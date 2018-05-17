Getty Images

Watch: Beat the Pro goes badly for two amateurs

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 17, 2018, 3:54 pm

You've seen the Beat the Pro contests, usually when a kid hits a hero shot in front of a tour player.

Well, not everyone shines when the spotlight is on them. Take, for instance, these two guys at the Belgian Knockout. Both had a chance to Beat the Pro, and both were fortunate not to Maim the Gallery.

We begin with Louis Theys ... and his shank.

And continue with Anthony de Schutter, who goes - extremely - in the opposite direction.

LPGA announces details for this year's China event

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 17, 2018, 1:08 pm

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will be contested Oct. 18-21 this year, the LPGA announced on Thursday. The event was previously listed on the 2018 LPGA schedule but did not have a name.

SAIC-GM Buick has signed on to sponsor the event for five years.

The 72-hole stroke-play event will be contested at Qizhong Garden Golf Club and consist of 62 players from the LPGA money list, 15 players from the China LPGA Tour and four sponsor's invites. 

The purse will be $2.1 million, with no cut.

BYU men's golf team BYU

NCAA accommodates BYU with no Sunday round

By Ryan LavnerMay 17, 2018, 11:26 am

The BYU men’s golf team on Wednesday advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time in the match-play era. That led to officials making a unique tweak to the format.

The Mormon-run school prohibits play on Sunday for all of its sports teams. That creates a scheduling issue at the NCAA Championship, because the third round of stroke-play qualifying is set for Sunday, May 27.

The NCAA must provide an accommodation for any school that cannot compete on a particular day for religious reasons, so this is the schedule change: BYU will now play its team practice round at Karsten Creek on Wednesday, May 23, before the start of the final match of the NCAA Women’s Championship. The next day, the Cougars will play their third round 30 minutes after the other 29 teams conduct their official practice round.

All five BYU players will be sent off individually, alongside a walking scorer and a rules official who will serve as a marker. Their third-round scores will then be posted to the live-scoring site.

Other coaches and players will be allowed to watch BYU compete from outside the ropes, and it’s expected that every team will have at least have some sort of representation that day – they’d be getting a look at the third-round hole locations.

Ranked 39th in the country, BYU played its last two rounds in 20 under par to tie for second at the Norman, Okla., regional. Both Patrick Fishburn and Peter Kuest finished inside the top 5 individually.

It’s the first time that the BYU men have qualified for the NCAA Championship since 2005-06, but this exact scenario played out two years ago for the BYU women. At Eugene Country Club it turned out to be a non-issue – BYU shot 34 over par and finished last among the 24 teams in the field in stroke-play qualifying.

BYU’s individual qualifier this year, Rose Huang, played her practice round Wednesday at Karsten Creek and will play to the Sunday pins for her official round on Thursday.

The accommodation generates the usual questions about competitiveness fairness, especially with the unpredictable Oklahoma weather: What if the conditions are calm on Thursday, but rainy with 35-mph winds on Sunday for the rest of the field? What if the opposite occurs?

BYU women’s coach Carrie Roberts summed it up best two years ago: “We’re just grateful that the NCAA is going to accommodate us and give us a chance.”

Langer seeking 3rd straight Regions Tradition title

By Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 1:07 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Bernhard Langer is trying to do something even Jack Nicklaus couldn't quite pull off.

Langer enters the Regions Tradition starting Thursday at Greystone Golf & Country Club aiming to become the first to win the PGA Tour Champions major three years in a row since the event began in 1989.

''I love this golf course,'' he said. ''It's very challenging and demanding at times, and then there's a couple of holes that are gettable. But there's some shots you really have to pull it off. You've got to be totally committed and hit really solid, proper golf shots. Otherwise you end up in the water or even other places. It will show up on your scorecard.

''So for some reason I've done well here the last couple years and hopefully that will continue.''

Nicklaus came awfully close to a three-peat. He twice won the Tradition consecutive years at Desert Mountain in Arizona, but Lee Trevino edged him by one shot in 1992 the first time he tried to make it three in a row.

Players will have an early two-tee start Thursday because of potential bad weather.

Langer is coming off his first win of the year at the Insperity Invitational, putting him eight shy of Hale Irwin's record of 45 titles on the senior circuit. He had suffered two straight playoff losses but the win put him atop the standings for the first time this year.

Full-field scores from the Regions Tradition

Langer has won a record 10 majors on the PGA Tour Champions and now has two chances in a row to add to that number with the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship.

Langer won by five strokes at Greystone last year after a closing 64.

Steve Stricker, who has two wins this season with four top-five finishes, is trying to improve on his worst finish in 10 PGA Tour Champions events. He was tied for 13th last year in the Tradition.

Ranked No. 2 in the standings, he chose to head to Alabama instead of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour after entering both of them.

''This has been my worst finish on tour, this tournament here last year,'' said Stricker, coming off a 23rd-place finish at The Players Championship after a hot start. ''So I need to improve on that a little bit, just keep doing what I've been doing, keeping the ball in play

''I haven't been putting the greatest of late, so hopefully that comes around this weekend. Just keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully I get some more putts to fall.''

There will be eight competing in the Regions Tradition for the first time: Bob Estes, Steve Flesch, Jerry Kelly, Len Mattiace, David McKenzie, Tim Petrovic, Fran Quinn and Tommy Tolles. Kelly missed last year because of his son's high school graduation.

Glover to 911: 'My wife has gone crazy'

By Rex HoggardMay 16, 2018, 11:51 pm

Krista Glover, who was arrested and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence on Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is not permitted to have any contact with her husband, PGA Tour player Lucas Glover, or to be within 500 feet of the couple’s South Florida home.

The order was issued on Monday following Krista Glover’s arrest, which stemmed from an altercation with her husband and his mother, Hersey.

Officials in St. John’s County also released the 911 call made by Krista Glover that led to her arrest. When deputies called back, Lucas Glover answered.

“Yeah, hi, I think we got our lines crossed here. This is the husband, the sane one of the bunch,” Glover said in a calm voice. “My wife has called you . ... Now she's trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all. ... My wife has gone crazy.”

According to the arrest report, Glover told deputies that his wife began berating him for playing poorly at The Players, where he missed the secondary cut on Saturday. Glover also said Krista had been drinking throughout the day.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

In the initial 911 call, Krista Glover said she had been attacked by her mother-in-law, who had locked herself in her room. When asked how she was attacked, Glover's wife hung up and Glover answered when 911 called back.

Lucas Glover told the 911 operator that there was no need for a rescue squad to come to the rental house where they were staying, and when asked if the operator could speak with Krista he responded: “No, you cannot. She's in the house with my daughter. And when deputies get here, they need to talk to the male – that would be me – because these other two are out of their heads at the moment.”

Glover also told the 911 operator: “Well, [Krista is] going to lie to you. That's what I'm telling you. That's why I answered the phone. She's telling lies.”

According to the arrest report, both Lucas Glover and his mother had injuries. Glover said his wife began the altercation when he was on the back porch and then began attacking his mother when she tried to intervene.

A pre-trial hearing for Krista Glover has been set for June 22. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

