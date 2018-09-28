If one hole could sum up Friday afternoon at the Ryder Cup, this is it.
Just it when it looked like the U.S. team of Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson might have a slight opening in their afternoon foursomes match, Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter shut the door, emphatically.
With the European side already 2 up, Poulter nearly found the water off the tee at the par-4 13th, leaving McIlroy to play this second shot from the bank.
And because it's the Ryder Cup, and water is wet, Poulter poured in this birdie putt to put himself and McIlroy 3 up with five to play.
