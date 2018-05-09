Getty Images

The PLAYERS TV Schedule 2018

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 9, 2018, 8:40 pm

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will dedicate nearly 90 hours of live programming surrounding the PGA TOUR’s marquee event of the season, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Showcasing the deepest field of the year, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to provide 22 hours of live tournament coverage at THE PLAYERS, Thursday-Sunday (May 10-13), which will be complemented by more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news, analysis and features across Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive.

Watch live streaming of THE PLAYERS coverage on Golf Channel APP

Watch complementary coverage via DirecTV mosaic feeds and our Golf Channel app:

14th Hole: Live feed dedicated to the coverage of this par – 4 hole, expanding 481 yards long

ShotLink: Live feed of tournament coverage including relevant ShotLink® data and statistics

 Featured Group: A live feed following two featured groups

THE PLAYERS TV Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, May 9

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 10

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (First Round)                      1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Second Round)                  1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Third Round)                     2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round)                      2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Schauffele's caddie wins contest at par-3 17th

By Rex HoggardMay 9, 2018, 11:07 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Kaiser, the caddie for reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele, won Wednesday’s Caddie Competition at TPC Sawgrass.

Kaiser hit his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole on the Stadium Course, which was playing 137 yards, to 7 feet, 2 inches to edge Jordan Elsen, C.T. Pan’s caddie, and Joe Cruz, who loops for Adam Hadwin and finished third.

Kaiser was the only caddie to hit his tee shot inside 10 feet, although he fell short of the winning shot last year that was hit by Ian Finnis (6 feet, 11 inches).

The Caddie Competition benefits the Bruce Edwards Foundation, which support ALS research.

Talley qualifies for U.S. Women's Open at home club

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 10:59 pm

Emma Talley will be the only player enjoying a home-course advantage when the U.S. Women’s Open begins at Shoal Creek in three weeks.

Talley, an LPGA rookie, is a member at Shoal Creek outside Birmingham, Ala. She won the NCAA individual championship while at the University of Alabama in 2013 and won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in ’15. She is one of just five women to win both titles.

Talley, 24, played her way into the U.S. Women’s Open surviving a three-way playoff Monday for the fourth and final qualifying spot in the sectional qualifier at Dunwoody (Ga.) Country Club.

“I love Shoal Creek,” Talley said. “I have never been so nervous in my life as I was over that last putt, because I’ve never wanted to play in a tournament as badly as I wanted to play in this U.S. Women’s Open. Shoal Creek is so beautiful and such a special place.”

Talley birdied the first playoff hole from 6 feet to advance, defeating Demi Runas of Torrance, Calif., and Germany’s Sophia Popov.

While at Alabama, Talley played regularly with her team in visits to Shoal Creek. They played an NCAA regional championship there.

“I think we were guinea pigs to help the club get ready to host the U.S. Women’s Open,” Talley said.

Talley earned her LPGA card finishing ninth on the Symetra Tour last year. She was offered a Shoal Creek membership as part of the club’s “Tour Hopefuls” program for promising young players.

Rookies embrace challenge of par-3 17th at Sawgrass

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 10:02 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The island hole awaits.

For 21 PGA Tour pros making their debut at The Players this week, there is more than the usual angst over a date with the iconic 17th hole.

It is, after all, a first date.

If the 17th had an online dating profile, it might open like this:

Moody wild child who will at some point break your heart ...

Ryan Blaum is 34 and eager to tee it up at The Players for the first time, knowing how the 17th can become the center of the golf universe.

He watched the event just about every year growing up in Miami.

“Sometimes, it was just fun to watch the carnage,” Blaum said.

Kevin Tway knows what Blaum means, but he wouldn’t necessarily call it fun to watch.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Tway, 29, knew the wicked charms of the 17th before he played the hole for the first time ever in a practice round on Monday.

Kevin’s father, Bob, birdied the hole countless times in the 21 years he played the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. Bob won eight PGA Tour titles, including the 1986 PGA Championship. The man could really play, but he set a record at The Players for one-man carnage at the 17th. Bob made a 12 at the hole back in 2005.

He hit four balls in the water there in the third round, flying his first two shots over the green and then watching his third and fourth spin off the front of the green.

After hitting the green with his fifth shot, he three putted.

Bob was tied for 10th stepping to the tee that day. He ended up tying for 72nd.

“You’re playing great,” Bob said that day. “All of a sudden, in one hole, you might as well be finishing last.”

Kevin didn’t bother asking his father about the hole before heading to the Stadium Course this week.

“There are some things you probably just shouldn’t talk about,” Kevin cracked. “That’s one of them.”

What did Kevin do when he got his first chance ever at the 17th on Monday?

“Hit a pitching wedge too far, it went in the water,” Kevin said. “Got it out of the way.”

Kevin is eager for his chance at the hole when The Players officially begins Thursday.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” he said. “To be honest, I’m a little nervous.”

He won’t be alone.

Andrew Landry, 30, is making his first appearance in The Players. This week also marked the first time he ever played the 17th.

“I definitely felt a little nerves over the shot in my first practice round,” Landry said. “It’s kind of cool to get some nerves on a Tuesday.”

Landry hit the green, but he said he learned the adventure isn’t over there. He dropped a ball on the ridge in the middle of the green and tried to putt down to where a front pin might be.

“I putted it off the green and into the water,” he said.

Bryson DeChambeau, 24, played the 17th for the first time Tuesday in a practice round. He took some time at the tee box to soak in the moment.

“You stop and go, `Hmmm, this is pretty special,’” DeChambeau said. “We don’t play another hole like it on tour. It’s an island green, and you have to hit the green. Normally, it’s just going to be a wedge, but it isn’t easy. If you get some wind, it can be a brutal.”

With the wind blowing into him, DeChambeau hit the green with a 9-iron, about 20 feet from the hole.

Ollie Schniederjans, 24, said he hasn’t been over thinking the hole. He played it in a junior event as a 14-year-old.

“I think I won the event,” he said.

But not without going unscathed the first time he played the 17th.

“I one hopped it over the back, into the water,” he said.

All these first timers understand the challenge will escalate when fans begin showing up in droves on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele, 24, is teeing it up in The Players for the first time, but he stopped to play the Stadium Course before heading over to the Puerto Rico Open last year. He safely hit the 17th his first time playing it.

“When I played last year, there was nobody here,” Schauffele said. “I got up to the tee, and it was, `OK, just normal wedge, nothing to it.’ It was late in the day, and there wasn’t much wind.

“What makes 17 so great at The Players is there’s usually wind, usually switching around, and there are people everywhere, yelling, and there’s a lot of pressure, with a lot on the line. “And all you can see is water. That’s why it’s a special hole.”

No matter if it’s your first date or not.

DeChambeau takes unique path to first Players

By Will GrayMay 9, 2018, 6:57 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – When scanning the list of 21 first-time participants this week at The Players Championship, one set of credentials stands out above the rest.

For many players, a trip to TPC Sawgrass serves as a precursor to playing and contending in majors. Not so for Bryson DeChambeau, who forged a unique path to his first Stadium Course appearance.

DeChambeau got into a couple majors thanks to his 2015 U.S. Amateur win, and three more with his victory last summer at the John Deere Classic. In total he has already played in seven majors, making the cut in four of them, before ever making his Players debut.

“It’s kind of weird, I know,” DeChambeau said. “I think it’s a huge benefit to have that under my belt, especially having played well in a few of the majors and contending in a few. Look, I’ve played well in enough events to be comfortable out here in any situation I think, besides going down the stretch with the lead in a major or something like that.”

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

That comfort level has been on full display in recent weeks, as DeChambeau has become a staple on PGA Tour leaderboards. His fourth-place finish at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship was his fourth top-5 finish of the year, and his third in the last four starts including his runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T-3 finish at the RBC Heritage.

After a streaky start to his pro career, the key to consistency has been easy for the 24-year-old to identify.

“It’s a combination of my driving and putting,” DeChambeau said. “When those two line up, it’s game on for me. That’s where I can jump to another league, if those two line up.”

DeChambeau’s recent success has also put him into contention to make his Ryder Cup debut this fall. He’s now 12th on the American points list, up three spots from last week, with the top eight after the PGA Championship qualifying automatically.

While some players try to shield themselves from such point races this early in the year, DeChambeau is embracing his newfound status.

“I’m excited, and I know I have a great chance to do it,” he said. “Everybody’s fighting for those last few spots, and for me, I know I’m right there and I know it. I’ve just got to keep playing well in these big events.”

One key to getting up to speed this year has been DeChambeau’s ability to bend the ear of a certain 14-time major champ. Tiger Woods and DeChambeau played together both Tuesday and Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass, in a practice round trio rounded out by Harold Varner III, as Woods and DeChambeau have become unlikely but consistent practice partners.

“The one thing I can say is that he really cares. Not just about how he’s playing, but he cares about how the young guns are coming up and playing, and I really appreciate that from him,” DeChambeau said. “He still wants to kick our butt like crazy. Whenever he hits it past me, he’s always nudging me, saying the old fart’s hitting it farther than the young gun. He’s still got that competitive fire, and I look forward to competing with him for a long time.”

