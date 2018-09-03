Web.com Tour Finals standings through second event

The Web.com Tour will hand out 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2018-19 season based on how players fare in the Finals series. Here are the standings through Week 2 of four.
|RANK THIS WEEK
|RANK LAST WEEK
|PLAYER NAME
|1
|T14
|Kramer Hickok
|2
|1
|Robert Streb
|3
|2
|Peter Malnati
|4
|T10
|Matt Jones
|5
|T17
|Hunter Mahan
|6
|3
|Cameron Davis
|7
|T5
|Seth Reeves
|8
|T5
|Denny McCarthy
|9
|4
|Shawn Stefani
|10
|T21
|Max Homa
|11
|Stephan Jaeger
|12
|T40
|Sangmoon Bae
|13
|T21
|Anders Albertson
|T14
|T5
|Joseph Bramlett
|T14
|T5
|Lanto Griffin
|T14
|T5
|Curtis Luck
|17
|T10
|Wes Roach
|18
|T10
|Jim Knous
|19
|T40
|Adam Schenk
|20
|T46
|Ben Crane
|21
|T65
|Rico Hoey
|22
|T10
|Henrik Norlander
|T23
|Matt Every
|T23
|Alex Prugh
|25
|T14
|Nicholas Lindheim