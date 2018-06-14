Getty Images

While others suffer, Rose 'enjoys' opening 71

By Rex HoggardJune 14, 2018, 5:52 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – As the scoring average soared on Day 1 at the U.S. Open, Justin Rose did what Justin Rose does – hit a ton fairways, avoid mistakes and relish the year’s toughest test.

Rose hit 13 of 14 fairways on a wild and windy day at Shinnecock Hills and avoided the kind of mistakes that ruined so many rounds on Thursday on his way to a 1-over 71.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“I enjoy it. It's a different type of enjoyment, right? I enjoy the battle. I enjoy the fight. I enjoy the grind, really,” said Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champion. “I do enjoy it, especially when you're on the right side of the fight. When you get a bit cut up and bruised, it can change pretty quick.”

Rose also hit 67 percent of his greens in regulation (the early field average was 50 percent) and seemed to relish the challenge of Shinnecock Hills and wind gusts up to 30 mph. In fact, he only half-joked when he said the golf wasn’t even the most difficult part of his day.

“Struggling, sniffling, sneezing, with hay fever, allergies, it’s just brutal,” Rose said. “[My] hay fever is harder than the golf course.”

Tiger's game plan goes out the window with 78

By Randall MellJune 15, 2018, 12:43 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – It was a lot more fun playing the U.S. Open with a broken leg.

That’s what it looked like Thursday with Tiger Woods making his much anticipated return to the championship he won a decade ago while playing with a pair of stress fractures in his left tibia and a bum left knee.

It took about a New York minute for Woods to remember the mental anguish a U.S. Open can also dish out.

After striping his opening tee shot down the middle, Woods made a triple bogey at the first.

He four putted the 13th on his way to back-to-back double bogeys.

He shot 8-over-par 78.

That’s the second highest score he has posted in this championship, his third worst in relation to par in any major.

“My game plan was not to make any `others,’ and I made three of them,” Woods said.

That is “others,” as in anything more than a bogey.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

It was Woods’ first appearance in the U.S. Open since missing the cut at Chambers Bay three years ago, when he shot 80 and 76. If he doesn’t rally Friday, he’ll be looking at missing the cut for just the third time in his 20 U.S. Open starts.

“It's tough out there,” Woods said. “But, I mean, I shouldn't make two doubles and a triple, four-putt.”

Shinnecock Hills made erasing mistakes difficult. The brute punished the field. Woods knew he wasn’t alone taking a beating, and that’s what made his double bogeys on the back nine especially frustrating. He was grinding to keep himself in it, but he will start Friday nine shots back, tied for 102nd.

“After that start, shoot even par for the next 16 holes, and I'd be just fine,” Woods said.

Still a work in progress, still rebuilding from all those back surgeries, Woods, 42, has an uphill battle beyond this weekend. He saw that on Thursday. He played alongside world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who shot 69 to get himself into a four-way share of the lead.

Johnson is standing in Woods’ way in more than this championship. He looks like a guy rounding back into his best form after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic last week.

Woods has won three U.S. Opens, but he’ll need to muster something really special to make a run at his fourth. Apparently, that miracle win on one leg in ’08 at Torrey Pines is never far from his memory, because he talked about how one special round this week can get him back in the mix here.

“I kept reminding myself that Lanny [Wadkins] almost pulled himself into a playoff in '86, with a round in the mid-60s on Sunday,” Woods said. “So, it can be done. This golf course is kind of setting up for that right now.”

Wadkins was six shots back in ’86 and got himself into contention in the final round with a 65, but he ultimately fell two shots short of Raymond Floyd.

Woods looked confident on the first tee Thursday, drilling that opening drive down the middle. But, he pumped a wedge over the first green. He looked nervy back there, making a mess of the hole with his short game. He hit a flop that flopped too much, failing to cover a crest on the green before rolling back off. He did the same thing with his next putt, watching that one roll back to his feet.

Woods followed that triple bogey with a bogey at the second, but then he regrouped. He made seven pars and a birdie to get himself to 3 under, but Shinnecock seemed to wear him out.

At the 13th, Woods left a 40-foot putt 6 feet short, and then he three putted from there.

"I was worried about running the [first] putt by, because it's downhill on the other side,” Woods said. “Left it short, blocked the next one, and then blocked it again. Not very good.”

The frustration seemed to follow Woods to the 14th tee, where he pushed his tee shot right into the fescue, then hooked his second into the fescue on the other side of the fairway. He hacked his third shot short of the green and ended up missing an 8-footer for bogey.

“I think he played better than his score, for sure,” Johnson said. “It’s windy. It’s tough. He obviously got off to a rough start, but I thought he hung in there pretty good.”

Woods drove the ball well, hitting 9 of 14 fairways. Greens were tough to hit for the entire field, with Woods managing to hit just seven of them. He took 30 putts.

“It's frustrating because I'm hitting it well,” Woods said. “In the last, I think, four tournaments, I have not putted well. So, if I can putt like I did at the beginning of the year, we've got something. I just haven't done that.”

In pro debut, DeMorat shoots 72 despite unfortunate penalty

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:32 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Mickey DeMorat made his 23rd birthday one to remember.

An unheralded player who recently capped his senior season at Liberty University in Virginia, DeMorat didn’t plan to turn pro until earning a spot in the U.S. Open last week at sectional qualifying. After punching his ticket to Shinnecock Hills, he made his pro debut on his birthday and shot a 2-over 72 that left him three shots off the lead while several big names ballooned with much higher scores.

It was an impressive effort, but it could have turned even more heads were it not for an unfortunate penalty.

DeMorat, like many players in the opening round, found some of the thick fescue rough that lines the fairways at Shinnecock. But after hacking out from the long grass on the 14th hole, he realized that he had actually hit the wrong ball and had to take a two-shot penalty. He eventually made a double bogey, but bounced back with birdies on each of the next two holes.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“I was able to rebound after that with a couple birdies, got a couple nice putts to drop for me,” DeMorat said. “I wouldn’t say I was pissed off, but I was kind of wanting to get those shots back, for sure.”

DeMorat made four birdies on his round, and after the dust settled his score left him behind only 12 players in one of the biggest events of the year. It’s an effort that exceeded his expectations, and one that he hopes to replicate in the coming days as his pro career gets off the ground.

“It’s just great to be able to compete out here against these guys,” he said. “Just walking the same fairways as Rory and Jordan Spieth and Tiger is pretty cool. I’m just trying to enjoy the experience.”

New caddie can't rescue Garcia (75)

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:26 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Employing a new man on the bag in an effort to turn his season around, Sergio Garcia couldn’t sustain his early momentum at the U.S. Open.

Garcia birdied his first hole at Shinnecock Hills, and he had a spot on the early leaderboard after playing his first eight holes in even par. But the steady winds blowing across the course eventually took their toll, as the Spaniard played his next six holes in 5 over and eventually signed for a 5-over 75 to sit six shots off the lead.

“It was very hard. There was no doubt it was very hard,” Garcia said. “The greens changed colors, even from the front nine to the back nine. And with this wind and some of these pin positions, it was really, really difficult even to make pars. Personally I think I made three or four bogeys hitting the shot that I actually thought it was perfect and just trickles over the back.”

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Garcia has struggled to get back on track after missing the cut in defense of his Masters title, having missed the cut in three of his four subsequent starts. In the wake of an early exit at last month’s AT&T Byron Nelson, he split with longtime caddie Glen Murray and this week has veteran looper Mark Chaney on the bag.

Garcia told GolfChannel.com that the switch was in an effort to “change the dynamics” amid his most recent slide, but he remained undecided about whether or not Chaney was on the bag to stay.

“We’ll see. We’re trying it,” Garcia said. “Hopefully it will be, but I can’t see into the future.”

DJ on 1-under start at Shinnecock: 'I did a good job'

By Ryan LavnerJune 15, 2018, 12:06 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Not even the toughest scoring day of the year could slow down Dustin Johnson.

The world No. 1, coming off a victory last week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, continued to roll as he shot a 1-under 69 to put himself in a four-way tie for the lead at the U.S. Open.

Johnson holed a bunker shot and added three other birdies to card his 14th consecutive round of par or better.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really solid all year – I just haven't been getting a lot out of my rounds,” he said. “Last year I played well and scored well. That’s what I did well today. I feel like I scored really well.”

Johnson’s win last week returned him to the top spot in the world rankings, and he’s the first world No. 1 to hold at least a share of the first-round lead at the Open since Tiger Woods in 2002.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

In the first round here at Shinnecock, Johnson dusted Woods by nine shots and second-ranked Justin Thomas by five.

No player has ever won U.S. Open after winning the previous week, but Johnson is now in position, at least early, to become the first.

“You had to play good golf if you wanted to shoot a good score today,” he said. “I felt like I did everything pretty well. I drove it well, hit a lot of quality iron shots, and then my short game was good. I felt like I did a good job today.”

