBC: 6AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3: Singles (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

JT, Spieth hope late point swings momentum

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 29, 2018, 12:34 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth know all too well the power of the final point in a session.

They watched it swing the momentum of the Ryder Cup on Friday.

That’s when Tommy Fleetwood ran in a series of clutch putts to power the Europeans to their lone point in morning fourballs, then he and his teammates not only erased the deficit but took a 5-3 lead after a rare session sweep.

Twenty-four hours later, Thomas and Spieth are hoping their late rally has a similar effect after the U.S. team was nearly shut out.

Thomas birdied the 14th, 16th and 17th holes to escape with a 2-and-1 victory and keep alive the Americans’ slim hopes.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

“Obviously things haven’t gone our way these last two sessions,” Thomas said. “Hopefully this match can do what Tommy and Francesco’s did yesterday morning and turn the momentum around.”

The U.S. team better hope so.

The 8-4 deficit after three sessions matched the Americans’ largest-ever deficit on the road.

At one point Saturday morning, the Americans trailed in all four matches, which was even more disastrous considering they were heading into afternoon foursomes, traditionally the format in which they’ve most struggled.

Though his teammates failed to turn around any of their matches, Spieth birdied the eighth to square the match against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, then Thomas caught fire coming home.

“We knew how big this point was,” Thomas said. “We’re not even halfway done with the golf tournament yet. So this was a big point, and hopefully we’ll get it turned around.”

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.