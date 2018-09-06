Tiger Woods put his old Scotty Cameron putter back in his bag in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and it paid dividends immediately at Aronimink.

Beginning on the back nine, Woods rolled in this birdie putt from 20 feet at the par-4 10th:

After leaving a 15-foot birdie putt short at the 11th hole, Tiger rolled in birdie No. 2 from 13 feet at the 12th.

2 birdies in his first 3 holes.@TigerWoods is tied for the early lead.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ssuKyGIi0y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2018

Woods then nearly jarred his approach shot at the par-4 13th. He made the short birdie, his third in his first four holes, to tie for the lead at 3 under.

The outright lead became his when he made eagle on the par-5 16th. Woods hit his approach shot from 242 yards to 5 feet and converted the putt.

Two holes later, he closed his opening nine with another birdie.

Woods turned in 6-under 29 and in sole possession of the lead.