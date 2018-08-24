Friday must have felt an awful lot like Thursday for Dustin Johnson.
In Round 1 of The Northern Trust, the world No. 1 made triple bogey on his opening nine holes and then nearly made an ace a few holes later.
In Round 2, he started his round with a triple-bogey 7 at the first and then nearly made an ace a few holes later ... on the same hole as Thursday.
After the mess at No. 1, DJ nearly made eagle at the par-4 fifth and then came within 20 inches of a hole-in-one at the par-3 sixth.
Johnson lipped out for a 1 in the first round (which you can check out below).
That's about 2 feet away from two aces. That's also six dropped shots on two other holes.