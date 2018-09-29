Rory McIlroy isn't afraid to show a little emotion on the golf course, especially when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

And it was on full display during his Saturday foursomes match, where he and Ian Poulter were taking on the American squad of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

After burying a birdie putt to halve the par-5 third hole for Europe, McIlroy turned to a fan that had apparently been heckling him about his putting and screamed, "I can't putt?!" - before adding some more colorful language.

Of course, one could argue McIlroy was a little too pumped up, as the four-time major champ promptly stepped up to the next tee and hit his drive out of bounds.