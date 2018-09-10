Tiger Woods began the delayed final round of the BMW Championship trailing by five shots, but got within one of the lead by the turn thanks to a 4-under 31.
After birdies on Nos. 1 and 5, Woods chipped in for a third birdie at the par-4 sixth.
He then birdied the par-5 ninth to reach 16 under par for the tournament, one off the lead.
Woods bogeyed the par-4 10th, but responded with a birdie at the par-4 11th.
And this birdie at the par-4 13th again got him within one of the lead.
A bogey at the 14th hindered his chance for PGA Tour win No. 80, but this birdie at the par-5 16th got him back within two of the lead.
That's as close as he would get down the stretch, as he finished par-par for a 5-under 65.