Getty Images

Classic photo of young McIlroy, young Finau together

By Grill Room TeamSeptember 29, 2018, 8:24 am

Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau faced off in Saturday’s fourball session at the Ryder Cup.

And, as McIlroy posted to his Instagram account, it’s not the first time they dueled on the course.

McIlroy showcased this classic photo of the two of them as kids.

View this post on Instagram

The last time I played @tonyfinaugolf head to head...

A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on

Finau has certainly leaned out and McIlroy has bulked up, since their youth. But Finau, now 6’ 4”, still towers over McIlroy, 5’ 9” (?).

According to this article from the Desert News, McIlroy and Finau met when the Northern Irishman traveled to Utah 18 years ago to gain some U.S. golf experience: 

McIlroy and Finau were summer golf pals in their pre-teen days during the summer of 2000 when McIlroy left his home in Northern Ireland to stay with the Doug Pinckney family in Orem. He also stayed in the home of Gary and the late Vena Finau in Salt Lake City that summer.

Small world.

According to a report that Deseret News golf writer Mike Sorensen wrote after McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club, McIlroy played in 10 junior tournaments of the Utah Junior Golf Association back in 2000. He didn’t win an event that summer, but he made friends with Tony and his younger brother Gipper.

Apparently McIlroy’s parents, Rosie and Gerry, sent their son to the U.S. after he met Pinckney at a junior tournament in Florida and the two families arranged for a summer playing vacation for Rory in Utah.

Article Tags: Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Losing Reed shushes; mocked by Edoardo Molinari

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 10:14 am

Patrick Reed made an international name for himself four years ago, shushing crowds at Gleneagles on his way to a singles victory over Henrik Stenson.

He furthered his cup persona in 2016 at Hazeltine, shushing not the crowd, but singles opponent Rory McIlroy, on his way to a dramatic win.

On Saturday at Le Golf National, he revived his shtick, shushing the French crowd on the ninth hole during his fourball match alongside Tiger Woods.

Only Reed and Woods were losing to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood at the time. And the putt was Reed’s first birdie of the day – again, in fourballs. And the putt was to halve the hole, not win it.

The ninth hole was the first fairway Reed hit on the day. The birdie putt kept the U.S. 1 down in its match.

Francesco's brother, Edoardo, who played on the victorious 2010 European Ryder Cup team, took notice of Reed's antics and mocked the Masters champ over his performance this week.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Patrick Reed, Edoardo Molinari

Trending

Getty Images

How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 8:00 am

You want to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 30 hours of live action of the biennial matches, as well as "Live From" coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Click here for our Ryder Cup 101, which explains everything you need to know about the matches.

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, Sept. 27

GC: 6-11AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 11AM-1PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

Friday, Sept. 28

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, Sept. 29

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2-3AM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs (www.golfchannel.com/tourstream)

NBC: 3AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, Sept. 30

GC: 4-6AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

NBC: 6AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3: Singles (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

It wasn't close: Europe 4 under, U.S. 11 over in foursomes

By Rex HoggardSeptember 28, 2018, 6:37 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The United States wouldn't have had to play a little bit better Friday afternoon; it would have had to play a lot better, and the Americans might still have gotten blanked.

“If you look at the scores, I realize it's match play, but the European side played very good golf this afternoon,” U.S. captain Jim Furyk said following Day 1 at the Ryder Cup. “Every one of their matches was even par to under par on a pretty difficult setup in difficult conditions where the wind was blowing 20 mph.”

The U.S. team was swept 4-0 in the alternate shot session and now trails, 5-3, heading into Saturday.

Match scoring from the 42nd Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

The four European teams in foursomes were a combined 4 under par, compared with the four American teams that were 11 over par.

On particular note, Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren were 5 under par through nine holes, rolling Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, 5 and 4.

“They were something like 5 under on the front nine on alternate shot. They pretty much would have been leading any fourball match this morning with an alternate-shot team,” Furyk said. “You look at the way they played, they played great.”

Article Tags: Jim Furyk, 2018 Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.