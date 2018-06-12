Getty Images

Tiger has his 'home' putter with him at Shinnecock

By Rex HoggardJune 12, 2018, 4:28 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Tiger Woods has played three, nine-hole practice rounds at Shinnecock Hills, each with a wide variety of playing companions.

But the one constant throughout his preparations has been his putting, which was an issue in his last start at the Memorial.

Woods played a practice round on Monday with Steve Stricker, who has served as Tiger’s unofficial putting coach in the past. He also arrived at the U.S. Open with two putters in his bag, one his normal “gamer” and the other a model he uses back home when he’s practicing.

“When I'm at home, I have a couple practice putters that I have, and I've always been one that likes the heel-shafted putter. I like feeling the toe move. I love feeling the release of it,” he explained on Tuesday. “What I've done over basically my entire career is putt with those putters at home a lot. And then I like to feel that in my fingers when I grab my other putter, the one you see me putt with for most of those years, and have that same swing.”

Two weeks ago at the Memorial, where he tied for 23rd place, Woods ranked 56th for the week in putting and lost 7.69 shots to the field on the greens.

Woods said he spent last week working on his putting and was also encouraged by this week’s poa annua putting surfaces, like those he grew up playing in Southern California.

“What I did at Memorial, I just didn't feel comfortable over it,” he said. “I couldn't see my lines. And those greens were quick, and I just didn't feel comfortable and didn't hit many good putts. I hit a lot of bad ones.”

Houston Open secures 5-year sponsor agreement

By Rex HoggardJune 12, 2018, 5:32 pm

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday that the Houston Open will return to the schedule next year, with a new spot in the circuit’s line up.

The Astros Foundation, led by Astros owner Jim Crane and a consortium of local sponsors, agreed to a five-year deal to host the event, which will be played at the Golf Club of Houston.

The Houston Open had historically been played the week before the Masters but had been struggling to find a sponsor. Officials with the Houston Golf Association had a May 31 deadline to secure a replacement.

“The event has always made a significant charitable impact by virtue of tremendous partners and outstanding community support, and thanks to the Astros Foundation and Jim Crane, these works including support of The First Tee of Greater Houston will continue,” Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

The Tour hasn’t announced next season’s schedule, but according to various sources the Houston event was tentatively slated for the week before the U.S. Open. A possible replacement for that date could be a new event in Minnesota, which has been the site of a PGA Tour Champions tournament in recent years.

Spieth didn't know USGA changed playoff format

By Ryan LavnerJune 12, 2018, 5:14 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Jordan Spieth was asked Tuesday about the USGA’s recent decision to abandon the 18-hole playoff at the U.S. Open in favor of a two-hole aggregate.

He seemed confused.

“It’s the first I’ve heard of that being an option,” Spieth said at Shinnecock.

It’s not an option, of course. It’s the new rule, announced in February. It was put into play for the first time two weeks ago, at the U.S. Women’s Open, eventually won by Ariya Jutanugarn in four extra holes.

But Spieth had no clue. He even checked the forecast for next Monday, in case he was fortunate enough to play his way into a playoff.

“I guess strategy changes a little from an entire round,” he said, “but honestly I had no idea that it even changed. So shows you what I know.”

There hasn't been a U.S. Open playoff since 2008.

Tiger: Players could miss tee times because of traffic

By Rex HoggardJune 12, 2018, 4:16 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – When it comes to majors, Tiger Woods leaves nothing to chance.

His preparations this week have checked all the right boxes, like limiting his practice rounds to nine holes in order to walk the fine line between experience and conserving energy. Even his accommodations were carefully considered.

Instead of staying at the player hotel or a rented house, Woods is staying on his $20 million yacht, Privacy, in nearby Sag Harbor, which is about a 30-minute commute compared to two hours for some players.

“Staying on the dinghy helps,” he joked on Tuesday at Shinnecock Hills. “There are a few guys so far this week have said it's taken them from the hotel, 2 ½ to 3 hours, and, you know, there's a good chance that someone might miss their [tee] time. You get a little traffic, you get maybe a little fender bender, it's not inconceivable someone could miss their time.”

Woods also said having his “dinghy” so close has allowed him to pace himself for what is always the most physically and mentally draining event of the year.

“Sag Harbor is a cute little town. I've only been there for a few days now. I haven't really got a chance to walk about a little bit, but certainly will this week,” he said. “So far, it's been nice to kind of get away from the tournament scene and go to my dinghy there and just really enjoy it.”

Tiger Tracker: 118th U.S. Open

By Tiger TrackerJune 12, 2018, 12:45 pm

Tiger Woods is looking to end a 10-year majorless drought at the U.S. Open. We're tracking him this week at Shinnecock Hills.

