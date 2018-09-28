Nerves? What nerves? Jordan Spieth nearly holed his approach on No. 1 in the morning fourballs match against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.
Scene at the first tee: Where was the noise?
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The monstrous first-tee grandstand at Le Golf National created a memorable spectacle but not a raucous scene.
Perhaps the most anticipated Ryder Cup ever got off to a strangely subdued start Friday, with few cheers, chants and songs.
Eager fans streamed through the gates at 6:30 a.m. local time and headed toward the massive stands behind the first tee. Built to seat more than 6,800 – easily the largest in tournament history – it’s an impressive structure that gave the Ryder Cup an even grander feel. But the late-arriving fans, either because of too many reserved corporate areas or heavy traffic in the area, didn’t even completely fill up the grandstand by the time the first fourball made its way to the tee.
In fact, the entire hour lead-in was surprisingly flat. The first loud cheer came at 7:37 a.m. – about a half hour before the first ball was in the air – as Ian Poulter ambled down the path to the left of the tee. He waved to the crowd, then apparently decided to join them – a few minutes later, he reappeared at the top of the grandstand, flinging hats and taking selfies as electronic dance music pumped through the speakers.
Poulter alone generated the type of energy that was lacking from the overcaffeinated French DJ, who called for fans to cheer “Golf (?)”, and stand if they’d visited the merchandise tent, and make some kind of noise that sounded like a Scooby-Doo impersonation.
At previous Ryder Cups the first tee has been rocking, so much so that players often felt the ground shake beneath them on the practice putting green. That wasn’t the case here, not even close, as Europe’s main cheering section was virtually silent five minutes before the matches began.
They finally came to life when the first U.S. group of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau arrived. Despite being a three-time major champion and now three times a member of a U.S. team, Koepka deferred to Finau on the pressurized opening tee shot of the matches. Amped up, Finau roped a 300-yard 3-iron down the left side of the fairway. The crowd immediately murmured, as Finau’s ball gained speed and headed toward the pond. Finau looked sick as he watched on the large video board to the left of the tee, but his ball stopped just shy of the water (though, as a right-hander, he still couldn’t take a stance and was forced to punch out down the fairway).
Though the cheers could be heard a few seconds before the action was shown on the video board, fans in the first-tee grandstand had a clear idea of what was transpiring ahead of them.
Jon Rahm played his approach to 15 feet. Hearty applause.
Then, even louder: A Justin Rose missile, to 3 feet for an early 1-up lead.
Imbued with confidence, the fans were more creative by the time the second group rolled around, whooping, Whoaaaaaaa hey! as Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler made practice swings.
Johnson got a kick out of that stunt, but he was forced to back off his opening tee shot when Rose polished off his birdie up ahead. Johnson would soon stuff his own approach, only to wipe his 4-footer that would have won the hole.
About 10 minutes later, even the partisan crowd couldn’t help but cheer Jordan Spieth’s wedge into the first green. His shot hit left of the cup and zipped back, off the flagstick, before settling 3 feet away for an opening birdie and early lead.
At 8:51 a.m., the final fourball came to the tee, featuring the biggest star of all, Tiger Woods. Not surprisingly, his partner, the villainous Patrick Reed, was booed lustily when he was introduced, and Reed responded with a mischievous smile. Unlike during the opening ceremony, when Woods received by far the loudest and most prolonged ovation, he heard only light applause as he prepared to play his first Ryder Cup since 2012.
It was game time now.
Woods pranks the man he took down in singles in 1999
Tiger's got jokes.
On Thursday at Le Golf National, Tiger Woods took some time out of his Ryder Cup prep to have some fun with the man he took down in Sunday singles in the 1999 biennial matches.
That man is Andrew Coltart, who is now a Sky Sports analyst that was on the range to congratulate Woods for his recent Tour Championship victory. But back in 1999, Coltart was a 29-year-old rookie, making his first and only appearance in the Ryder Cup - for both the event and the week. As one of Mark James' captain's picks, Coltart did not play a single match until Sunday singles, where he faced some guy named Tiger Woods.
Coltart lost, 3 & 2, but didn't take the loss particularly well. He later complained about a cameraman standing on his ball in the rough, and that the match as a whole was marred by the behavior of some of the American players.
Fast-forward 19 years, and it appears there's no bad blood between the two.
In this video captured by Sky Sports, Woods is seen giving Coltart a gift to commemorate the match - a pair of belts with a special message.
With pairings, Furyk brings doubt into the equation
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – U.S. captain Jim Furyk is already taking a calculated risk.
In announcing his fourballs pairings to start this Ryder Cup, Furyk has abandoned the successful partnerships that put the Americans on the verge of claiming four consecutive victories in team competitions.
That means no Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.
And no Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.
And no Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
Those duos went a combined 9-2-3 in partner play over the past two team events. Which most importantly resulted in two team victories.
Since the Presidents Cup has historically been such a lopsided affair, its purpose in recent years has been to provide an opportunity for the U.S. captain to build continuity and try out partnerships that might work the following year at the Ryder Cup.
Furyk, however, has decided to go in another direction, at least in the first team session.
None of these twosomes have ever played together in a team competition.
“When we’re grouping up pairings, I’m not trying to get six twosomes out there and limit yourself with what you have,” he said Thursday night. “I’m looking for options.”
And these are unproven options.
Johnson and Koepka are close friends, neighbors in South Florida and frequent practice-round partners on Tour. Though they lost their only fourballs start together in the 2016 Ryder Cup, they cruised to a pair of victories last fall at the Presidents Cup.
Furyk said he approached Johnson and his new partner, Rickie Fowler, “weeks and weeks and weeks ago” about the possibility of linking up.
“Golf balls, mannerisms, what they like in their partner, personalities – they work together in a lot of different ways,” Furyk said. “Both have that laid-back mannerism that they both like, and I think they pair up real well.”
The most interesting breakup was Spieth and Reed, which appeared imminent to close observers of their practice-round groups.
Spieth and Reed are a combined 8-1-3 together, but Furyk said that he began exploring the possibility of splitting them up ever since it became clear that Tiger Woods would be a member of the team as a player and not just a vice captain.
Woods was a logical choice to go with Reed, a longtime admirer, while Spieth seemed a natural fit to play alongside Thomas, with whom he has played the most rounds of any player on Tour over the past decade and a half.
“There’s a lot of reasons why I think they match up,” Furyk said, “but surely the fact that they are good friends and they have that relationship and bond and have played a lot of golf together is key, as well.”
They’ve just never played together in a pressure-cooker like the Ryder Cup.
“In the past, having our most successful pairing in the Ryder Cup, we had one very good pairing,” Furyk said, referring to Spieth and Reed. “I think we came out of it with two very good pairings. The idea was to double up and try to get two.”
At the risk of possibly getting only one. Or, worse, none.
Indeed, by dissolving proven partnerships to try something new, Furyk has already opened himself up to a round of second-guessing.
We’ll find out Friday night whether he was right.