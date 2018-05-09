You've heard the phrase "real recognize real," so is this "kayfabe recognize real?"

During his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday, Tiger Woods was asked about LeBron James' current run through the NBA playoffs and offered the following assessment of greatness in professional sports.

"Well, I think that - first of all, I think that being great is doing something that no one can do, but also what separates those people, the ones you mentioned like LeBron or like what I'm thinking with [Michael Jordan] or [Wayne] Gretzky, it's just the duration, being able to do it not just for one year or one game or a little spell, they're able to do it for a number of years, and accumulate highlights that we will always look at. They're peppered in our memories.

"You know, to dominate something is one thing. Every player out here can have one good week and blow away the field. Okay, great. Now can you do it for a month, can you do it for a year, now do it for a decade, do it for a decade plus? And then you start separating what is truly great.

"In our sport, there's been a few guys who have had runs where they've lasted for well over a decade, into two, and that's what separates greatness. And what LeBron has done for, what, 15 seasons now is just remarkable because it's that type of longevity, and to be able to be up for that long a period of time, and to be able to adjust, as well, because we all know as we age that we're not going to be as athletic as we used to be, and so we have to do it different ways. And to be fluid and adjust and still be that talented and that good, and hats off to not just LeBron but the people I just named."

Quite taken with Woods' comments was the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer who boasts 16 officially recognized (and countless more unrecognized) world championship reigns across four decades in the ring.

The limousine-riding-jet-flying-wheeling-dealing-wooo-son-of-a-gun took to Twitter on Wednesday to put over both Woods and James.

@TigerWoods Love Your Thought Process And Thoughts On @KingJames! Looking Forward To Seeing You Win This Weekend! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 9, 2018

Flair, 69, whose professional successes and personal failures were chronicled in a recent documentary, survived a prolonged hospitalization last summer, when it looked as though his life was in danger following complications from surgery. Speaking to his own longevity, he kicked out at two-and-a-half.