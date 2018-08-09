Getty Images

Watch: Tiger highlights from Day 1 at Bellerive

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 4:40 pm

It's been an adventurous first round for Tiger Woods at Bellerive Country Club. Woods began the 100th PGA Championship on the 10th tee and made a bogey. He then made double bogey on the par-4 11th, where he hit his approach shot into the greenside water hazard.

Three over through two holes, Woods got one back with this birdie at the par-4 12th:

He then saved par on the 15th hole after twice clipping trees.

However, another pulled tee shot at the par-3 16th resulted in another bogey. That put him back to 3 over par and six shots off the lead.

Woods was able to make the turn with a little momentum, thanks to this birdie at the par-4 18th.

He then added a second consecutive birdie, at the par-4 first, to get back to 1 over par for the championship.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 9, 2018, 3:40 pm

Tiger Woods made two birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey over his first nine holes in the PGA Championship. We're tracking him at Bellerive.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Report: Hackers compromise PGA of America files

By Associated PressAugust 9, 2018, 12:59 pm

ST. LOUIS – Golfweek is reporting the PGA of America is trying to regain control of computer servers that have kept officials from accessing files for the PGA Championship.

The magazine says on its website that PGA staff members discovered their systems had been compromised when attempts to access files generated a message that the network had been penetrated and that any attempt to break the encryption could cause files to be lost.

The PGA of America declined comment, saying it was an ongoing investigation.

Golfweek reports the files included promotional banners and logos that are used in digital and print communications, and on digital signage around Bellerive Country Club.

The magazine says the message included a Bitcoin wallet number, without stating what was required to regain control of the files.

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 11:00 am

The PGA Championship is next week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Hoggard chronicled Lyle's tale in 2013

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 9, 2018, 2:44 am

In November 2013, GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard traveled to Australia to document a remarkable story about a remarkable man - Jarrod Lyle. Lyle, then 32, was attempting a comeback in professional golf after having beaten cancer not just once, but twice. Lyle allowed Hoggard total access as he prepared to make his emotional return to the game at the Australian Masters. To view each part of Hoggard's award-winning series, click on the links below.

Jarrod Lyle: The Fighter Introduction | Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6

Article Tags: Jarrod Lyle

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.