Starting the final round three strokes off the lead, Brooke Henderson needed to get off to a good start on Sunday at the KPMG Women's. But instead she bogeyed three of the first six holes, and after a poor chip at the par-5 11th Henderson took out her frustrations on her wedge.
Tiger Woods began his final round at TPC Potomac six shots back of the leaders, but is making moves to close that gap on Sunday.
First up, an unlikely birdie from thick, native grass at the par-5 second:
"Anything on the green here would be really good."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018
How about 3 feet? @TigerWoods with a birdie. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/jMf2V0daNp
And then came this 20-footer for birdie at the seventh:
Tiger SLAMS in the birdie putt.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018
Here come the fist pumps.
T7. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/fvJcfRFnKK
What is better than one birdie in a row? Two, of course! He drains back-to-back birdies with this at the eighth:
Back-to-back birdies and it's getting loud.@TigerWoods is making a charge.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/40jXNXUvbP— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018
Quicken Loans National
Tiger Woods needs a super Sunday if he is to win for the first time in five years on the PGA Tour.
Noren rallies to capture 10th tour win at French Open
PARIS – Alex Noren won the HNA French Open by one shot on Sunday after a final round 4-under 67. It marks his 10th career win on the European Tour.
The Swede started the day seven shots behind compatriot Marcus Kinhult but he birdied two of his last three holes to finish at 7-under 277, just ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox, England's Chris Wood and Julian Suri of the United States.
The American finished with a double bogey on the last hole for a 69, while Wood bogeyed two of the last four holes for a 73.
Full-field scores from the French Open
The 21-year-old Kinhult, who had a two-shot lead going into the final day, struggled in a round of 76 and finished joint-fifth with England's Matthew Southgate and Spain's Jon Rahm at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September. Rahm had a triple bogey on the 12th hole.
World No. 2 Justin Thomas carded a level-par 71 to finish joint-eighth with Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Sergio Garcia and Jorge Campillo of Spain.
Knox, Suri, Kinhult qualify for Open in France
Russell Knox, Julian Suri and Marcus Kinhult all qualified for The Open thanks to high finishes at the HNA French Open.
Knox stormed from the back of the pack to punch his ticket to Carnoustie, shooting 6-under 65 on a day when most of the leaders struggled to break par. The Scot ended up in a tie for second after starting the final round 10 shots off the lead, and he'll now play for a major in his home country in two weeks.
Knox will play The Open for the fourth straight year, having missed the cut in 2015 and 2017 and having tied for 30th two years ago at Royal Troon.
Full-field scores from the French Open
Both Suri and Kinhult will take a major championship berth as a bittersweet consolation prize after letting a breakthrough victory slip away. Suri stood in the final fairway at 8 under, one shot better than Alex Noren's eventual winning score, but he pushed his last approach into the water and ultimately made a double bogey to finish in a tie for second alongside Knox and Chris Wood.
The 27-year-old American will make his second Open appearance after missing the cut last year at Royal Birkdale.
Kinhult led the tournament after both 36 and 54 holes, but he made a triple bogey on the fourth hole and added a double on No. 15 after getting caught up in the fescue. Kinhult signed for a 5-over 76 to drop into a tie for fifth, but the 21-year-old Swede will now make his first-ever start in a major this month at Carnoustie.
The top four finishers not otherwise exempt from the top 12 at the Quicken Loans National will also qualify for The Open, while the Open Qualifying Series will continue next week at both the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the PGA Tour's annual stop at The Greenbrier.