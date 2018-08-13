Getty Images

Woodland's best-ever major finish alongside Woods

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 1:08 am

ST. LOUIS – Gary Woodland didn’t factor into the finish Sunday at the PGA Championship.

But he seemed like enjoyed his walk around Bellerive, nonetheless.

Paired with Tiger Woods, Woodland got off to a difficult start, playing first 10 holes in 2 over. But as Woods made the turn and threatened to potentially claim his 15th major victory, Woodland finally heated up, birdieing Nos. 11, 12, and 14 to shoot 1-under 69.

His tie for sixth at 10 under par is his best-ever finish in a major.

“Yeah, it was awesome,” Woodland said of his walk with Woods. “In that atmosphere, there's nothing like it. The energy in that place was unbelievable.

“That was the biggest crowd I've seen.”

And when the galleries weren’t cheering Tiger, they were mostly jeering Woodland, the Kansas Jawhawk who heard M-I-Z followed Z-O-U on every hole.

But after Woodland dented the cup at 12 with his approach – requiring a lengthy stoppage – a different chant broke out at Bellerive: Let’s-go-Ti-ger clap clap clap-clap-clap.

“The fans have been big all week. A lot of KU and Mizzou fans going back and forth,” Woodland said. “Tiger kind of cancelled that out. I was riding off the energy in that group. It was awesome.

“To contend in a major on Sunday and make putts, the energy was unbelievable – that's what you want. You want to be able to play with him on Sunday and beat him. Unfortunately, I didn't do that today, but I was glad I was in that spot.”

Tiger's rough round still adds up to 64

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 1:38 am

ST. LOUIS – The refrain all week at the PGA Championship was that you had to hit the fairway.

Unless you’re Tiger Woods, apparently.

Woods hit just 5 of 14 fairways Saturday and still carded a 6-under 64, the lowest final round of his major championship career.

“He just kind of ho-hummed 64 today,” his playing partner Gary Woodland said. “[He] could have shot a lot.”

Woods made the turn in 3-under 32 without hitting a single fairway on his front nine. He hooked an iron into the bunker at 1, nearly a hooked an iron into the water at 2, blew a driver through the corner at 4, sailed a driver right at 5, pushed an iron right at 7, pulled a drive left at 8, and hooked yet another iron onto the cart path at 9.

Somehow that added up to 3 under par.

He hit 5 of 7 fairways coming in, but the two he missed likely cost him a chance at a playoff. His iron at the short par-4 14th found the right rough. And his drive at the par-5 17th flared so far to the right that it actually hung up on the far bank of the creek that runs the length of the hole.

He bogeyed 14, he failed to birdie 17, and he finished two behind Koepka.

“The drive on 17 -- I didn't drive it good all day,” Woods said. “I was struggling with my golf swing. I warmed up hitting it left. Then I was hitting it right with every single club, even my sand wedge. I wasn't doing very good. So I knew this was going to be a struggle to try and piece together a round and I did.”

U.S. top eight set in Ryder Cup, but Euros still TBD

By Rex HoggardAugust 13, 2018, 1:07 am

ST. LOUIS – Sunday’s deadline to qualify for the U.S. Ryder Cup team came and went without any changes, which was not a huge surprise considering that Nos. 9 and 10 on the point list, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, respectively, both missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

There was, however, a shakeup on the European side, with Ian Poulter climbing from 12th on the Continent’s list to eighth, bumping Paul Casey out of the automatic qualifiers; although, the Casey has until Sept. 2 to move back into the top 8 and qualify for the team.

Poulter finished tied for 31st following a final-round 70, while Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello moved into contention to qualify for the team with a closing 64 and a tie for 10th place at the PGA.

“Overall, very pleased with the day's round. It's going to help me jump, hopefully finish top 10 in the event, which is great,” Cabrera Bello said. “Lots of points. So really, really happy about it.”

On the U.S. side, the top 8 players on the point list are now locked in to play the matches, led by PGA winner Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, who finished tied for 19th at Bellerive following a final-round 69 to maintain the last spot.

Koepka beats idols Scott, Woods to win PGA

By Nick MentaAugust 13, 2018, 12:52 am

ST. LOUIS – Brooks Koepka won his third major championship Sunday at Bellerive, and he beat his two idols to do it.

Koepka fended off Tiger Woods and Adam Scott down the stretch to win the 100th PGA Championship, and it’s unlikely he would have had it any other way.

“If you ask Brooks later on, his hero growing up was Adam Scott,” Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, said Sunday night. “And obviously Tiger Woods is everybody’s hero. So he’s got his two heroes coming at him.

“You know, if he was watching TV, he’d be rooting for both of them, if he wasn’t playing. But he never flinched. I don’t know what’s inside him.”

In three major victories in the last 14 months, Koepka has proven unflappable. But he did admit after his victories that a challenge from two of his idols gave him pause – or at least as much as he’s ever going to feel.

“Yeah, obviously it was kind of the first time Tiger's been in contention and I've been in contention at the same time, so the fans definitely let you know what he was doing,” Koepka said.

“And I was playing with Scotty, so I knew what I was up against. And Scotty played unbelievably well, and so did Tiger.

“They definitely made me question it there for a bit or think about it, for sure.”

He didn't win, but Woods was the star of this show

By Rex HoggardAugust 13, 2018, 12:48 am

ST. LOUIS – He rolled into Bellerive on Sunday afternoon looking every bit the boss, black Nike hat pulled down backward and that legendary glare hidden behind a pair of wrap-around sunglasses.

The only thing missing was some metal band walk-up music and an obnoxiously loud announcer to send the muddy mosh pit into a frenzy, but then Tiger Woods added his own pyrotechnics to the proceedings.

The final tally will note that Tiger finished the 100th PGA Championship alone in second place, two strokes behind the game’s preeminent strongman Brooks Koepka, following a closing-round 64, but that sterile assessment ignores so much.

If fails, for example, to explain how Tiger didn’t hit a fairway through his first nine holes and yet made the turn at 3 under and just a stroke off the lead. Even Phil Mickelson would be impressed with that short-game sleight of hand.

That final line disregards how Woods gave himself his best chance to get back into the Grand Slam game in a decade with the type of gritty performance that had been missing from his body of work in recent years.

But most of all it ignores how Tiger in full flight produces an unparalleled jolt.

The 2018 PGA closes the book on 10 futile years in the majors, a contingency that seemed unthinkable when Tiger limped off Torrey Pines in 2008 after winning Grand Slam tilt No. 14. That it also turned up the volume on what could potentially be the most unprecedented comeback in sports history was just as evident.

Tiger followed a familiar script, igniting the crowd with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 and after sending his drive at the ninth hole left into the Midwest multitude, a common theme on his opening loop, he played his second from the mud and mayhem to 10 feet and calmly rolled in the birdie putt.

Not bad for a guy who said he couldn’t find the range in his warm-up session.

“I was struggling with my golf swing,” Woods said. “I warmed up hitting it left, I was hitting it left with every single club, even my sand wedge I wasn't doing very good. So I knew this was going to be a struggle to try and piece together a round and I did.”

He would birdie four of six holes starting at the eighth to move into solo second place, just a shot away from the inconceivable. The Midwestern galleries crowded in 15 deep to cheer every putt and fist pump. This was like old times.

Even Tiger’s PGA Tour frat brothers gathered around televisions in Bellerive’s clubhouse to watch a moment many, perhaps even Tiger himself, thought would never happen.

When Tiger launched a towering approach shot at the 15th hole to a foot the roars could be heard across every corner of the property.

“Wow, what a shot,” marveled Kevin Na, who had delayed his trip to the airport to watch the finish.

When Tiger fanned his drive well right of the fairway two holes later, the groans were just a palpable. It was the beginning of the end for the sentimental favorite.

“Every major that I play I buy a flag and get it signed by the winner,” Na explained. “I was looking and thinking to myself if Tiger wins I have to buy an extra flag.”

He would par the par 5 and arrive at the 18th green three strokes behind Koepka to chants of “Let’s go, Tiger.” When his birdie putt from 19 feet dropped, Woods followed with a vicious fist pump and the crowd erupted.

“After playing with him yesterday that’s the most intense it’s ever felt and I’ve played with him a lot during that time [in his prime],” said Stewart Cink, who tied for fourth place. “After the round yesterday I commented it sounded like the old times, but the truth is it was more intense yesterday then I remember it being at any time.”

Throughout all of the heroics and histrionics, Koepka remained unfazed, some might even say indifferent to what on any other Sunday would have been a glorious exclamation point to a long-awaited comeback.

Sometimes you win the major and sometimes the major wins you - the former would be an accurate depiction of Koepka’s performance. He did Tiger better than Tiger on a sweltering Sunday, closing his week with a 66 for his third major victory in his last six Grand Slam starts.

If his U.S. Open victories were impressive, and they were, his PGA triumph was next level, a commanding performance with style points as he answered every challenge Tiger could throw his way. Many players have won majors, but few can say they did so with such easily identifiable audio clues coming from the group ahead.

“I couldn't hear it,” smiled Koepka, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “Everybody on the golf course heard it. It was actually quite funny. You could hear the roars when we were on 10 and 11, and then you could kind of hear it trickle down as they changed the leaderboards all the way through. You could hear a different roar like every 30 seconds.”

Tiger conceded that his tie for sixth last month at Carnoustie hurt, it was every bit the missed opportunity considering that at one point his name was atop the iconic bright yellow leaderboard on Sunday in Scotland.

The PGA was different.

If he’s being honest with himself, Tiger would have had to shoot 62 to even force overtime and even that probably wouldn’t have been enough considering Koepka’s mastery of a game that, however ironically, Tiger invented.

As has been the case throughout this comeback, there’s also some solace to be found in perspective. Asked if he could have imagined himself having a chance to win not one but two majors in 2018, Tiger deadpanned, “With what swing?”

“I didn't have a swing at the time. I had no speed,” he admitted. “My short game wasn't quite there yet. My putting was OK. But God, I hadn't played in two years. So it's been a hell of a process for sure.”

On Sunday at Bellerive, with all the fireworks and finesse that made him arguably the most compelling athlete of his generation, Tiger put on one hell of a show.

