Watch: Hadley up two ... and then he reaches the 17th

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 11, 2018, 3:51 pm

Chesson Hadley birdied the 15th and 16th holes on Friday to take a two-stroke lead during the second round of The Players Championship.

Of course, you know what comes after 15 and 16 ...

Hadley hit his third shot from the drop zone and ended up making double bogey to drop to 10 under That dropped him into a share of the lead with Patrick Cantlay, who birdied the 11th and 12th holes to get to double digits under par.

Hadley then bogeyed the 18th hole to shoot 3-under 69 and finish at 9 under par.

Tiger Tracker: The Players Championship

By Tiger TrackerMay 11, 2018, 4:00 pm

After a disappointing, even-par performance in the opening round. Tiger Woods is back in action on Friday, alongside Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Garcia, Cabrera Bello Join "Feherty," Monday at 9 p.m ET

By Golf Channel Public RelationsMay 11, 2018, 1:45 pm

 PREVIEW: Garcia Reflects on Making 13 on 15th Hole at Augusta National

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia along with fellow Spaniard (and multiple winner on the PGA TOUR) Rafa Cabrera-Bello will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

The episode – filmed in Louisiana during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans – will touch upon a number of topics, including:

  • Garcia reflecting on his moment of vindication at the 2017 Masters.
  • Their collective admiration for and influence of Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.
  • Garcia offering perspective on making a 13 on the 15th hole at Augusta National earlier this year.
  • Recounting their pairing at the 2016 Ryder Cup, and their respective experiences competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics.
  • Hypothetical life/career mulligans

Future guests on Feherty this year (premiering Mondays at 9 p.m. ET) include Scott McCarron and Steve Pate (June 4), along with Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon (June 11), among others.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.

How to watch The Players Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 11, 2018, 12:00 pm

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online. Click here to watch all of our live streams on our Golf Channel app.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, May 7
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, May 8
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, May 9
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, May 10
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 1 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, Reed-Rahm-Matsuyama (1:30PM); Woods-Mickelson-Fowler (1:52PM) (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, May 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 2 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, Watson-D. Johnson-Koepka (1:30PM); McIlroy-Spieth-Thomas (1:52PM) (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, May 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, May 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Hadley's 'blackout zone' yields a 66, share of lead

By Rex HoggardMay 11, 2018, 1:38 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chesson Hadley’s day didn’t get off to a great start. He pushed his drive right, hit a “nuclear bomb flier” with his approach shot and needed to scramble from a bunker just to make bogey.

That would make many players suffer a blackout, but for Hadley the term has a much different meaning.

Hadley played his next two holes in 3 under par and rolled in a 44-footer for birdie at the fifth on his way to an opening 66 and a share of the first-round lead. You know, a blackout round.

Full-field scores from the The Players Championship

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I did black out today,” he said. “A blackout is when you're out there on the course and you just get in the zone and you just black out and just let it take over. I entered the blackout mode today probably on [No.] 4.”

The concept was particularly evident on the greens, where Hadley gained 5.19 shots on the field in strokes gained: putting (first in the field) and rolled in 150 feet of putts.

Hadley said his blackout rounds are happening more often this season. It’s a preferred option over the alternative, which also has a unique name.

“Panic. Pure panic. Discomfort. Uncomfortable. Uncomfortability. Is that a word?” he said. “Being uncomfortable, panic, are definitely up there. Panic would be the one I would use.”

