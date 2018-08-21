FedExCup Playoffs 2018 TV Schedule

The PGA TOURseason may be ending, but the race to the FedExCup is just beginning! Golf Channel and NBC Sports will broadcasting live tournament coverage and news programming around the FedExCup Playoffs.



Opening with The Northern Trust, the top 125 players in season-long points standings are qualified to participate in the first of four events that will determine the 2018 FedExCup Champion. After the first event the top 100 players will make it to the Dell Technologies Championship, then the top 70 will advance to the BMW Championship. A reseed will take place, seeding the top 30 golfers who will play the TOUR Championship. With $10 million in prize money and the FedExCup trophy at stake, the best golfers in the world will try their hardest to win it all, but only one will be crowned the FedExCup Champion.

FedExCup Points leader Dustin Johnson looks to dethrone last season's champion Justin Thomas, with Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open, PGA Championship), Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods (making his first appearance since 2013) and Rory McIlroy all in the mix.

Who will win and take home the FedExCup trophy this year? Don't miss a moment of the action! Live coverage starts with the first event, The Northern Trust, on Thursday at 2pm ET. You can also catch the live streaming of the Playoffs on Golf Channel via Streaming andjoin in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and using the hashtag #FedExCup.

Golf Channel FedExCup Playoffs Programming Guide (All times ET):

The Northern Trust from Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, NJ:

Thursday, August 23: 2pm

Friday, August 24: 2pm

Saturday, August 25: 1pm

Sunday, August 26: 12pm

Dell Technologies Championship from TPC Boston:

Friday, August 31: 2:30pm

Saturday, September 1: 3pm

Sunday, September 2: 1pm; NBC 3pm

Monday, September 3: 11:30am; NBC 1:30pm

BMW Championship from Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown, PA

Thursday, September 6: 2pm

Friday, September 7: 2pm

Saturday, September 8: NBC 12pm; Golf Channel 3:30pm

Sunday, September 9: 12pm; NBC 2pm

TOUR Championship from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA

Thursday, September 20: 1pm

Friday, September 21: 1pm

Saturday, September 22: 12:30pm; NBC 2:30pm

Sunday, September 23: 12pm; NBC 1:30pm