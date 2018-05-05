Getty Images

Wise saves his best save for last

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 11:44 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You never want to bogey the 18th hole on Saturday, but if you’re going to do it, you want to do it the way Aaron Wise did at Quail Hollow.

The 2016 NCAA Division I individual champion will start the final round three back at 7 under par after he holed a chip from off the green to save his bogey-5 and sign for a round of 70.

Wise walked to the final tee 2 under on his round and 8 under for the week, just two off the lead held by Jason Day. He smashed his drive 323 yards into the middle of the fairway and was a birdie away from playing in the final pairing on Sunday.

Instead, he hooked his iron from 180 yards and watched his ball miss the green, land on the bank of the creek that runs the length of the closing hole, and then jump over the water, coming to rest in the rough on the downslope of the opposite bank.

From there, he had a decision to make – play the ball as it lay from the downslope or take a penalty stroke and drop on the other side, just off the green. Surveying his options, Wise walked back across the creek, took out his driver, and started to map out a drop.

“I was just in a tough spot and really didn’t know what to do,” Wise admitted after the round. “I was looking at it. If I dropped on the other side, it was going to kick back in the rough anyway and be in a really bad spot. The rough was kind of going away, and it would have been a really hard up-and-down. Because of that, I thought I could hit from where I was.”

Ultimately, he decided to play the ball as it lay, on the downslope, in the hazard – and he whiffed. His wedge slipped clean under the ball, and he was suddenly lying 3, just as he would have been had he dropped on the other side. It looked as if he might have made a mistake.

When his second try from the bank skipped over the back of the green, Wise was facing another up-and-down, this time just to save double. But he would accomplish both the up and the down when he holed this chip from the back fringe for an adventurous 5.

“Yeah, that chip on 18 was huge,” Wise said, fresh off the course. “I’m sure everybody saw it. … To get out of there with bogey, I don’t think I could have gained any more momentum from a shot. So that chip was awesome and it will carry me into tomorrow.”

Larsen leads Ashok at LPGA event in Texas

By Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 2:06 am

THE COLONY, Texas – Nicole Broch Larsen played 14 holes in 3 under to take the early lead in the second and final round of the weather-abbreviated LPGA Texas Classic on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Dane, who's ranked 89th and has never won on the LPGA Tour, followed her opening-round 67 by going bogey-free before play was halted by darkness to reach 7 under, good for a one-shot lead.

She will finish on Sunday morning. Half the players had yet to begin their second rounds.

Thursday's play was canceled, and rain delayed the start on Friday by 8 1/2 hours, resulting in the tournament being reduced from 72 holes to 36. There was no cut, but only the top 70 and ties in the 144-woman field will receive prize money.

Sung Hyun Park and Jenny Shin led after the first round at 6-under 66 and were to play their second rounds on Sunday. Aditi Ashok was 6 under through 14 holes of her second round, and Gaby Lopez was 6 under through 11.

Park, last year's U.S. Women's Open champion and the top-ranked player in the field at No. 5, had seven birdies and one bogey at the 6,475-yard Old American Golf Club, which is hosting the event for the first time. She was 6 under when play was halted on Friday and parred her remaining four holes on Saturday.

Shin, also from South Korea, was 4-under through 14 on Friday. On Saturday, she birdied the par-3 seventh and the par-4 ninth. Shin's only career LPGA Tour win was two years ago at this tournament's previous home, Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

Ashok, a 20-year-old from India, collected five birdies and a bogey in her final eight holes on Saturday. She tied for seventh last week at Lake Merced, her best LPGA finish.

Mexico's Lopez, who played collegiately at Arkansas, was 3-under through 11 after a first-round 69.

After heavy rains and gusty wind Thursday and Friday, Saturday featured bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

Langer keeps lead despite missed 2-footer

By Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 11:46 pm

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Bernhard Langer plodded his way to an even-par 72 on Saturday, good enough to maintain the lead at the Insperity Invitational as the leaderboard bunched up behind him.

Langer was at 9-under 135 and had a one-shot lead over three players after he followed up his course-record-tying opening-round 63 by making just two birdies and two bogeys at The Woodlands Country Club. The second bogey was especially painful, following his birdie on the par-5 15th with a missed 2-footer on the par-3 16th.

''It was a tough day, Langer said. ''The wind was up and the pins were difficult at times. I played really good for the most part, but I just did make as many birdies, and I missed that really short one there ... three-putted from 12 feet or so. That one hurt. I didn't take advantage of the par 5s, either. I just didn't get much going.''

The 60-year-old German, a three-time winner of the Houston-area event, is seeking his first victory of 2018 after seven wins last year. A victory would be his fourth after turning 60, the most in PGA Tour Champions history.

Tom Pernice Jr. (68), Miguel Angel Jimenez (69), Mark Calcavecchia (69) and Scott Dunlap (70) were one stroke behind. Jimenez turned in 32 to join Langer at 9 under, but made two bogeys and just one birdie on the back nine.

Bart Bryant (67) and local favorite Jeff Maggert (71), who lives in this sprawling suburb north of Houston, trailed by two.

''It was a struggle,'' Maggert said. ''I felt my ball-striking was actually better today than yesterday. ... Today I was hitting some pretty good shots but just wasn't making the putts. Today was two-putt after two-putt after two-putt. Putting is everything in this game.''

Kenny Perry birdied four of the final five holes for a 65, the low round of the day, and was one of eight players sitting three shots back. This is the second start of 2018 for the 57-year-old Perry, who's recovering from shoulder surgery.

''I'm just trying to work on my game to get ready for the majors,'' said Perry, who has won four of them as a senior. ''I really can't expect much (because of the shoulder), so it was a good day. They threw me in the lion's den with Langer and (Jerry) Kelly. They've been playing great all year. I was a little out of my element.''

NOTES: In a 3M Greats of Golf scramble, Annika Sorenstam teamed with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player to shoot 10 under. It was the Swedish Hall of Famer's first time playing in the exhibition. The team of Fuzzy Zoeller, Charles Coody and Bill Rogers tied with Dave Stockton, Larry Nelson and Hale Irwin at 12 under. Tom Weiskopf, David Graham and Tony Jacklin were 10 under.

18th-hole woes a distant memory for Day

By Nick MentaMay 5, 2018, 11:03 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nine months ago, Jason Day’s bid for a second PGA Championship came to a disastrous end when he made a quadruple bogey-8 to close out the third round here at Quail Hollow.

On Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship, Day once again arrived at Quail’s 18th hole, this time with a two-shot lead. And for a second, it looked like he was in trouble again.

Day’s 343-yard drive started hooking left, in the direction of the creek that runs the entire left side of the closing hole. The ball bounced and luckily came to rest just on the bank in the rough, when it easily could have found the water.

The ball didn’t make it into the creek, but Day did, removing his shoes to play his second shot, which found the middle of the green and led to an otherwise-uneventful, two-putt par.

In his post-round news conference, Day was asked if at any point in the process he thought back to what happened here last August, when he missed the fairway to the right, tried to hit a slinging hook around the trees, took an unplayable from a bush, and then used his putter four times.

“See, you guys missed the shot that I hit on the first day, on Thursday,” an animated Day quickly replied. “I was over to the right and hit this nice cut out, 4-iron cut out just short of the green and two-putted. That was actually more impressive. The shot that I hit out there today wasn't that impressive compared to the one that I hit on Thursday.”

As for the one he hit Saturday …

“You're gripping up nearly to the steel,” Day said. “You know that you're going to catch a little bit of a flyer. So it was 132 yards front, you're trying to land it 142, you minus at least 10, add a little bit of wind, you're trying to land it 130. So it was more of a half-shot.

“So when you're standing there, you're looking at the angle of the clubface where your ball is going to start out, you aim a little bit right. The biggest thing is always contact, just hit, contact first and then worry about things later because the moment that you hit it a little bit higher on the face it pulls left and goes in the water, so you'll have good contact on that shot.”

And that is how you hit a ball above your feet while standing in water.

A tale of two Quail Hollows at Wells Fargo

By Rex HoggardMay 5, 2018, 11:02 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In the months leading up to this week’s Wells Fargo Championship officials told anyone who would listen that things would be different.

Last year’s PGA Championship, which was held at Quail Hollow, left many feeling like they’d just gone 72 holes in a title bout that should have ended much earlier with a towel and an extended stay in the trainer’s room.

As if to prove the point on Saturday, officials put the fun back in Quail Hollow, with 31 of 87 players posting scores in the 60s and more roars than this slice of North Carolina has seen since 2016, the last time the Wells Fargo was played at the venerable club before it underwent an intensive nip/tuck to prepare for the PGA.

Peter Uihlein set the pace early, playing Nos. 5 through 10 in 7 under par on his way to a 62, one stroke off the course record set by Rory McIlroy in 2015.

“My 61 was way better,” joked McIlroy, who set that mark when the layout was a par 72. Now it’s a stout 71. “It's a different golf course. I mean, 9 under around this place is really good.”

Phil Mickelson, who was closer to the cut than he was to the lead after starting the week with rounds of 72-72 (2 over), joined the fun with a 64 that included an eagle at the 10th hole and no bogeys.

It was all part of a scoring assault that was hard to imagine after last year’s PGA Championship, which featured the year’s highest scoring average in relation to par (73.46). By comparison, on Saturday the field romped its way to a 70.36 average.

“I didn't think there was a round lower than 4, 5 under out there and then [Uihlein] shoots 9 [under] and I got it to 7,” said Mickelson, who is alone in 10th place five strokes back. “I just think that the different conditions where there was no wind and we had overcast, which just kept the course a little bit less firm. It allowed for us to get it a little bit closer, make some birdies.”

Predictably, those changing conditions led to a dramatically changing leaderboard on Day 3. By the time overnight leader Peter Malnati teed off he was already sharing the top spot with Uihlein. Before Malnati reached the turn he’d drifted outside the top 10.

At one point midway through the afternoon, four players – Uihlein, Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel and Aaron Wise – all held a share of the lead, but it was Jason Day – already a winner this season on the PGA Tour and playing the Wells Fargo Championship for the first time since 2012 – who emerged from the crowd thanks to back-to-back birdies at Nos. 14 and 15 that moved him to 10 under par.

In a twist, it was actually last year’s PGA, when Day finished tied for ninth, that convinced the Australian to put Quail Hollow back on his dance card.

But this was a much different test. After two days of quiet crowds and leaderboard congestion driven by demanding conditions, the third round felt more familiar. Whether the players found it more to their liking, however, was a question of individual taste.

Day – whose 67 left him two strokes clear of Nick Watney, who moved into the hunt thanks to a torrid finish that included four birdies over his final six holes – has proven himself adept on both versions, having made the cut in both of his previous starts at the Wells Fargo Championship and finishing tied for ninth here in ’12.

“Quail Hollow PGA is definitely a lot harder not only because it's a major, but because it's a different grass,” said Day, who could move back into the top 10 in the World Ranking with a victory on Sunday. “I definitely would take either.”

Others, however, would prefer the PGA version of Quail Hollow, most notably Rickie Fowler, who has enjoyed success at the Charlotte-area staple in both May and August and was six strokes off Day’s pace.

“I would probably prefer more of the PGA setup,” said Fowler, who tied for fifth at the ’17 PGA but also has three top-10 finishes at the Wells Fargo including a victory in 2012. “I feel like it separates guys a little bit more. Driving was a bit more of a premium with the Bermuda rough, which has been nice.”

If that’s the case, those giving chase would probably opt for the softer side of Quail Hollow for the final round, just don’t allow yourself to be lulled into a false sense of ease.

If a Sunday funday is what most contenders and fans want for the final turn, winds forecast to gust to 20 mph for much of the afternoon and plenty of room for officials to put some punch back into Quail Hollow means that either Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde could show up.

Which Quail Hollow welcomes players on Sunday will ultimately decide what kind of final round awaits.

