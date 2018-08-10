Scores were low early on Day 2 of the 100th PGA Championship, but no one got off to a hotter start than Kevin Kisner.

Kisner, starting on the back nine, made six birdies over his first nine hole and turned in 6-under 29 [Bellerive plays as a 35-35, par 70].

Check out some of the highlights from Kisner's Friday start:

.@K_Kisner is on a mission. He is now 7-under and has sole possession of the lead!

Full Leaderboard: https://t.co/0FLr0uDhcJ

Kisner was leading the championship, at 9 under par, through his first 27 holes. This is a familiar spot for the South Carolina native, who was among the top five after a first-round 67.

.@K_Kisner is tied for 5th. This is the 8th time Kisner has been in the top-5 following a round in a major since last year's PGA began - most of any player in that span. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 10, 2018

Kisner tied for seventh at last year's PGA and tied for second at this year's Open Championship.