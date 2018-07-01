Tiger Woods began his final round at TPC Potomac six shots back of the leaders, but is making moves to close that gap on Sunday.

First up, an unlikely birdie from thick, native grass at the par-5 second:

"Anything on the green here would be really good."



How about 3 feet? @TigerWoods with a birdie. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/jMf2V0daNp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018

And then came this 20-footer for birdie at the seventh:

Tiger SLAMS in the birdie putt.



Here come the fist pumps.



T7. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/fvJcfRFnKK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018

What is better than one birdie in a row? Two, of course! He drains back-to-back birdies with this at the eighth: