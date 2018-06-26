Getty Images

Woods behind only Fowler among QLN bet favorites

By Will GrayJune 26, 2018, 5:14 pm

If Tiger Woods' latest comeback is to include a tournament win, this week's Quicken Loans National might be his best chance.

Woods headlines a field of 120 players outside Washington, D.C., that lacks much starpower. The Official World Golf Ranking is projecting 34 points to the winner based on field strength, which would tie it with the AT&T Byron Nelson for the weakest field of 2018 among full-FedExCup point events.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook likes Woods' chances, putting him at 12/1 and behind only Rickie Fowler among the pre-tournament betting favorites. They've also listed Woods at -700 to make the cut (bet $700 to win $100), +150 to finish inside the top 10 and -150 to finish inside the top 20. For the pessimists, Woods is +500 to miss the cut, -180 to finish outside the top 10 and +130 to finish outside the top 20.

Here's a look at the pre-tournament odds at the Westgate, with only eight players from the top 50 in the world rankings teeing it up this week at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm:

7/1: Rickie Fowler

12/1: Tiger Woods

16/1: Marc Leishman, Francesco Molinari

20/1: Kyle Stanley

25/1: J.B. Holmes, Charles Howell III

30/1: Jimmy Walker, Byeong-Hun An, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Beau Hossler, Kevin Na

40/1: Gary Woodland, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Rodgers, Stewart Cink, David Lingmerth, Kevin Streelman

50/1: Billy Horschel, Chesson Hadley, Jamie Lovemark, Si Woo Kim, Danny Lee, Kevin Tway, Andrew Putnam

60/1: Adam Hadwin, Martin Laird, Bill Haas, C.T. Pan, Brian Gay

80/1: Anirban Lahiri, Nick Watney, Ryan Blaum, Trey Mullinax

100/1: Rory Sabbatini, Matt Jones, Keith Mitchell, Ollie Schniederjans, J.J. Spaun, James Hahn, Seamus Power, Ryan Armour, J.T. Poston, Richy Werenski

Woods uses mallet putter Tuesday at National

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 26, 2018, 5:36 pm

Tiger Woods has notably struggled with his putter on Tour this season. On Tuesday at the Quicken Loans National, he was experimenting with a mallet putter on the practice green.

Woods was using a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 putter at TPC Potomac instead of his Scotty Cameron Newport 2, for which he used to win 13 of his 14 major titles (he used another Scotty Cameron Newport model to win the 1997 Masters).

Here's a look:

And FYI:

Woods currently ranks 89th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting and T-80 in putting average.

Woods grouped with Leishman, Haas at National

By Will GrayJune 26, 2018, 4:57 pm

With the event shifting to Detroit next summer, this week's Quicken Loans National represents one last chance for golf fans in the Washington, D.C., area to come out and watch some of the game's best - including tournament host Tiger Woods. Here's a look at a few marquee, early-round groupings as Woods makes his return to the event for the first time since 2015 (all times ET):

8:08 a.m. Thursday, 1:08 p.m. Friday: Kyle Stanley, Billy Hurley III, Nick Watney

Stanley got back into the winner's circle for the first time since 2012 at this event last year, where he defeated Charles Howell III in a playoff. He'll be joined by Hurley, who earned his first career win at this tournament two years ago when it was held at nearby Congressional, and Watney, who won in 2011 when it was held at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.

8:20 a.m. Thursday, 1:20 p.m. Friday: Jimmy Walker, Billy Horschel, Stewart Cink

Walker was a runner-up last month at TPC Sawgrass, a highlight among a run of five straight top-20 finishes. Horschel is looking to get back on track after stringing together three top-25s in a four-event stretch this spring, while Cink's closing 62 outside Hartford on Sunday earned him a T-2 finish and his best result since winning The Open in 2009.

Quicken Loans National: Articles, photos and videos

1:08 p.m. Thursday, 8:08 a.m. Friday: Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Chesson Hadley

At No. 8 in the world rankings, Fowler is the highest-ranked player in this week's field and the only player among the top 15 teeing it up. Woodland won earlier this year in a playoff at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, while Hadley is in the midst of a resurgent season after a brief return to the Web.com Tour in 2017, having missed the cut in his U.S. Open debut earlier this month.

1:20 p.m. Thursday, 8:20 a.m. Friday: Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Bill Haas

Woods won this event in both 2009 and 2012 at Congressional, but he's playing for the first time since a T-18 finish in 2015 when it was held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Leishman joins Fowler and Francesco Molinari as the only top-20 players in the field, having finished second at the AT&T Byron Nelson last month, while Haas succeeded Woods as the tournament's champ with his 2013 victory at Congressional.

NBC Sports Group Announces Comprehensive Coverage Plans Surrounding 147TH Open, July 19-22

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJune 26, 2018, 4:00 pm

NBC Sports’ Emmy-Nominated Tournament Coverage to Feature Nearly 50 Live Hours from Carnoustie, the Most Annually from Any Golf Event, Utilizing “Playing Through” Split-Screen Commercial Model, July 19-22

Complementing Week-Long Golf Central Live From The Open, Vantage Point with Mike Tirico to Debut on Tuesday, July 17 Featuring Marquee Interview, High-Quality Features & Roundtable Discussion

Critically Acclaimed The Men in Blazers to Host Nightly Show From Carnoustie on NBCSN, July 18-22

Latest Golf Films Project, Go Down Swinging, Recounts Jean van de Velde’s Epic Collapse at 1999 Open at Carnoustie; Premieres Monday, July 9

NBC Sports Group – in partnership with The R&A – has announced its comprehensive coverage plans for The 147TH Open, taking place July 19-22 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. Across NBC Sports, 182 hours of programming will showcase the third men’s major championship of the year, including nearly 50 live hours of the network’s Emmy-nominated tournament coverage – annually the most live hours of coverage from any golf event – spanning from Thursday’s opening tee shot to Sunday’s final putt. NBC Sports’ storytelling will be led by the deepest and most-experienced roster of analysts, hosts, reporters and personalities in golf, who will share their expertise surrounding golf’s original major championship.

“The Open is unique. Golf’s original championship isn’t just steeped in nearly 150 years of tradition – it features a multitude of storylines that fuel our comprehensive coverage plan,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports Group. “Fans look forward to the best players in the world facing off against nature’s elements – this year at iconic Carnoustie Golf Links – in their quest to become the Champion Golfer of the Year. Our extensive approach utilizes our deep roster of commentators to set the stage leading up to our unprecedented coverage from the first tee shot early Thursday morning through the last putt on Sunday evening.”

Highlights of NBC Sports’ 182 Hours of Coverage Surrounding The 147TH Open:

  • “Playing Through” Returns: Enhancing both the viewership and commercial experience, NBC Sports’ popular “Playing Through” split-screen commercial format returns for The Open, ensuring viewers don’t miss key stretches of the action during commercial breaks. During NBC Sports’ coverage of The Open at Royal Birkdale last year, an additional 200 shots of live golf were shown via “Playing Through.”
  • Comprehensive News Coverage All Week: Called “the best 19th hole in television golf” by Golf Digest, Golf Central’s Live From The Open platformwill headline nearly 60 hours of comprehensive news coverage from Carnoustie, beginning Monday, July 16 at 9 a.m. ET. Morning Drive will complement the network’s news presence, including Midnight Drive, the show’s special 90-minute live pre-game show (Midnight-1:30 a.m. ET) that leads directly into the opening tee shot of The 147TH Open with Golf Channel’s live coverage kicking off  at 1:30 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.
  • Mike Tirico Hosting New Special, Vantage Point, on Tuesday, July 17: To help set the table ahead of The Open, Golf Channel will premiere Vantage Point with Mike Tirico on Tuesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET. An extension of the network’s week-long Golf Central Live From platform, Vantage Point will feature an in-depth interview conducted by Tirico with a prominent figure in golf, revisit landmark moments in The Open’s history, and uncover personal stories relevant to the fabric of the event. Additionally, Tirico will lead a roundtable discussion with some of golf’s premier storytellers from Carnoustie. This will mark Tirico’s 22nd consecutive year covering The Open.

“It’s a thrill to be going back to The Open again this year, which is a fitting setting to launch this new opportunity,” said Tirico. “I love being a part of the Golf Channel team during golf’s biggest weeks, and anticipate extending that commitment to great storytelling with Vantage Point.” 

  • Golf Films’ Go Down Swinging Revisits Golf’s Most-Epic Collapse:Premiering on Monday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, Go Down Swinging will recount the unforgettable conclusion to The 1999 Open at Carnoustie. The film will include intimate interviews with Jean van de Velde and his caddie, Christophe Angiolini, along with eventual winner Paul Lawrie and dozens of additional witnesses – including Tirico and Peter Alliss – recalling the unbelievable sequence of events on the 72nd hole. Golf Channel’s Rich Lerner joins 13-time Emmy award-winner Israel DeHerrara to co-produce this latest Golf Films project.
  • The Men in Blazers to Debut Nightly Show on NBCSN from Carnoustie, July 18-22: NBC Sports’ critically-acclaimed The Men in Blazers – Roger Bennett and Michael Davies – will leave behind their Panic Room studio in the “crap part of SoHo” in Manhattan to host a nightly show originating from Carnoustie, starting Wednesday, July 18 and airing on NBCSN. The duo’s signature, unconventional style of covering soccer will pivot to their unique takes on The Open, once again delivering a series of features for NBC Sports’ overarching coverage. The new nightly NBCSN show will expand that coverage with daily highlights, non-traditional stories and cultural elements from The Open as only they can.

“Both Davo and I grew up with The Open being the heartbeat of our sporting year,” said Bennett. “To cover it from that beautiful monster that is Carnoustie is the honor of a lifetime. We look forward to savoring every attempt to tame Hogan’s Alley, the futile battle between man and nature, and all those ‘subtle’ Ian Poulter wardrobe changes, in equal measure.”

  • David Feherty’s Theory of Fehertivity Vignettes Highlight Unique Aspects of The Open: David Feherty will deliver a series of his signature Theory of Fehertivity vignettes to highlight the quirky, mysterious and distinctive aspects of The Open from his unique perspective. Excursions for Feherty will include an examination of Frank Sinatra’s visit to The 1953 Open at Carnoustie; a culinary attempt at making a batch of smoked haddock; uncovering how Carnoustie’s 10th hole earned the nickname “South America”; and a tongue-in-cheek analysis of the psychological phenomenon known as the “Carnoustie Effect.”
  • Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Golf Channelwill premiere three new episodes of Chronicles of a Champion Golfer, a compelling series featuring first-person narratives of past Open champions. Airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET, new episodes include Paul Lawrie (June 26 – 1999 champion), Nick Price (July 3 – 1994 champion), and Phil Mickelson (July 10 – 2013 champion).
  • Golf’s Greatest Rounds: Golf Channel will travel back in time with a collection of memorable Open Championships. Beginning Wednesday, June 27, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will relive the signature moments that led to Jordan Spieth (June 27 – 2017 at Royal Birkdale), Padraig Harrington (July 4 – 2007 at Carnoustie), and Paul Lawrie (July 11 – 1999 at Carnoustie) being named the Champion Golfer of the Year and raising the Claret Jug.

JULY PROFILES THE BEST OF LINKS GOLF ACROSS NBC SPORTS:

NBC Sports’ coverage of The 147TH Open will highlight a month of coverage from predominantly links-style golf courses. Coverage will kick off with the European Tour’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (July 5-8, Ballyliffin Golf Club) and Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July 12-15, Gullane Golf Club). Following The Open at Carnoustie, The Senior Open will be staged from the Old Course at St Andrews (July 26-29) and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (July 26-29) from Gullane Golf Club. The month will culminate with the Ricoh Women’s British Open (August 2-5) from Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Links in England.

 

NBC SPORTS GROUP LINEAR PROGRAMMING: THE 147TH OPEN

Live Tournament Coverage

49.5 Hours

Tournament Replay Coverage

27 Hours

News Programming

58.5 Hours

Other Open-Themed Programming

47 Hours

TOTAL

182 Hours

 

AIRTMES FOR THE 147TH OPEN WEEK (All Times EST)

Monday, July 16

7-9 a.m.                                   Morning Drive

9-11 a.m.                                 Golf Central Live From The Open

7-9 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From The Open

Tuesday, July 17

6-10 a.m. / Noon-2 p.m.         Golf Central Live From The Open

10 a.m.-Noon                          Morning Drive

9-10 p.m.                                Vantage Point with Mike Tirico

Wednesday, July 18

6-10 a.m. / Noon-2 p.m.         Golf Central Live From The Open

10 a.m.-Noon                          Morning Drive

11-11:30 p.m.                         The Men in Blazers (NBCSN)

Thursday, July 19

Midnight-1:30 a.m.                 Midnight Drive

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m.                     The Open – First Round

4-5 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From The Open

11-11:30 p.m.                         The Men in Blazers (NBCSN)

Friday, July 20

1:30-4 p.m.                             The Open – Second Round

4-5 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From The Open

1-1:30 a.m.                             The Men in Blazers (NBCSN, Saturday overnight)

Saturday, July 21

4:30-7 a.m.                             The Open – Third Round

7 a.m.-3 p.m.                          The Open – Third Round (NBC)

3-4 p.m.                                  Golf Central Live From The Open

11:30 p.m.-Midnight               The Men in Blazers (NBCSN)

Sunday, July 22

4:30-7 a.m.                             The Open – Final Round

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.                     The Open – Final Round (NBC)

2:30-4 p.m.                             Golf Central Live From The Open

10-10:30 p.m.                         The Men in Blazers (NBCSN)

Stock Watch: Holmes a bad influence on others

By Ryan LavnerJune 26, 2018, 2:15 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Bubba (+9%): And to think, four months ago, Watson was lost and slumping and ranked 117th in the world. Now he has a chance – if he can play this closing stretch of the season better than he has historically – to become Player of the Year.

Nasa Hataoka (+5%): She’s the latest teen sensation to hit it big on the LPGA, ripping off four consecutive top-10s before running away from a strong field in Arkansas.

Beau (+3%): For a player who was ranked 169th in final-round scoring average, it’s worth recognizing Hossler’s closing 66 to earn a second runner-up finish in his first year on Tour. Despite many poor Sundays, he’s 31st in FedExCup points.

Stewart Cink (+2%): With his game and family life in order – his wife, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2016 – Cink is back to playing some good golf. His share of second place marks the first time since 2008 that he’s posted consecutive top-5s on Tour.

Tiger (+1%): From a strength-of-field perspective, the Quicken Loans is by far the weakest event that Woods has played this year. Which means it’s by far his best chance to win.

FALLING

Martin Kaymer (-1%): Winless since the 2014 U.S. Open, the former world No. 1 had a chance to triumph in his home country but skulled a wedge shot and made bogey on the 71st hole to lose by one.

Tour crackdowns (-2%): Bryson DeChambeau is once again under investigation by the PGA Tour for his use of a compass during competition, which he says he uses to double-check the Tour-issued pin location sheets. Let the kid live!

J.B. Holmes (-3%): Once again he played too big of a role in determining the winner, grinding to a halt while in the penultimate group and slow-playing Travelers leader Paul Casey and Russell Henley. Something must be done about slowpokes like Holmes, whose dawdling should constitute unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tiger-Phil Ryder Cup pairing (-5%): Captain Jim Furyk dashed those dreams, saying that it wouldn’t be a “good idea” to team up golf’s two biggest stars after their Oakland Hills debacle. Except now, 14 years later, they’d probably bring out the best (and not the worst) in each other.

Rory’s putting (-6%): Seems his quick fix with Brad Faxon was a little too quick. After torching the greens at Bay Hill, McIlroy has had negative strokes-gained weeks on the greens in every Tour start since – including a field-worst performance at the Travelers. Sigh.

