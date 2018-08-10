They say nothing bothers Dustin Johnson. Hard to argue that after watching him birdie the par-3 third hole Friday at the PGA Championship.

Johnson, who began on the back nine at Bellerive, was in the process of hitting his tee shot on his 12th hole of the day when a ball flew onto the tee box and nearly hit him during his backswing.

DJ never flinched.

He hit his tee shot to 11 feet and then made the putt for birdie.

You don't see this every day...



A ball lands during @DJohnsonPGA's backswing, and he still birdies the hole #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/CJCXoZXUNH — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

For good measure, he birdied the next hole, too, to reach 4 under and get within four of the lead.