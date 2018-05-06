Getty Images

Woods grouped with Mickelson, Fowler at Players

By Ryan LavnerMay 6, 2018, 4:40 pm

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be grouped together for the first two rounds of The Players Championship. Rickie Fowler will round out the star-studded three-ball at TPC Sawgrass.

It’s the first time that Woods and Mickelson have been in the same group since the 2014 PGA. They haven’t played together at The Players since 2001, best known now for Woods’ better-than-most putt on the 17th green.

In the only other featured group released Sunday (as a way for the Tour to promote its PGA Tour Live coverage), Jordan Spieth will play alongside Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

Full tee times for the event have yet to be released.



TT postscript: Fails to make a birdie in 74

By Tiger TrackerMay 6, 2018, 8:18 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – I walked 18 holes with Tiger Woods on Sunday – you know, like I do – and I saw zero birdies. Let’s talk about it.

• Unlike on Friday, when Tiger waited until his final hole to draw the only circle on his scorecard, his bid for birdie from 17 feet on the 18th green didn’t go. According to the Golf Channel Research team, this is just the sixth time in a non-major Woods has failed to record a birdie in a round. More jarring is this little nugget:

So, yeah, not great.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

• No surprise, the putting was poor again on Sunday. Everybody has their weeks where things just go sideways, but Tiger Woods – arguably the best clutch putter in the history of golf – did not break 30 putts in a round this week. He went 31-33-31-31 and headed to the parking lot -5.810 in strokes gained: putting. He talked all week about how he struggled to adjust to slower-than-anticipated putting surfaces, but to be honest these greens weren’t that slow. And they’re basically flawless. And he ran a number of putts by the hole today. And plenty of others guys managed to figure it out. I don’t know. Just one of those weeks.

• At least he seemed in good enough spirits about it after the round (and also clearly ready to turn the page to next week). “I hit the ball halfway decent today,” he said. “Hit some good drives that just ended up just off the fairway, some landed in the fairway, so I wasn't disappointed with that. Again, just did not putt well and didn't make a birdie today. I got shut out. … I think I need obviously to do some practicing with my putter, work on it just a little bit. … It was just a bad week, and good news is wipe your hands clean and go on to the next one.”

• On the plus side, this guy is absolutely mashing the ball. It is outrageous he’s driving it this far as a 42-year-old with a fused back. At the par-4 fifth today, he took the fairways bunkers out of playing by blowing it a good 50 yards past them. His drive was measured at 360 yards, 28 past Brandon Harkins, no slouch himself at 332. His clubhead speed – measured on the ninth hole this week – was twice clocked at more than 125 mph, including today, when he drove one 340 yards through the corner of the fairway.

• And it’s not just aimless power, either, like some kind bomb-and-gouge routine. Tiger walked off the golf course seventh in strokes gained: tee to green. The ball-striking was good to great. It was just his performance on the greens and some loose short-game shots that held him back from contending this week. If he manages to hit the ball like this at Sawgrass, and he putts even halfway normal, I don’t want to get too excited, but …

• Speaking of The Players, the PGA Tour announced Sunday that Tiger will be grouped with Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler for Rounds 1 and 2. And with that, I’m off to Ponte Vedra.



Ireland tops France in GolfSixes finale

By Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 6:44 pm

ST. ALBANS, England - Ireland won the second edition of the European Tour's innovative GolfSixes tournament as Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne beat the French pair of Romain Wattel and Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the final on Sunday.

The Irish overcame the England Women's team of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the six-hole match-play event, then beat South Korea in the semifinals, with Moynihan chipping in for a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Moynihan and Dunne then defeated France 2-0 at Centurion Club to secure the first prize of 100,000 euros each. That almost doubled Moynihan's career earnings on the European Tour, for just two days' work. The 23-year-old player has not made a halfway cut in eight events this season.

Full-field scores from the GolfSixes

The European Women's team of Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda lost to Australia in the quarterfinals. But the fact that both women's teams, who were rank outsiders, advanced from the group stage was a boost for the women's game in Europe.

''I think it's a huge success for women's golf,'' Reid said. ''Hopefully we've opened a few more eyes to women's golf and shown that we can compete and that we are pretty good at what we do, and we work very hard at what we do.

''Also, I wanted to point out that loads of the girls in America have been saying how much they have enjoyed watching it and Lydia Ko has already messaged us saying she's absolutely desperate to get on a team next year.''



Watch: Fowler lips in 76-foot putt for eagle

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 6, 2018, 6:17 pm

Rickie Fowler found an impressive way to erase his double bogey at the par-4 fifth on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Just two holes later, he found the left edge of the green in two at the par-5 seventh, leaving himself this putt down and across a serious ridge for eagle:

Per ShotLink, the 76-foot, one-inch putt was the third longest make of Fowler's PGA Tour career.

This, after he four-putted from 19 feet yesterday at 17. Golf is weird.



Bubba: I would never tank against Trump

By Grill Room TeamMay 6, 2018, 5:50 pm

So, if you were playing golf with President Trump, and you were really good - say, PGA Tour player-good, would you let him win, just because he's, you know, the president?

No doubt some people would, but Bubba Watson is not one of them.

Bubba recently found himself staring into a TMZ camera for one of their signature "dude in the street" off-the-cuff interviews, and he was asked if he had ever played with Trump. Yes, Bubba said, back in 2006. If he ever got to play with him again, would he let him win?

Bubba seemed greatly amused by this question, something he almost never does with the regular golf media. "No," he said emphatically. "I would never let him win. If he beats me, he beats me." But no tanking. "No not at all, 'cause then I could tell everybody I beat the President."

