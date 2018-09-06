Getty Images

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 1 of the BMW

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 6, 2018, 5:40 pm

Tiger Woods put his old Scotty Cameron putter back in his bag in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and it paid dividends immediately at Aronimink.

Beginning on the back nine, Woods rolled in this birdie putt from 20 feet at the par-4 10th:

After leaving a 15-foot birdie putt short at the 11th hole, Tiger rolled in birdie No. 2 from 13 feet at the 12th.

Woods then nearly jarred his approach shot at the par-4 13th. He made the short birdie, his third in his first four holes, to tie for the lead at 3 under.

The outright lead became his when he made eagle on the par-5 16th. Woods hit his approach shot from 242 yards to 5 feet and converted the putt.

Two holes later, he closed his opening nine with another birdie.

Woods turned in 6-under 29 and in sole possession of the lead.

Tiger Tracker: BMW Championship

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 6, 2018, 5:30 pm

Tiger Woods is playing alongside Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler in the first two rounds of the BMW Championship. We're tracking him at Aronimink.

Golf Channel GolfChannel.com

U.S. Ryder Cup team has dinner with Coach K

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 6, 2018, 3:40 pm

The U.S. Ryder Cup squad did some bonding Wednesday night at a dinner in Philadelphia, where they were greeted by someone who knows something about team building.

Duke men's basketball coach Mike Kzrzyewski was photographed with 11 of 12 team members, Jim Furyk, and his vice captains. 

The head coach at Duke since 1980, he has taken the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours and won the Division I National Championship five times, putting him behind only UCLA's John Wooden.

Krzyzewski also served as the head coach of the U.S. Olympic basketball team in 2008, 2012, and 2016, winning gold on each occasion.

Coach K and other sports icons discussed what the U.S. needed to do in order to capture the Ryder Cup, prior to it doing so in 2016.

Fowler continues to honor Lyle with custom shoes

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 6, 2018, 3:34 pm

Rickie Fowler continued to honor his late friend Jarrod Lyle on Thursday at the BMW Championship, sporting a custom pair of Puma golf shoes.

Lyle died the Wednesday before the PGA Championship after his third battle with leukemia. Fowler sported a yellow shirt - Lyle's color of choice in his cancer battle - as well as a Leuk the Duck pin - a mascot for Challenge, a non-profit organization providing support for children living with cancer - on his hat. He did the same Thursday at Aronimink.

Woods switches back to his Scotty Cameron putter at BMW

By Nick MentaSeptember 6, 2018, 2:49 pm

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods will play the first round of the BMW Championship with his Scotty Cameron putter back in the bag.

Woods played a nine-hole practice round at Aronimink on Tuesday with his Newport 2 after benching it earlier this summer.

He arrived at the Quicken Loans National in late June with a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet and went on to challenge for two major titles at The Open and PGA Championship.

Current FedExCup standings

Full-field scores from BMW Championship

Displeased with his putting performance at The Northern Trust, Woods debuted a TaylorMade Juno blade last week at the Dell Technologies Championship and played all four days with it. In the final round on Monday, he took 33 putts and lost 1.35 strokes to the field on the greens.

A day later, he was cruising around Aronimink with the Cameron.

This marks the third consecutive week that Woods will use a different putter.

In a rare move, he opted out of yesterday’s Wednesday pro-am and declined pre-tournament media availability.

The 14-time major winner won 13 of those titles with his Cameron.

