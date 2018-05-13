A good final round turned into an unforgettable one for Brooks Koepka on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.
Koepka was 5 under par, on the day, through 15 holes. Then things got crazy. He one-hopped his 6-iron second shot from 208 yards into the hole at the par-5 16th for an albatross.
Here it is!@BKoepka one-hops in his second shot at the par-5 16th for an ALBATROSS!!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/WkILTIl7VQ— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018
And then he birdied the par-3 17th.
Fresh off an albatross at 16, @BKoepka sinks a birdie on No. 17.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018
If he birdies 18, he sets a NEW COURSE RECORD. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/axKs3LqU1Q
Koepka finished with a par at the last for a course-record-tying, 9-under 63. He sits in the clubhouse at 11 under par, eight back of overnight leader Webb Simpson.
Six birdies and an ALBATROSS!@BKoepka is the eighth person to shoot 63 at @THEPLAYERSChamp. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/sgXFtZGJdg— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 13, 2018