Flair puts over Tiger, LeBron on Twitter

By Nick MentaMay 9, 2018, 3:08 pm

You've heard the phrase "real recognize real," so is this "kayfabe recognize real?"

During his pre-tournament news conference on Tuesday, Tiger Woods was asked about LeBron James' current run through the NBA playoffs and offered the following assessment of greatness in professional sports.

"Well, I think that - first of all, I think that being great is doing something that no one can do, but also what separates those people, the ones you mentioned like LeBron or like what I'm thinking with [Michael Jordan] or [Wayne] Gretzky, it's just the duration, being able to do it not just for one year or one game or a little spell, they're able to do it for a number of years, and accumulate highlights that we will always look at. They're peppered in our memories.

"You know, to dominate something is one thing. Every player out here can have one good week and blow away the field. Okay, great. Now can you do it for a month, can you do it for a year, now do it for a decade, do it for a decade plus? And then you start separating what is truly great.

"In our sport, there's been a few guys who have had runs where they've lasted for well over a decade, into two, and that's what separates greatness. And what LeBron has done for, what, 15 seasons now is just remarkable because it's that type of longevity, and to be able to be up for that long a period of time, and to be able to adjust, as well, because we all know as we age that we're not going to be as athletic as we used to be, and so we have to do it different ways. And to be fluid and adjust and still be that talented and that good, and hats off to not just LeBron but the people I just named."

Quite taken with Woods' comments was the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer who boasts 16 officially recognized (and countless more unrecognized) world championship reigns across four decades in the ring.

The limousine-riding-jet-flying-wheeling-dealing-wooo-son-of-a-gun took to Twitter on Wednesday to put over both Woods and James.

Flair, 69, whose professional successes and personal failures were chronicled in a recent documentary, survived a prolonged hospitalization last summer, when it looked as though his life was in danger following complications from surgery. Speaking to his own longevity, he kicked out at two-and-a-half.

Just beachy: How Rory learned to like Sawgrass

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 5:29 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rory McIlroy finally surrendered.

Yes, after a few frustrating years on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, he decided to play the way architect Pete Dye apparently wants him to play it.

McIlroy believes submitting to Dye’s will puts him in a better place to win The Players.

Well, that and the soothing effect the beaches here are having on him.

“I started staying on the beach a few years ago, and that's made the event a lot more enjoyable,” McIlroy said. “I stayed pretty much on property there, at the hotel, and I just felt like I couldn't get away. To go and stay on the beach now, it’s a nice sort of release from everything that’s going on around the event.”

McIlroy said the beach puts him in a better state of mind to take on the challenges Dye creates.

“I've learned to like the golf course, and I've had to do that a lot with Pete Dye courses,” McIlroy said. “The first time you get on some Pete Dye courses, they're very strange, and they set you up at wrong angles. Visually, they're just a little bit not what you want to see, but you learn to deal with it and play the way he wants you to play.

“I was a little stubborn the first few years I came here.”

McIlroy is making his ninth start at The Players. He missed the cut in his first three, never breaking par. He ran off three straight top-10 finishes after that.

“It took me a few years to figure it out,” McIlroy said. “I haven't been quite in contention, but I've been close enough. I think it’s about time I step up and give myself a chance on Sunday.”

McIlroy probably tried to overpower the Stadium Course too much his few years around it.

“I felt like why should I try and play from the same spot as everyone else, when I can drive it 20 or 30 yards farther, but the course just doesn't allow you to do that,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy won’t hit more than seven drivers in a round this week. He’ll hit 2-irons and 3-woods a lot.

“You just have to play this golf course a certain way and be a little bit better than everyone else with your irons and your wedges,” McIlroy said. “And that's usually a good combination around here.”

Status secure, Poulter sets sights on Ryder Cup

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 4:53 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ian Poulter returns to The Players this week remembering how his crazy finish a year ago pulled him out of a swoon and back into thinking about making the European Ryder Cup team.

Poulter tied for second on the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

“Hopefully, we can go one better than last year,” Poulter said Wednesday.

Poulter shanked his approach to the 18th hole off a hospitality structure in the final round last year, then watched his ball ricochet backward, into the trees. His great escape from there might have been the spark that led to his resurgence over the last year. He saved bogey after nearly holing out from 116 yards.

“I was looking for one massive week, a stepping stone,” Poulter said. “It was a turnaround of one shot, really, to open up the rest of the calendar season, to get my head in the right position. It's as simple as that shot on the last hole I hit last year.”

After a nearly losing his tour card in his comeback on a medical extention from a foot injury, Poulter barely found his way into The Players last year; he retained his status after a quirk was corrected in the way the Tour was doling out points.

His status secure for the remainder of the season, Poulter took advantage, as his second-place finish helped push him into the postseason and back on the Tour this season.

With confidence rebuilt, Poulter, 42, has been on the rise. He won the Houston Open last month.

Now, Poulter is aiming to make the European Ryder Cup team for the sixth time.

“It’s a massive goal,” Poulter said.

Two years ago, Poulter failed to make the team, a disappointment for European fans who love his fiery nature. He’s 12-4-2 overall in the Ryder Cup, 4-0-1 in singles. He went to Hazeltine as a vice captain, instead. He enters this week one spot outside what would make the European team on the world points list, with the teams to be finalized after the Made in Denmark event at the start of September.

“I know what I need to do to make the team, and that is play consistent golf throughout the summer,” Poulter said. “I need some big finishes, and I know I'm one week away from obviously securing that spot.”

Once as high as No. 5 in the world rankings, Poulter tumbled to No. 207 early last year, but he’s back up to No. 26.

Making the Ryder Cup team continues to motivate his rise.

“I'm focused and determined to do it,” he said.

Lagardère Sports announces personnel changes

By Rex HoggardMay 9, 2018, 4:36 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Lagardère Sports – the player-management firm that includes the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedker and Jon Rahm – announced a series of personnel moves on Wednesday.

Senior vice president of golf operations Mac Barnhardt will leave the company on May 17 after nearly five years with the agency. Barnhardt joined Lagardère Sports when the firm acquired Crown Sports Management in 2013.

“The acquisition of Crown Sports was a milestone in the development of our premier golf business as we know it today,” said Steve Loy, the president of Lagardère’s golf division. “We thank Mac for his contributions to our agency and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Lagardère also announced contract extensions with Jeremy Elliott, Ben Harrison, Jimmy Johnston, Jeff Koski, and Lee Knox, as well as the addition of Rocco Novellino and Thomas Riehle.

Casey (back) WDs from Players; Mitchell takes spot

By Rex HoggardMay 9, 2018, 3:50 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Paul Casey withdrew from The Players on Wednesday with an ailing back, according to the PGA Tour.

Casey has been playing some of his best golf in recent weeks, winning the Valspar Championship in March, his first Tour victory since 2009, and finishing tied for fifth place last week.

He was replaced in the field by Keith Mitchell, who is a Tour rookie making his first start at The Players, but not his first start at TPC Sawgrass. Mitchell played the Junior Players Championship when he was 16 years old but said on Wednesday this week will be different.

“I feel bad for Paul, but this the biggest tournament I’ve ever played in,” Mitchell said. “It’s going to be fun, different. This is our tournament.”

Brian Stuard moved to first alternate.

