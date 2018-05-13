Getty Images

Watch: Koepka goes albatross-birdie on 16 and 17

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 13, 2018, 5:07 pm

A good final round turned into an unforgettable one for Brooks Koepka on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

Koepka was 5 under par, on the day, through 15 holes. Then things got crazy. He one-hopped his 6-iron second shot from 208 yards into the hole at the par-5 16th for an albatross.

And then he birdied the par-3 17th.

Koepka finished with a par at the last for a course-record-tying, 9-under 63. He sits in the clubhouse at 11 under par, eight back of overnight leader Webb Simpson.

Watch: Woods makes three straight birdies Sunday

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 13, 2018, 6:55 pm

Following his lowest career round at Sawgrass, a 7-under 65 on Saturday, Tiger Woods got off to a fast start Sunday at The Players.

The two-time Players Champion failed to take advantage of the par-5 second, but made up for it with this birdie at the par-3 third:

One hole later, Woods found the left side of the fairway at the par-4 fourth, used the slope of the green to feed the ball the to the far-left pin, and cleaned up a 4-footer for his second birdie of the round, moving him to 10 under par.

Woods would go back to back to back at the difficult par-4 fifth, hammering a drive 320 yards, dropping his approach over the flagstick, and ramming in a 20-footer.

What soreness? Koepka makes albatross, shoots 63

By Ryan LavnerMay 13, 2018, 5:43 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Now in his third start since returning from a long injury layoff, Brooks Koepka mentioned to his caddie Sunday that he hadn’t yet had a tap-in during this comeback.

He did even better at The Players.

With one sweet swing from 208 yards, Koepka dunked his second shot on the par-5 16th hole for an albatross. He tacked on a birdie on 17, then missed a 14-footer on the last that he knew would have given him the course record. Instead, he became the eighth player to shoot 9-under 63 at TPC Sawgrass.

“I’ve been knocking on the door,” he said afterward. “Sometimes when you’re off for four months you come back and need to play a little bit and get some rhythm. It’s nice to finally shoot a low one.”

This is Koepka’s third start since returning from a torn ligament in his wrist. He re-injured his wrist on the eve of the tournament, when someone in a golf cart drove in front of him on the range and he had to abruptly stop his swing. He said that he felt sore Saturday and was looking forward to a week off before Colonial.

Koepka began the final round 17 shots off the lead, but when he finished his round he had moved all the way into a tie for third. Not that he’ll finish there, not the accessible hole locations and the greens still receptive from the overcast and humid conditions.

As for his second career albatross in competition – his first came during an AJGA event in Tampa – Koepka said he was aiming about 15 feet left of the flag and pushed it.

“I was trying to fire at every flag,” he said. “I mean, what are you going to do? You stay where you are in 60th place, or you start moving up. Today was the day.”

Tiger Tracker: The Players Championship

By Tiger TrackerMay 13, 2018, 1:30 pm

After both shooting 65 in the third round, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth are paired on Sunday at The Players. We're tracking their final round at TPC Sawgrass.

Happy Mother's Day: Players send mom some love

By Grill Room TeamMay 13, 2018, 1:15 pm
