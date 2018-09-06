Tiger Woods put his old Scotty Cameron putter back in his bag in Round 1 of the BMW Championship and it paid dividends immediately at Aronimink.
Beginning on the back nine, Woods rolled in this birdie putt from 20 feet at the par-4 10th:
Tiger's old putter is bringing back old results.https://t.co/GqCwylKKND pic.twitter.com/KiNaP2OCIY— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 6, 2018
After leaving a 15-foot birdie putt short at the 11th hole, Tiger rolled in birdie No. 2 from 13 feet at the 12th.
2 birdies in his first 3 holes.@TigerWoods is tied for the early lead.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ssuKyGIi0y— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2018
Woods then nearly jarred his approach shot at the par-4 13th. He made the short birdie, his third in his first four holes, to tie for the lead at 3 under.
@TigerWoods is making it look easy.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2018
He's -3 thru 4 to start @BMWChamps.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/s0frOT7ema
The outright lead became his when he made eagle on the par-5 16th. Woods hit his approach shot from 242 yards to 5 feet and converted the putt.
EAGLE for @TigerWoods.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2018
He's the solo leader.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/NW35JcHFd7
Two holes later, he closed his opening nine with another birdie.
Wow. Another birdie.@TigerWoods just shot 29.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 6, 2018
He holds the lead @BMWChamps.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/iYdGDMqhrY
Woods turned in 6-under 29 and in sole possession of the lead.