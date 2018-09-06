NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tiger Woods will play the first round of the BMW Championship with his Scotty Cameron putter back in the bag.

Woods played a nine-hole practice round at Aronimink on Tuesday with his Newport 2 after benching it earlier this summer.

He arrived at the Quicken Loans National in late June with a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 mallet and went on to challenge for two major titles at The Open and PGA Championship.

Displeased with his putting performance at The Northern Trust, Woods debuted a TaylorMade Juno blade last week at the Dell Technologies Championship and played all four days with it. In the final round on Monday, he took 33 putts and lost 1.35 strokes to the field on the greens.

A day later, he was cruising around Aronimink with the Cameron.

This marks the third consecutive week that Woods will use a different putter.

In a rare move, he opted out of yesterday’s Wednesday pro-am and declined pre-tournament media availability.

The 14-time major winner won 13 of those titles with his Cameron.