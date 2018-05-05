Getty Images

Watch: Hull's awesome shot scares away English men

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 5, 2018, 1:45 pm

The European Tour’s GolfSixes event features men and women competing against one another, head to head in a series of six-hole matches (click here for an explainer of the full format).

In one of the opening matches on Saturday at St. Albans, England, Team England faced Team England. It was Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, a pair of Solheim Cup members, represented the women, while Matt Wallace and Eddie Pepperell competed for the men.

On the first hole, a par 3, Hull’s tee shot stuck to 2 feet. It was so impressive that the men ran for the hills. They did return, however, to halve the match.

Mickelson moves into contention with 7-under 64

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 7:28 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Phil Mickelson recorded his lowest score to par on the PGA Tour in almost two years on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Mickelson carded five birdies and an eagle to shoot a bogey-free 64 that vaulted him onto the first page of the leaderboard at Quail Hollow at 5 under par.

His 7-under total was his lowest score to par in a round since he opened with 8-under 63 in the first round of the 2016 Open Championship.

It’s a marked improvement from the consecutive rounds of 72 he turned in Thursday and Friday to make the 2-over cut on the number.

“I don't know what the difference was. I just felt very unfocused the first two days,” Mickelson said. “I didn't feel like I was really committed to shots, I didn't feel like I was really great – I didn't have great focus. I don't know how else to say it.

“Today I came out, I felt way better on the range. I knew I was going to have a good day and I thought a good day would be 4-5 under. I made an eagle on No. 10 and that really kind of propelled the rest of the round.”

Mickelson has struggled with his focus in the past. Last September, he told reporters he met with a doctor to improve both his energy and focus on the course, although he declined to specify exactly what the issues were.

Whatever it was, Mickelson has certainly proven rejuvenated this season, with five top-10s, including a third, a runner-up, and his first victory in nearly five years, at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Mickelson’s 64 was the second-best score of the early wave, trailing only Peter Uihlein’s 62, as benign conditions and an easier setup made Quail Hollow a much friendlier golf course than it was the first two days.

“I don't think they'll go real low, but I think that they could shoot 3, 4, 5 under par pretty easily,” Mickelson said, referencing the leaders. “I think I will be within striking distance, but where I was just making the cut, it's a pretty good spot to be in.”

TT postscript: 68 a step in the right direction

By Tiger TrackerMay 5, 2018, 7:22 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – He posted his first sub-70 round at Quail Hollow since 2009 and was markedly better on the greens, but Tiger Woods' 68 had the feeling of being too little, too late at the Wells Fargo Championship. Some thoughts from Day 3:

• Yes, 31 putts are better than his 33 putts on Day 2 (that’s math), and he certainly converted a couple that weren’t there on Thursday and Friday, but it still didn’t seem like he’d found the answer.

• Lot of talk this week about Tiger’s new irons, the TaylorMade TW-Phase 1’s, and he said he’s been able to control his golf ball better and spin it more thanks to the new grooves. As an aside, he explained that he switches his wedges out every week and a half. Yeah, just like Tracker.

• Tiger credited his improvement on the greens to a slight adjustment to his putting stroke. “Went a little more old school, how I used to putt, a little more handsy, a little more wristy, and the toe moving a lot more, and it worked,” he said.

• Tiger has converted 50 of 61 of his putts from 10 feet and in this week. “When I'm putting well, I don't feel like I should miss a putt inside 10 feet,” he said. “I had a couple weeks like that. The '97 Masters and the 2000 U.S. Open, I didn't miss one like that under 10 feet for the week.”

• The highlight of Saturday’s round came at the par-4 14th hole, when Tiger laced a 3-wood 329 yards onto the green. Yep, speed and velocity are back.

• It was encouraging for Tiger to get a round in red numbers at Quail Hollow, but it does come with an asterisk. Saturday’s scoring average was 70.31, more than two strokes lower than Day 1. It’s all relative.

Woods (68) improves with 'old school' stroke

By Rex HoggardMay 5, 2018, 6:56 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Saturday was better for Tiger Woods on Quail Hollow’s greens, but he still walked off the course with the nagging notion that his 3-under 68 could have been so much better.

“I was so close to shooting about 7, 8 under today,” said Woods, who three-putted the final hole from 42 feet for a closing bogey. “I still didn't have enough pace on a couple that I left on the lip. I'm close, I'm hitting the ball well enough to contend, to win this golf tournament, but I just haven't made putts.”

Woods needed 31 putts on Day 3, which was better than the 33 he took on Friday, but it still was not good enough to put him into contention on a course that was as score-able as it has been all week.

Although his strokes gained: putting improved, with Woods gaining about a half stroke on the field on the greens, he still left a birdie attempt short on No. 11 and narrowly missed an eagle attempt from 81 feet.

“I changed my [putting] stroke a little bit and went a little more old school, how I used to putt, a little more handsy, a little more wristy, and the toe moving a lot more, and it worked,” he said.

While that adjustment produced better results, it’s likely not going to be enough to give Woods a chance to contend at the Wells Fargo Championship with the leaders six strokes ahead when he completed his round.

“It's not fun, trust me, it's not fun,” he said of his putting woes.

Realistic Rory: 66 gives him only 'half a chance'

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 6:46 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy managed to knock 10 shots off his score overnight.

The two-time Wells Fargo winner backed up a Friday 76 with a Saturday 66 to move to 3 under par for the week, just four strokes off the lead when he entered the clubhouse.

“The course was easier,” McIlroy said. “Maybe not quite 10 shots easier, but it was a few shots easier.”

McIlroy’s was one of a handful of low scores Saturday morning, including Peter Uihlein’s 62 and Phil Mickelson’s 64, although he wasn't all that bolstered by it.

"I didn't play that well," he said. "I mean, the score sort of flatters me a little bit even with the bogey at the last."

The ideal conditions aren’t solely responsible for McIlroy’s improved play, but they certainly helped, considering he’s not quite thrilled with his game at the moment.

“Sort of everything. I'm just not that comfortable with anything right now,” he said. “I'm trying really hard to hit it in the fairway and then trying really hard to get my irons on-line. It's all just a little bit of a struggle. So trying to piece it together, but if I can do a little bit of practice this afternoon, yeah, hold it together tomorrow and then try and make some improvements before next week [at The Players].”

McIlroy picked up the first of his two victories here back in 2010, when he failed to break par on Thursday and Friday before catching fire on the weekend and closing 66-62. Asked if he saw any parallels, the Ulsterman was realistic about his chances.

“Yeah, yeah. It seems that way [again],” he said. “I'm not sure what the lead's going to be by the end of the day, but the leaders are going to have it pretty similar to what we had it this morning. … So I can definitely see someone getting to double digits under par by the end of the day.

“But yeah, it was a good round and it gives me half a chance going into tomorrow.”

