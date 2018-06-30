Getty Images

Yin will lean on Solheim experience Sunday at KPMG

By Randall MellJune 30, 2018, 10:42 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Angel Yin introduced herself to the larger world of golf in a big way at the Solheim Cup late last summer.

With her good humor and titanic drives, she seemed destined for even bigger things.

Could that big day arrive Sunday?

Yin moved into contention at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Saturday despite a double bogey at the 16th hole. With a 4-under-par 68, she will begin the final round in fourth place, five shots off the lead.

Yin, still a teenager at 19, is looking to make her first LPGA title a major championship. She broke through for her first professional title on the Ladies European Tour at the end of last year, winning the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic. She believes that and helping the Americans win the Solheim Cup as a rookie last year will help her know what to expect Sunday at Kemper Lakes.

“When you're playing the last day in contention, you're going to feel that adrenaline rush throughout your body, and I experienced that in Solheim where I was bombing my driver away, 347, something like that,” Yin said. “I can't remember.”

Yes, of course, she remembers that blast. Everyone who saw it remembers it.

Yin said she will rely on her Solheim Cup memories.

“Just know how my body works and reacts, when I'm coming close to the finish line,” Yin said.

Yin made three birdies in a row at Kemper Lakes Saturday after making the turn to the back nine. She was within two shots of the lead, but the start of “The Gauntlet” got her. That’s what they call the three, tough finishing holes. She pushed her tee shot right into a fairway bunker at the 16th. Then she mishit a layup shot, an 8-iron, flaring it right and into the hazard.

“It’s a tough hole,” Yin said.

Sunday will test how far she has come as a second-year LPGA player.

“I think my game has matured a lot,” she said.

Henderson needs Sunday charge after rough finish

By Randall MellJuly 1, 2018, 12:38 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Brooke Henderson didn’t finish the way she wanted Saturday at Kemper Lakes, but she’s in position to make yet another final-round charge at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She won it two years ago, finished second last year and tied for fifth in her first start in it three years ago.

She’ll start tomorrow three shots back after posting a 2-under-par 70 that left her kicking herself over missed opportunities with a new putter she put in her bag this week.

“Today, I kind of struggled a little bit with my putter, which is disappointing,” Henderson said.

Her plan Sunday?

“I think just kind of get better in my head, and just go out tomorrow and make a lot of good shots and see if I can make some birdies,” she said.

Henderson plans to come out early to work on her putting.

“Just work on my pace putting a little bit, just try to get confident with it again,” she said.

Henderson missed a 3-foot putt for par at the 14th hole, and missed a 7-foot birdie chance at the last.

Still, she knows how the stars line up for her in this event.

“This event has always been really special to me,” she said. “My worst finish so far has been a T-5, which is pretty crazy when you think about it. Just so many great memories, and hopefully tomorrow I can just go out and put a good score together and just kind of see what happens.”

Roller coaster ride to thank for Ryu's steely nerves

By Randall MellJuly 1, 2018, 12:22 am

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu hates roller coasters.

They scare her.

That’s exactly why her swing coach, Cameron McCormick, wanted her to go ride one.

There was a larger lesson to be learned, he said, facing her fears.

It may have been the best putting lesson Ryu ever got.

Huh? Putting lesson?

Yeah, after a terrible week putting at the U.S. Women’s Open last month, Ryu told McCormick she was becoming overly nervous on the greens. So he gave her some homework. He asked her what sort of things she feared, and when she confided, he told her to go ride a roller coaster.

If Ryu wins the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Sunday, she will thank him again for the tough assignment. She’ll remember how nervous she was standing in line to get on a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas near her Dallas home three weeks ago. She made her sister come with her to ride it.

“Really afraid,” she said. “I hate heights. I was like, 'Oh my God, I can’t do this.’”

But Ryu did.

“I was actually pretty sick after that,” she said.

A week later, Ryu won the Meijer Classic, and then she told McCormick all about her roller coaster ride.

“He was like, 'Well, we’re going to go to the next chapter,’” Ryu said. “So, I’m really afraid of what he’s going to make me do next.”

Ryu is strapped in at Kemper Lakes hoping to soar to yet another new height in her career. With a 5-under-par 67 Saturday, she moved into sole possession of the lead.

At 11-under 205, Ryu is three shots ahead of Brooke Henderson (70), four ahead of Sung Hyun Park (71) and five ahead of Angel Yin (68).

Ryu is bidding to win her third major. If she does, she will move back to Rolex world No. 1, as long as Ariya Jutanugarn doesn’t finish second, and that’s not likely, with Jutanugarn tied for 41st coming into Sunday.

If Ryu wins, she’ll be 3/5 of the way to her newest dream.

“I never really dreamed about becoming a Grand Slammer, but after I won the ANA Inspiration [last year], I started to dream about becoming a Grand Slammer,” Ryu said. “For that, I need to definitely win this tournament. Right now, I'm in pretty good position to achieve another dream, so I really want to make it.”

Back before she was even an LPGA member, Ryu won the U.S. Women’s Open at The Broadmoor in 2011. If she wins this week, she’ll have the Ricoh Women’s British Open and Evian Championship left to complete the career sweep of the LPGA’s five majors.

Saturday was a steamy, grueling test.

Temperatures reached into the mid-90s, with the heat index up to 105.

Nobody was cooler than Ryu on the back nine.

Tied for the lead at day’s start, Ryu missed a 3-foot putt for par at the third hole and fell two shots behind Henderson and Park.

Momentum swung back to Ryu with a bad bounce that turned into a lucky bounce at the seventh hole.

That’s where she hit a 5-wood too hard, trying to reach the par 5 in two. Her ball bounced hard over the green and was bounding toward the water when it disappeared into a marshal’s backpack.

After taking a free drop, Ryu made par.

“One of my luckiest moments out there,” Ryu said. “The ball could have gone into the water. I could have made double bogey instead of 5. Definitely, God helped me out there.”

It felt like a belated birthday present. Ryu turned 28 on Friday.

Ryu has become one of the best ball strikers on tour, and her putting is a less nervy adventure now. She showed off all her skills on the back nine. She birdied four of the final eight holes.

“Right now, I feel pretty confident on the putting green,” Ryu said. “I think the tournament is all about confidence, and that's the attitude I really want to have for tomorrow, a free mind but confident.”

Kelly loses lead, gets it back at U.S. Senior Open

By Associated PressJuly 1, 2018, 12:10 am

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jerry Kelly squandered the lead, then regained it, and will head into the final day of the U.S. Senior Open with a one-shot advantage over David Toms.

Kelly shot 1-over 71 on Saturday at The Broadmoor to finish at 4 under. He three-putted from inside of 2 feet on the 12th hole for a double bogey that briefly cost him the lead.

Toms shot a bogey-free 66.

Tim Petrovic had a 71. He briefly led after making birdie on No. 14, but bogeyed three his last four holes to finish two out of the lead, tied with Kirk Triplett (68).

Another shot back are Brandt Jobe (66), Paul Goydos (70) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (73), whose only birdie of the day came on a chip-in from the side of the 15th green.

Ryu leads by three, eyes third major at KPMG

By Associated PressJune 30, 2018, 11:36 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu sees another major championship in reach and a spot in history in sight. She knows what she has to do, and she took a big step Saturday.

Ryu broke away on the closing holes at Kemper Lakes to take a three-stroke lead in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

The 28-year-old South Korean star birdied the 14th and 15th holes to jump ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson and finished with a birdie on 18. She shot a 5-under 67 on another scorching afternoon to get to 11-under 205 and move closer to her third major victory.

Henderson was second. She bogeyed Nos. 14 and 16 in a 70.

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park was 7 under after a 71, and American Angel Yin had a 68 to get to 6 under.

Ryu won the 2011 U.S. Women's Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration for her major victories. Adding the Women's PGA would be quite the way to cap her birthday week after she turned 28 on Friday.

''Winning this tournament is going to be huge because I never really dreamed about becoming a Grand Slammer,'' she said. ''But after I won the ANA Inspiration, I started to dream about becoming a Grand Slammer. For that, I need to definitely win this tournament, and right now, I'm in pretty good position to achieve another dream so I really want to make it.''

She also won the Meijer LPGA Classic two weeks ago in Michigan for her sixth LPGA Tour victory. And she's in a good spot at Kemper Lakes despite the brutal weather.

After heavy rain soaked the course earlier in the week, the past two days have been marked by brutal heat, with temperatures in the mid-90s on Saturday. And with storms in the forecast on Sunday, organizers decided to adjust the tee times and have groups of three start on the first and 10th holes.

Henderson - the KPMG winner at Sahalee in 2016 and runner-up to Danielle Kang at Olympia Fields last year - led most of the afternoon and was up by two strokes at 10 under.

The back-to-back birdies by Ryu and two late bogeys by Henderson turned things in a hurry. Ryu also used a neat approach on 18 to set up a short birdie putt on the par-4 hole. But she actually started to sense things turning when she buried a 15-foot birdie putt on 11 and an 8-footer for par on the par-3 13th.

Ryu had the right touch on her birdie putts on 14 and 15.

''After the front nine, I couldn't actually expect to be leading after the third round,'' she said. But I think that 11 was really, really important momentum for me. That was a really big birdie.''

The late bogeys aside, Henderson feels like she has all parts of her game working for her. And she believes she is in a good spot heading into the final round.

''I feel like I can really depend on my tee shots and my long game,'' she said. ''I've been hitting it close and giving myself good looks for birdie. Today, I kind of struggled a little bit with my putter, which is disappointing, but I think just kind of get better in my head and just go out tomorrow and make a lot of good shots and see if I can make some birdies. And hopefully, they roll in.''

Yin was rolling along, making a push toward the top of the leaderboard, after beginning the day four strokes off the lead. The 19-year-old from Arcadia, California, birdied the 10th, 11th and 12th holes to get to 7 under, but a double-bogey on No. 16 slowed the surge.

Her 3-wood off the tee hit a bunker on the left side of the fairway and an 8-iron went to the water on the right. She also missed a bogey putt. But a birdie on 18 gave her a strong finish despite the heat.

''How difficult was it?'' Yin said. ''I don't need to say much. You can just look. I'm wearing a skirt. I don't do that. So legs are out, it's hot.''

Michelle Wie was 1 over after a 72.

