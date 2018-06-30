Getty Images

Watch: Tiger makes five birdies on front nine

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 30, 2018, 6:19 pm

Tiger Woods started the third round of the Quicken Loans National at 5 under par and dropped a shot immediately at TPC Potomac.

He then went on to birdie four consecutive holes, beginning at the par-4 fourth

That was the first three birdies. He added another the seventh hole, before making bogey at No. 8 to end the streak.

However, Woods recovered immediately with a birdie at the ninth to make the turn in 3-under 32. At 8 under for the tournament, he was three back of Brian Gay

Tiger Tracker: Quicken Loans National

By Tiger TrackerJune 30, 2018, 6:00 pm

Coming off an impressive 65 in the second round, Tiger Woods looks to climb up the leaderboard on Moving Day at the Quicken Loans National.

Harm goes from near death to Ladies Amateur champion

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 30, 2018, 5:41 pm

Leonie Harm on Sunday became the first German to win the Ladies Amateur Championship.

Ranked 33rd in the Women’s Amateur Golf Ranking, the 20-year-old Houston Cougar defeated Northwestern’s Stephanie Lau, 3 and 2, at Southport to claim the Pam Barton Memorial Salver.

With the win, Harm qualifies for the 2018 Ricoh Women’s British Open Championship, the 2018 Evian Championship, the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and the inaugural 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

The newly earned exemptions will necessitate a shakeup of her calendar.

“It’s a cool opportunity, I’m really excited,” Harm said. “I’ll see if I can arrange it with my coach because I have something else scheduled but obviously the Ricoh is the priority for me.”

That she is even alive to have such an opportunity is a mathematical miracle.

Harm was struck by a drunk driver at 45 miles per hour in 2013 while she was jogging. Per a Golf Digest profile, she “suffered broken ribs, a broken hip and ankle, a collapsed lung and head injuries.” Doctors informed her family they would “do what we can, but there's no hope," as “people hit at that speed have a 99.6 percent fatality rate.”

But Harm survived and managed to return to golf. She posted this item to Instagram a little over two years ago on the third anniversary of her accident:

"Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it's not about how hard you can hit. It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done." - Sylvester Stallone // Today is the 3rd anniversary of my car accident that almost killed me. I am so thankful for all the good and bad moments I had since then. For all the amazing people I had the pleasure to meet so far. All moments, people, and lessons made me to the person I am right now. Here is a big and special THANK YOU to everybody who was by my side on my way back in golf and in all other parts of life #lifechangingmoment #3rdanniversary #thankgodforbeingalive #bestguardianangel #May3 #2013 #everythingispossible #whatdoesntkillyoumakesyoustronger

A post shared by Leonie Harm (@leoharm) on

Now, five years after doctors wrote her off, she is the Ladies Amateur Champion.

Garcia, Rahm in fight to finish at the French Open

By Associated PressJune 30, 2018, 5:31 pm

PARIS – Marcus Kinhult of Sweden carded a 4-under 67 and maintained his two-shot lead going into the final day of the French Open on Saturday.

Kinhult made five birdies in a row just before the turn to get to 10 under, and he kept his advantage with a bogey and a birdie to stay two shots ahead of England's Chris Wood at Le Golf National, where the Ryder Cup will be staged in September.

Wood recovered from a poor start with two birdies and an eagle before the turn, before finishing with a 67.

Full-field scores from the French Open

Sergio Garcia moved to third at 7 under after an impressive 64 with eight birdies, one shot ahead of fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, who finished with successive birdies for a 68.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas carded a 69 as did Julian Suri. Both Americans are at 4 under going into the final round.

Baltusrol gets '23 Women's PGA, '29 PGA

By Randall MellJune 30, 2018, 4:30 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – The PGA of America continues to make good on its pledge to take the best women in the world to the game’s most historic major championship venues.

PGA CEO Pete Bevacqua announced Saturday on “Golf Central” that Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., will host the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2023. The championship will be played on the club’s Lower Course.

It was also announced that the Lower Course will host the 2029 PGA Championship, on the men's side.

Baltustrol has previously hosted nine men’s major championships (seven U.S. Opens, two PGA Championships) and two women’s majors. The U.S. Women’s Open was played on the Upper Course in 1985 and the Lower Course in 1961. Kathy Baker won on the Upper Course and Mickey Wright on the Lower Course.

Full-field scores from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Jimmy Walker won the PGA Championship at Baltusrol’s Lower Course in 2016 and Phil Mickelson in 2005. Jack Nicklaus won two of his U.S. Opens on the Lower Course (1967, 1980).

Inbee Park won the inaugural Women’s PGA Championship at Westchester Country Club in 2015. Brooke Henderson won it in 2016 at Sahalee, and Danielle Kang won it last year at Olympia Fields.

Hazeltine, outside Minneapolis, will host next year and Aronimink, in suburban Philadelphia, in 2020.

