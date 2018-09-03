Getty Images

Web.com Tour Finals standings through second event

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 12:34 pm

The Web.com Tour will hand out 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2018-19 season based on how players fare in the Finals series. Here are the standings through Week 2 of four.

RANK THIS WEEKRANK LAST WEEKPLAYER NAMEFINALS MONEYMONEY BEHIND LEAD
1 T14 Kramer Hickok $198,000  
2 1 Robert Streb $184,750 $13,250
3 2 Peter Malnati $141,500 $56,500
4 T10 Matt Jones $112,000 $86,000
5 T17 Hunter Mahan $102,500 $95,500
6 3 Cameron Davis $81,575 $116,425
7 T5 Seth Reeves $77,900 $120,100
8 T5 Denny McCarthy $57,043 $140,957
9 4 Shawn Stefani $55,604 $142,396
10 T21 Max Homa $44,700 $153,300
11   Stephan Jaeger $44,000 $154,000
12 T40 Sangmoon Bae $38,156 $159,844
13 T21 Anders Albertson $34,343 $163,657
T14 T5 Joseph Bramlett $33,900 $164,100
T14 T5 Lanto Griffin $33,900 $164,100
T14 T5 Curtis Luck $33,900 $164,100
17 T10 Wes Roach $33,600 $164,400
18 T10 Jim Knous $31,604 $166,396
19 T40 Adam Schenk $27,798 $170,202
20 T46 Ben Crane $26,300 $171,700
21 T65 Rico Hoey $25,603 $172,397
22 T10 Henrik Norlander $24,000 $174,000
T23   Matt Every $23,143 $174,857
T23   Alex Prugh $23,143 $174,857
25 T14 Nicholas Lindheim $22,750 $175,250
Article Tags: 2018 Web.com Tour Finals, 2018 DAP Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: Dell Technologies Championship

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 3, 2018, 5:50 pm

Tiger Woods is out in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship. We're tracking him at TPC Boston.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Scott (66) stays hot at Dell with two-putter approach

By Will GraySeptember 3, 2018, 5:33 pm

NORTON, Mass. – The tinkering on the greens continued for Adam Scott during the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

The Aussie has carried two putters in his bag for several weeks, a decision that led to a third-place showing at the PGA Championship and a T-5 finish last week at The Northern Trust when he was among the leaders in strokes gained: putting. While Scott has had both a short and long putter at his disposal, he had been leaning almost exclusively on the long putter during that recent stretch.

He continued that game plan through the first three rounds at TPC Boston, where he earned his first career PGA Tour win in 2004, but with minimal success. Three straight rounds without breaking par left him with an early tee time Monday before the leaders were even out of bed.

So Scott opted to shake things up, and turn to the short putter for the final round. He promptly rolled in a 56-footer for birdie on the first hole, the first of seven birdies over his first 10 holes en route to a 5-under 66.

“I thought, ‘Let’s do something fresh today,’” Scott said. “It was interesting because when you’re in that really good place in your mind, I guess like anyone out here you could use a stick and it would be effective, when you have that calmness.”

Full-field scores from Dell Technologies Championship

Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The good vibes eventually wore off starting with a short miss on No. 11, and Scott actually turned back to the long putter for a 5-foot bogey effort on No. 14. But after missing it, he quickly switched back to the shorter option for the rest of the round.

“After a couple thoughts crept in, nothing good happened,” he said. “I just hit a couple not as good putts.”

Scott explained he prefers the long putter for longer putts and the short one for mid-range birdie attempts, even going so far as to split it by putt type: short putter for downhill attempts, long putter for uphill ones. While he remains undecided about which putter he’ll lean on most at the BMW Championship, it’s likely he’ll keep both in the bag – an option he has afforded himself by pulling his 3-iron and de-lofting his 4-iron.

“I think there’s probably a good theory for having two putters in the bag,” Scott said. “It makes sense, or easy sense to me to think, well, if you like a club for a certain putt, you know you have 40 percent of your shots with the putter. It’s far from unreasonable to think you might have two clubs to hit 40 percent when for the other 60 (percent) you have 12 (clubs).”

Article Tags: 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, Adam Scott

Trending

Getty Images

Alex storms past Hall for first LPGA win

By Randall MellSeptember 3, 2018, 2:27 am

Marina Alex broke through to win her first LPGA title in spectacular fashion Sunday at the Cambia Portland Classic.

She won with a bold final-round charge.

Six shots back at day’s start, Alex won in a four-shot runaway.

With five consecutive birdies on the front nine, Alex caught and passed Georgia Hall, winner of last month’s Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Alex was two shots ahead by the time she made the turn.

“It was an incredible day,” Alex said. “I’m proud of myself.”

Alex closed with a 7-under-par 65, leaving her at 19 under overall.

Hall had a two-shot lead over Minjee Lee when Sunday dawned, and the final round appeared as if it was going to be a duel between them. It never came off, with Hall closing with a 75 and Lee struggling to a 77.

Alex, who opened the tournament with a 62, found her best again Sunday at Columbia Edgewater Country Club. She shot 30 on the front nine.

Full-field scores from the Cambia Portland Classic

“My hat's off to her,” Hall said. “She played amazing, and she deserves to win. But I came second, and it was a great tournament for me still, and I'm really pleased.”

Alex, 28, won in her 124th LPGA start. She’s a former Vanderbilt standout in her sixth season on tour.

“It's been a lot of hard work,” Alex said. “I haven't been in a ton of contention situations. A few here and there. I really just didn't know how to handle them. I learned the best that I can.”

Alex didn’t look as if she was closing out her first victory. She hit every fairway but one, and she hit 15 greens in regulation. She had some special help along her way, with Travis Wilson on her bag as caddie. He’s the regular caddie for Stacy Lewis, on loan to Alex while Lewis is on maternity leave.

“He's such a wonderful guy, and he has such a calm demeanor about him,” Alex said. “It definitely helped me relax.”

And deliver the best performance of her career.

Article Tags: Marina Alex, Georgia Hall, 2018 Cambia Portland Classic

Trending

Getty Images

Alex rallies to top Hall in Portland for first LPGA title

By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2018, 1:12 am

PORTLAND, Ore. - Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA title, closing with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall.

Alex birdied the final five holes in a front-nine 30 to take the lead and added birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 15th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. She made her only bogey of the day on the par-4 18th, leaving her at 19-under 269.

The 28-year-old former Vanderbilt star gave caddie Travis Wilson his second straight victory in the event. Wilson teamed with Alex with regular boss Stacy Lewis preparing for the birth of her first child.

Alex matched the course record with a 62 on Thursday, then shot 71-71 to begin the final round six strokes behind Women's British Open champion Hall.

Hall had a 75. The 22-year-old Englishwoman played the front nine in 2 over, with bogeys on the par-4 first and par-5 seventh.

Japan's Ayako Uehara was third at 13 under after a 69.

Australia's Minjee Lee, two strokes behind playing partner Hall entering round, had a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under.

Lexi Thompson shot 70 to tie for ninth at 7 under in her third event following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue.

Brooke Henderson had a 75 to tie for 21st at 4 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan, then opened with a 64 on Thursday, before slipping back with rounds of 71 and 74.

 
Article Tags: Marina Alex

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.