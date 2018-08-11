Getty Images

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 2 of the PGA

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 1:05 pm

Tiger Woods was on a birdie roll Friday at Bellerive before Mother Nature called a timeout. But Woods revived his momentum quickly on Saturday morning by making a fourth birdie of the day at the par-5 eighth:

That got him to 4 under par for the championship. He was six off the lead at the time, before a bogey at No. 10 pushed him back down to 3 under.

He quickly regained that lost shot, however, thanks to this approach shot at No. 11.

The roller coaster continued on the next hole with a three-putt bogey. Woods cozied up a 101-foot birdie effort to 4 feet, but didn't touch the hole with his par attempt.

****

Here's a look at the three birdies Woods made on Friday. Here are No. 2:

And No. 3:

And No. 5:

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Getty Images

Plenty of sunshine for final two rounds of PGA

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 1:34 pm

ST. LOUIS – After a nasty storm suspended second-round play on Friday, the weekend looks clear at the PGA Championship.

About a half inch of rain fell Friday afternoon, forcing officials to suspend play for the day as they worked to dry out an already waterlogged Bellerive.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine throughout the day as temperatures climb to about 90 degrees, with winds topping out at 12 mph.

For the final round on Sunday, the forecast calls for mostly-sunny skies, a high of 91 degrees, and just a 10-percent chance of precipitation.

So barring an unforeseen delay, the third round should wrap up late Saturday afternoon, and the final round should proceed as scheduled on Sunday.

Article Tags: PGA Championship, Weather, PGA, Bellerive

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 12:30 pm

Tiger Woods is trying to regain the momentum he had on Friday afternoon, as play resumes Saturday at the PGA Championship. We're tracking him.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Getty Images

NBA's Curry goes 71-86, dead last on Web.com Tour

By Associated PressAugust 11, 2018, 11:21 am

HAYWARD, Calif. – Stephen Curry dropped 11 strokes to par on the first eight holes and shot a 16-over 86 on Friday to finish last in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

The Golden State Warriors star, making his second appearance in the event at TPC Stonebrae, finished at 17-over 157 after opening with a 71 on Thursday.

Curry was last among the 154 finishers – 33 strokes behind leader Alex Prugh – and missed the cut by 13 strokes. Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

''I couldn't hit a driver to save my life today, so that's how golf goes,'' Curry said. ''One day you have it, or at least in the amateur world, one day you have it and one day you completely lose it and you have no idea what you're doing over the top of the ball.''

Playing as an amateur, Curry bogeyed the par-3 second, made a quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 third after hitting consecutive drives out of bounds, bogeyed the par-4 fifth, made a triple on the par-4 seventh and a double on the par-4 eighth.

Full-field scores from the Ellie Mae Classic

''As always, it's an amazing opportunity to be out here to test my game under the ultimate pressure, stressful situations,'' Curry said. ''Today was interesting all the way around. I knew sort of what I had to shoot (to make the cut). I played the first holes OK and then the wheels fell off on the third hole.''

On the back nine, Curry birdied the par-4 10th, made a triple on the par-4 11th, bogeyed the par-3 12th, birdied the par-4 14th, had a double bogey on the par-3 16th and a bogey on the par-4 18th.

''It's the same way I do on the court when I'm not making shots,'' Curry said. ''You just find something to focus on that you can do. For me, it was just trying to take each shot and just have fun with it and trying to hit a good shot and not really get too down about the result if it wasn't what I was expecting.''

Prugh matched the tour nine-hole record with a back-nine 27 in a 60 that left him 16 under. He birdied the first seven holes on the back nine, parred the 17th and birdied the 18th.

''My putter has been a little streaky here and there, but when it's on, it's on,'' Prugh said. ''I've been making putts and fortunately whenever that happens it makes everything easier.''

Prugh was two strokes short of the tour record of 58 set by Stephan Jaeger two years ago at TPC Stonebrae and one shot off Jaeger's 36-hole tour mark for strokes.

Josh Teater was two strokes back after a 62.

Curry played alongside Cameron Champ and Martin Trainer. Champ, the Utah Championship winner last month who leads the tour in driving distance, was tied for 42nd after rounds of 68 and 67. Trainer, a two-time winner this year, shot 69-70 to miss the cut.

 

Article Tags: 2018 Ellie Mae Classic, Stephen Curry

Getty Images

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 11:00 am

The PGA Championship is next week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-8AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
8AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
8AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

