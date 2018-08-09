It's been an adventurous first round for Tiger Woods at Bellerive Country Club. Woods began the 100th PGA Championship on the 10th tee and made a bogey. He then made double bogey on the par-4 11th, where he hit his approach shot into the greenside water hazard.

Three over through two holes, Woods got one back with this birdie at the par-4 12th:

Tiger sticks his 2nd shot on 12 close.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/VTs1Wmmr6U — PGA of America (@PGA) August 9, 2018

He then saved par on the 15th hole after twice clipping trees.

However, another pulled tee shot at the par-3 16th resulted in another bogey. That put him back to 3 over par and six shots off the lead.

Woods was able to make the turn with a little momentum, thanks to this birdie at the par-4 18th.

Tiger picks up his 2nd of the day as he makes the turn. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/5pIrCvJjyb — PGA of America (@PGA) August 9, 2018

He then added a second consecutive birdie, at the par-4 first, to get back to 1 over par for the championship.