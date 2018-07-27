Getty Images

Watson (68) shoots his age at St. Andrews

By Rex HoggardJuly 27, 2018, 9:32 pm

For the second consecutive year, Tom Watson shot his age at the Senior Open Championship, posting a 4-under 68 on Friday at the Old Course.

Watson, who carded a third-round 67 at last year’s Senior Open, had a single bogey and birdied the 17th hole - one of just eight birdies on Friday on the Road Hole - to move to 7 under par, two strokes off the lead held by Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames.

“I played a very good round on Tuesday and I was very happy with the way I was putting,” Watson said earlier this week. “Something good might happen here; I won the pro-am and I won the Par 3 Contest before the Masters – I’m on a winning streak.”

Watson is a five-time winner of The Open, but he never won the game’s oldest championship at St. Andrews; he did finish runner-up at St. Andrews in 1984.

Watson is a three-time winner of the Senior Open and finished runner-up to Stewart Cink at the 2009 Open at 59.

Friday’s round was the ninth time Watson has shot his age or better on the PGA Tour Champions and the third time this season.

Keegan (63) plays his last four holes in 6 under

By Rex HoggardJuly 28, 2018, 12:18 am

Keegan Bradley was cruising along on Friday, 3 under par through 14 holes but well off the lead at the RBC Canadian Open, when things turned around – quickly.

Bradley began his run with an 11-footer for birdie at the 15th hole and finished birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle, playing his last four holes in 6 under to shoot 63.

“That was wild,” Bradley said. “It turned kind of an average day out here into something really special. There's not many courses you can do that on like you can out here. That's what makes it such a great event.”

Bradley is tied for second place with Whee Kim, a stroke off the lead held by Kevin Tway who followed an opening 66 with a 65 on Friday for a 13-under total.

Bradley followed his birdie at No. 15 with a chip-in for eagle at the 16th hole and closed his round with a 21-footer for eagle at the last.

Bradley, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour whose last triumph was at the 2012 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, owned the lowest round on Day 2 at Glen Abbey.

First-round leader Robert Garrigus slipped into a tie for 10th place after a second-round 72.

Jimenez, Ames share lead at Senior Open

By Associated PressJuly 27, 2018, 10:34 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - Miguel Angel Jimenez and Stephen Ames were sharing the lead on 9-under when darkness ended play early in the second round of the Senior British Open on Friday.

Ames is among 18 players who must return on Saturday morning to complete their rounds. The Canadian golfer has one hole to go.

Earlier, pony-tailed Spaniard Jimenez fired a 5-under 67 for a total of 135, one better than American pair Jeff Sluman (68) and Kirk Triplett (71), and defending champion Bernhard Langer (69).

Among three players in the clubhouse on 137 was three-time winner Tom Watson, who remarkably shot his age by posting a 68. On the same 7-under overall mark were Jarmo Sandelin of Sweden and Vijay Singh of Fiji.

''I have been playing well and I attribute it to practicing quite hard before I came here,'' Watson said. ''I shot 68 on the Old Course under pretty good conditions and I'm very pleased.''

Jimenez's round was highlighted by an eagle-birdie-birdie run from the 14th.

''I played ... super golf,'' he said. ''It was very difficult with very strong winds on the first nine holes, and then on the back nine I played solid. It would mean a lot to win the Senior Open, especially here at St. Andrews, but some of the top players in the world are here.''

Triplett said he had no strategy for the historic links layout and simply planned to react according to the daily conditions.

''You can take the yardage book and throw it away most of the time'', he said. ''Whatever comes, you've got to figure out how to play it. I really enjoy links golf. I just haven't ever been very good at it.''

To the delight of the crowd, Scottish pair Sandy Lyle (66) and Colin Montgomerie (68) were among a group on 5-under 139.

''Yesterday, my putter let me down badly,'' said Lyle. ''I had chance after chance after chance. Today, though, I played very tidy golf.''

Montgomerie was less pleased with his performance.

''I was 4-under through eight,'' he said. ''Had 10 more chances, missed them all. So very poor really. No positives at all. It's all negative in my world.''

Play was delayed for 85 minutes at the start of the round due to thick fog.

NBC analyst Koch inside cut line at Senior Open

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 27, 2018, 9:43 pm

One week after calling the Open Championship at Carnoustie, NBC Sports and Golf Channel analyst Gary Koch will be hanging around for the weekend at the Senior Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Koch, who Monday qualified for the event with a 3-under 69 at Lundin Links, signed for rounds of 71-73 and sits at even par through 36 holes. 

Play was suspended because of darkness Friday night, with the projected cut line at 1 over. Eighteen players, including co-leader Stephen Ames, will return to finish the second round Saturday morning.

“Obviously I’m very satisfied," Koch said. "Just to get in the event to start off with, by qualifying and being the medalist over at Lundin Links, and then to make the cut. For a guy who doesn’t play very much competitively any more, I’m very satisfied with how I’ve done."

"Excited about the weekend and excited to just to play a couple more rounds at one of my favorite golf courses in the world," Koch added. "If the weather predictions are correct, we may get to play in some very challenging conditions, with some rain and some wind. It will be true links golf.”

Man accused of causing $500K in damage at Miami course

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 27, 2018, 8:57 pm

A 20-year-old man, Carlos Crespo, has been charged with first-degree arson and burglary of an unoccupied structure after causing an estimated $500K in damages to a notable Miami golf course, according to a report from the Miami Patch.

Crespo is alleged to have set fire to 40 of Melreese Country Club's golf carts, which you can see ablaze in this surveillance video:

Melreese is the golf club slated to be the site of Miami's new soccer stadium, pending a referendum this November.

The city has been awarded a Major League Soccer expansion franchise, and the team's ownership group, headed by David Beckham, wants to build the club's new stadium and adjoining entertaining complex on the ground currently occupied by Melreese.

The course is Miami's only public golf facility and the home to a chapter of the First Tee.

PGA Tour pro Erik Compton was on hand at Miami City Hall two weeks ago, as proponents and opponents of the stadium had their public say.

"I’ve had the opportunity to play very beautiful golf courses all around the world," Compton said, per the Sun Sentinel. "Melreese is a very special place. Soccer can fit in Miami, but not at Melreese. These kids have nowhere to go if you take away Melreese. Soccer doesn’t belong at Melreese. The kids belong there."

As for Beckham: “It’s been a long time before I’ve walked into a room and people have not smiled at me," he said. "It’s not a nice feeling. So, I hope that today you realize what we’re trying to do for the city of Miami. … We want to do the right thing for your children and your children’s children.”

