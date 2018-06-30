Tiger Woods started the third round of the Quicken Loans National at 5 under par and dropped a shot immediately at TPC Potomac.
Bogey on the opening hole.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018
Tiger Woods drops to -4. pic.twitter.com/KXW36pyW9R
He then went on to birdie four consecutive holes, beginning at the par-4 fourth
Back to -5.@TigerWoods birdies No. 4.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/j7rHcwdLa0— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018
Back-to-back birdies for Tiger.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018
He's 3 back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/4WRq54yAwU
Tiger has birdied three in a row.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018
He's 2 shots back.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/HWUWefnwYL
That was the first three birdies. He added another the seventh hole, before making bogey at No. 8 to end the streak.
However, Woods recovered immediately with a birdie at the ninth to make the turn in 3-under 32. At 8 under for the tournament, he was three back of Brian Gay
Five birdies on the front nine.@TigerWoods goes out in 3-under 32.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/swmPRBM9fk— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 30, 2018