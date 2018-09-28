Getty Images

Woods-Reed aren't betting favorites for Saturday

By Will GraySeptember 28, 2018, 6:18 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Six days after winning the Tour Championship, Tiger Woods finds himself in the role of underdog as he looks to help extricate the Americans from an early Ryder Cup deficit.

Woods and Patrick Reed lost their opening fourball match against Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, and with the four men again set to clash Saturday at Le Golf National, the undefeated Euros have been listed as slight betting favorites at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. Fleetwood and Molinari opened at -125, meaning bettors must wager $125 to win $100, while Woods and Reed are +105 meaning a $100 bet yields $105.

The other match that will feature the Europeans as favorites is the opener, where Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia are -130 against the pair of Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Koepka and Finau are listed at +110, although they teed off as +120 underdogs Friday before toppling the pairing of Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

The Americans are favored in the other two matches, with the biggest perceived advantage belonging to Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Johnson and Fowler will play together for the third straight session, and they are -160 favorites against the all-English duo of Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, who are listed at +140.

In the anchor match sure to bring with it plenty of fire, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are -125 favorites against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm, who are +105.

After storming from behind to take a 5-3 overall lead in the competition, the Europeans are now -160 favorites overall to win back the Ryder Cup. The U.S. team is a +140 underdog, and it’s an almost exact role reversal from the opening line that had the Americans favored at -150 and the home team at +130.

It wasn't close: Europe 4 under, U.S. 11 over in foursomes

By Rex HoggardSeptember 28, 2018, 6:37 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The United States wouldn't have had to play a little bit better Friday afternoon; it would have had to play a lot better, and the Americans might still have gotten blanked.

“If you look at the scores, I realize it's match play, but the European side played very good golf this afternoon,” U.S. captain Jim Furyk said following Day 1 at the Ryder Cup. “Every one of their matches was even par to under par on a pretty difficult setup in difficult conditions where the wind was blowing 20 mph.”

The U.S. team was swept 4-0 in the alternate shot session and now trails, 5-3, heading into Saturday.

The four European teams in foursomes were a combined 4 under par, compared with the four American teams that were 11 over par.

On particular note, Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren were 5 under par through nine holes, rolling Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, 5 and 4.

“They were something like 5 under on the front nine on alternate shot. They pretty much would have been leading any fourball match this morning with an alternate-shot team,” Furyk said. “You look at the way they played, they played great.”

Flawed thinking could lead to another close U.S. loss

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 28, 2018, 6:32 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Jim Furyk wanted to make one point abundantly clear on Friday night, after his U.S. team was swept in a session for the first time in 29 years.

“We’ve played for eight points so far out of 28,” he said. “The event is still pretty young.”

But in a match between two of the strongest Ryder Cup teams ever assembled, one lopsided session – even one measly point – has often explained why the Americans are still searching for their first road victory in a quarter-century. 

Just look at recent away-game history:

In 2014, the Americans trailed by just a point after three sessions.

In 2010, they lost by one. 

In 2006, they were only down, 5-3, heading into Saturday.

And in 2002, they were tied going into Sunday.

Those are slim margins, all of them, which only amplifies a player’s poor performance or a captain’s curious decision.

Furyk had one of those decisions Friday at Le Golf National.

Wanting to get everyone on the course on the first day of matches, Furyk paired Phil Mickelson with rookie Bryson DeChambeau for the afternoon foursomes.

With 21 career losses, Mickelson is the losingest U.S. Ryder Cupper in history, but he’s been particularly poor in alternate shot (now 5-8-4). His current form has been suspect – he finished dead last a week ago at the Tour Championship – and his season-long statistics offered little reason to think he’d be a good fit for the format.

He ranked 192nd on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy – out of 193 players.

And he was 136th in greens in regulation.

Le Golf National just so happens to be one of the tightest driving courses that players have faced all year, with lush rough and hazards galore, and on Friday afternoon 20-mph gusts made hitting greens even more difficult.

Captains typically opt for the birdie machines in fourballs and for the best players in alternate shot, when it’s imperative to strike shots solidly. Mickelson and DeChambeau are proficient at making birdies – they’re ranked Nos. 6 and 7 on Tour, respectively, in birdie average – but Furyk chose to keep them on the bench for better-ball.

“I felt comfortable putting them out there (in foursomes),” Furyk said. “They practiced a lot together.”

But no amount of practice could have prepared them for the onslaught they faced on Friday afternoon, when Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren – two of the game’s preeminent ball-strikers – went out in 5 under (including the usual match-play concessions) on their way to a 5-and-4 victory that probably wasn’t even that close.

“We thought this would be a good format for us,” Mickelson said later. “The challenge was we just didn’t play our best. I don’t know what to say. They played phenomenal golf and I’m not trying to take it away from them. We just weren’t at our best, either.”

Mickelson is correct there: Garcia and Noren likely would have beat any pairing in foursomes. So would many of their Europeans teammates, who played exceedingly well in difficult conditions. Their four pairings combined to go 5 under par in the awkward format; the Americans were 11 over.

“What we all have to remember, and the important message is: It was four points out of 28 that we played for,” Furyk said. “We are not happy with it. We will use it as motivation tomorrow. It’s significant, but it’s a small percentage of the points that we’re going to play for this week. Right now, we’re two points down with 20 left. There’s time.”

That’s true, but more significant than the clean sweep was the decisive manner in which the Europeans won the four matches (all by at least a three-hole margin). That’s what should be most worrisome to Furyk – they had no answer for Europe’s bevy of strong iron players.

And so there are decisions to make – tough decisions – and Furyk hinted at some possible lineup changes for the Saturday afternoon foursomes session. In what’s sure to be a tight match, every choice will be scrutinized, every error magnified.  

When asked whether he could foresee a situation in which a struggling player (such as Mickelson) sat for both sessions on Saturday, Furyk said: “We’re going to make the decisions that are best for our team, and our players are all on board for that. We’ll do anything needed to try to put ourselves in position.”

But in the very next answer, when asked about his Day 1 foursomes lineup, Furyk said: “I’ll be honest, I’d do it again.”

Do it again?

After putting together two players who were ill-suited for the format?

After the first European session sweep since 1989?

That’s the kind of flawed thinking that has led to too many close U.S. losses.

How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 28, 2018, 6:20 pm

You want to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 30 hours of live action of the biennial matches, as well as "Live From" coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Click here for our Ryder Cup 101, which explains everything you need to know about the matches.

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, Sept. 27

GC: 6-11AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 11AM-1PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

Friday, Sept. 28

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, Sept. 29

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2-3AM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs (www.golfchannel.com/tourstream)

NBC: 3AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, Sept. 30

GC: 4-6AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

NBC: 6AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3: Singles (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Furyk on playing Phil in foursomes: 'I'd do it again'

By Will GraySeptember 28, 2018, 6:07 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Should the U.S. go on to lose this Ryder Cup, Jim Furyk’s decision to put Phil Mickelson out in Friday’s foursomes session will be one of the most popular targets for second-guessing.

Mickelson didn’t come into the matches with much current form to speak of, and his erratic play off the tee ranked him 192nd on the PGA Tour this season in driving accuracy. But the 48-year-old still saw his number called this afternoon in the more demanding format, paired with rookie Bryson DeChambeau after the two sat out the morning fourball session.

That decision backfired in grand fashion, as Mickelson and DeChambeau dropped seven of the first nine holes en route to a 5-and-4 loss to Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren. With his team now facing a 5-3 deficit, Furyk defended the placement of Mickelson in a format that offers no margin for error.

“He’s a very good iron player, so I felt comfortable. Bryson is a good ball-striker. I felt comfortable putting them out there,” Furyk said. “I have all the confidence in both of those players, and I have so much confidence in Phil in his ability to take a young player like Bryson and help him out. And also it’s Phil Mickelson, major champion. He’s got a lot of experience, and I put that confidence in him.”

That confidence did not extend to Saturday’s fourball session, as Furyk again benched both players for the morning wave. Mickelson’s all-time record in Ryder Cup foursomes now drops to 5-8-4 following a round that bottomed out when he teed off with an iron for position on the par-5 fifth hole but still found the water.

“We thought that this would be a good format for the tee shots, hitting a bunch of irons off the tees,” Mickelson said. “We just didn’t play our best. I don’t know what to say. They played phenomenal golf, and I’m not trying to take it away from them. We just weren’t at our best, either.”

Furyk hinted that he might change his foursomes gameplan after Friday’s shutout, but when it comes to the decision to put Mickelson under the spotlight he had no regrets.

“I’ll be honest, I’d do it again,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in all 12.”

