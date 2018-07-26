Getty Images

Watson fires 69 in likely final shot at St. Andrews

By Ryan LavnerJuly 26, 2018, 1:23 pm

Tom Watson might be playing his last competitive rounds at St. Andrews.

The 68-year-old, who said farewell to The Open in 2015, is playing in the first Senior Open on the Old Course. He opened with a bogey-free, 3-under 69 as he looks to win for the first time on the famed links.

“I didn’t make a 5 on the card today,” Watson said. “That’s the first time in, I don't know, a couple decades I’ve done that.”

Watson won golf’s oldest major on five separate occasions, but never at the Home of Golf, where he’s been trying since 1978.

Full-field scores from The Senior Open

“I always remember what Jack said,” he told reporters earlier this week. “He said: ‘Your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at St. Andrews.’ In a sense, he’s right. This is the oldest venue in golf. It would have been nice to have that feather in my cap. But I can’t complain. I’ve got a few of them.”

Watson anticipates that this will be his final trip around the Old Course in competition. It’s unclear when the Senior Open would return here, or if, by that point, he’d be competitive.

“I know if I feel like I’m capable, I would play in it again here,” Watson said. “I don’t plan on hanging them up yet.”

Article Tags: Tom Watson, St. Andrews, Old Course, 2018 Senior Open Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: James' ball hits bird, goes OB on Road Hole

By Grill Room TeamJuly 26, 2018, 8:35 pm

As there weren't enough trouble already lurking on the Road Hole, Mark James on Thursday at the Senior Open encountered an identified flying object - a seagull.

The 18-time European Tour and three-time PGA Tour Champions winner struck his drive on 17, and that drive struck a seagull in mid-air, ricocheting the ball out of bounds.

James went on to make triple bogey on the hole en route to a 5-over 77.

Best of luck to the real victim, the seagull, who hopefully recovered enough to go to the bathroom on somebody.

Article Tags: 2018 Senior Open Championship, Mark James, Grill Room, seagull

Trending

Getty Images

Triplett co-leads Senior Open; Langer 2 back

By Associated PressJuly 26, 2018, 8:07 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland - American Kirk Triplett and Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand shot 7-under 65s Thursday to lead the Senior British Open by one stroke after the opening round but both will be keeping a close eye on defending champion Bernhard Langer.

Long the dominant figure in over-50s golf, Langer arrived at St. Andrews as the man to beat. And not much has changed.

While Langer's 5-under 67 wasn't the best score over the Old Course, the German's lofty presence on the leaderboard will have the attention of every other contender.

Langer is tied for fifth alongside former PGA champion David Toms and another American, Scott McCarron, with the trio one shot behind former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Canadian Stephen Ames.

As many as 16 players shot 68 or less, a figure that almost included 68-year old Tom Watson, on a bright and breezy day.

The seven men atop the leaderboard were all at least 3-under par by the turn. But it was a different matter coming home. No one in the 144-strong field was better than 3 under for their final nine holes.

Wiratchant's round was highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the third hole. Four more followed, with dropped shots at Nos. 13 and 17.

Triplett put his bogey-free score down to following instructions from his caddie, a local man well acquainted with golf's most famous venue.

Full-field scores from The Senior Open

''He was very descriptive,'' said Triplett with a smile. ''It was, 'Hit it right at that tower' or 'Right at that clump of bushes.' I did that a number of times and had a lot of good looks (at the pins) from the fairways. Then I putted well from 10-to-20 feet. That's what you have to do around here.''

Good putting from long distance was the dominant theme of a sunny day. Langer, Watson and Ames all emphasized its importance on the huge double-greens that are, at the end of the massively wide fairways, perhaps the most noticeable characteristic of the Old Course.

''I putted decently,'' Langer said. ''I made a number of medium-length putts to get me under par. And a couple of good ones went in coming home. I had two three-putts as well. But that happens out here. You can get some pretty long putts on this course.''

Watson was a lot more openly excited by his performance, especially after recording no more than a four on his card for what he said was ''the first time in 20 years.''

In search of his fourth Senior British Open title, Watson hit a number of quality shots but it was his putting that pleased the five-time British Open champion the most.

''My long putting is what I've been practicing,'' said Watson, who missed a 25-foot putt on the 18th green to equal his age, and ended on 69. ''When you come to St. Andrews you know you are going to have 80-foot putts. I've been working on them a lot at Royal Oaks in Houston. So my touch is pretty good right now.''

John Daly also shot 69. Suffering from a long-standing right knee problem, Daly was clearly limping by the end of a round highlighted by four birdies and an eagle on No. 5.

''I take any chance I can to play at St. Andrews,'' Daly said. ''It's an awesome feeling to walk the fairways that so many great players have.''

Article Tags: Bernhard Langer, 2018 Senior Open Championship, Kirk Triplett

Trending

Getty Images

DeChambeau (66) leads Porsche European Open

By Associated PressJuly 26, 2018, 6:51 pm

HAMBURG, Germany - Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the European Open on Thursday.

The 25-year-old American carded his best European Tour round in more than two years for a one-shot lead.

DeChambeau, who plays with a full set of irons all of the exact same length, had seven birdies in all. He birdied all but one of the five par-5s, including at the ninth - his last hole. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 No. 3.

Full-field scores from RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open: Articles, photos and videos

French trio Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joel Stalter and Romain Wattel, and German Benedict Staben, are tied for second on 67.

Masters champion Patrick Reed finished with back-to-back birdies for a 2-under 70 at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Defending champion Jordan Smith shot 71.

Article Tags: Bryson Dechambeau, 2018 Porsche European Open

Trending

Getty Images

Chamblee shoots 77 in Senior Open debut

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 26, 2018, 4:46 pm

Making his first competitive start in more than a decade, Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee opened with a 5-over 77 Thursday at The Senior Open.

Chamblee, 56, turned in 1 over but made bogeys on Nos. 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 before a closing birdie. When he finished his round, he was 12 shots off the lead at St. Andrews.

“I wasn’t hitting it very good,” he said. “I don’t think I hit two or three shots today that were actually anything like I envisioned.”

Full-field scores from The Senior Open

Chamblee earned his spot in the field by taking co-medalist honors in a qualifier at Scotscraig on Monday, a day after completing his on-air duties for the 147th Open at Carnoustie.   

This is Chamblee’s PGA Tour Champions debut. He last played a PGA Tour event in 2008 at Pebble Beach.

“It was a struggle,” he said. “I didn’t hit it very good, and I kept leaving myself 100-foot putts. It’s a little bit hard to get back in the rhythm of tournament golf. It felt like old times, but my game wasn’t there and I was trying not to be frustrated all day.”

Article Tags: Brandel Chamblee, Golf Channel, Senior British Open, Senior Open, St. Andrews, Old Course

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.