Got $100 million? Then you can buy the McNealy home

By Grill Room TeamJune 28, 2018, 3:34 pm

Aspiring professional Maverick McNealy is son to billionaire Scott McNealy, the former CEO of Sun Microsystems. This might not be new news to you.

But it really hits home how rich the McNealy's are when you see photos of their Palo Alto, Calif., home which is now for sale ... for $96.8 million.

McNealy, a former Stanford standout, is currently applying his trade on the Web.com Tour. He and his three brothers grew up in this estate, which, according to the Wall Street Journal includes a 4,700 square-foot gym, climbing wall, disco, pizza room (yes, pizza room), golf practice facility, ice rink, pool, tennis court, basketball court, home theater, poker room, spa, sauna, wine celler, and a panic room. It is 28,000 square feet, sits on 13 acres of land and has a total of 20 rooms.

The images are courtesy Rex Real Estate, which estimates your monthly payments at $489,857 (assuming you're good for the $19,360,000 down payment).

Molinari (67) balancing Ryder Cup and FedExCup aspirations

By Nick MentaJune 28, 2018, 6:07 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Francesco Molinari has one eye on the Ryder Cup and the other on maintaining his PGA Tour status.

So while many Ryder hopefuls are teeing it up this week at Le Golf National in France, Molinari is here at TPC Potomac, where he opened with a 3-under 67 Thursday morning to sit in a tie for fifth on the early leaderboard.

In his last three worldwide starts, the 35-year-old edged Rory McIlroy to win the BMW International, missed out on his third Italian Open title by a shot, and finished T-25 at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The run has him currently occupying the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot on the European Ryder Cup points list, which gave him the cushion to add the Quicken Loans to his schedule.

Full-field scores from the Quicken Loans National

Quicken Loans National: Articles, photos and videos

Molinari sits 123rd in the FedExCup points race, with the top 125 making the playoffs and retaining their status.

“It’s very simple,” Molinari said. “The original plan was to play France. It’s a course I love and obviously it’s big points for the Ryder Cup. Unfortunately, just the way I’ve played over here, I need to get more FedEx points before the start of the playoffs.

“At the same time, the fact that I played so well in Wentworth and in Italy gave me the chance to miss France and still have a decent chance at making the Ryder Cup team.”

Molinari represented Europe in winning efforts in 2010 and 2012, but has missed out on the last two Ryder Cups.

With Team Europe undergoing a turnover, Molinari could provide a veteran presence in a new-look team room.

“Similar to what happened to the American team the last few years, there is some young, new blood coming through,” Molinari said. “There’s Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm and maybe a few other guys. I’d love to make the team. I’ve said it all year. I just don’t want to make it an obsession. I need to play good golf, tournament by tournament, and hope that will be enough to make the team.”

Rosaforte Report: 'Ghost of Payne Stewart' revitalized Reid

By Tim RosaforteJune 28, 2018, 4:35 pm

The ghost of Payne Stewart doesn’t haunt Mike Reid.

In fact, there was a time when it was his friend.

Kemper Lakes no longer haunts Reid, either. And it was hardly his friend.

From his home in Orem, Utah, Reid will be watching the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to see what the golf course looks like now, some 29 years after the biggest nightmare of his career.

It was in the 1989 PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes where Reid led after 18, 36, 54 and 70 holes, and where he failed to protect a three-stroke lead with three holes to play.

Stewart started the day six strokes back and birdied four of the last five holes to narrow the advantage. But Reid opened the door to the star-crossed Stewart – and the first of his three majors – with a bogey at the 16th hole, a double bogey at No. 17 with his first three-putt of the week, and a missed 7-footer for birdie at the 18th. He finished tied for second, one back of the champion.

Mike Reid walking up the 18th fairway in the 1989 PGA Championship (Getty)

Stewart was less than gracious in victory, but Reid took defeat philosophically with the famous quote, “Sports is like life with the volume turned up.” He hugged Stewart because he “wanted to get on that track of healing,” and didn’t want to be perceived as a poor sport.

Waiting by Reid’s locker, after he had signed his scorecard and gone through the news conference, was one of the game’s all-time leading sportsmen, Jack Nicklaus.

“I’ll never forget it,” Reid said. “What’s revealing for me was not the fact he came to the locker. It’s that he waited for an hour.”

Extending his hand, the first thing Nicklaus said to Reid was, ‘I’ve never felt so bad for somebody in all my life.’”

Reid led the Masters with four holes to play earlier that year and tried to process it in a positive manner, seeing how colleagues had blown leads in majors and come back to win. But Reid never got another opportunity until the 2005 Senior PGA Championship at Laurel Valley.

“I had come to realize that my chance had passed me like a stranger in a crowd,” he said when we caught up earlier this week.

But that stranger – or maybe it wasn’t a stranger – appeared at Laurel Valley. Playing in the last group again, head down after shooting 38 going out, Reid was dragging his feet walking up the hill to the 10th tee.

“My feet felt like concrete,” he said. “I’m 30 yards from the tee and I looked up and saw this guy behind the ropes, wearing knickers and a golf shirt. That guy wins the award for Payne Stewart lookalike.”

As he got closer to the tee, Reid thought to himself, “That is Payne Stewart.” When their eyes locked, Reid felt like he was experiencing something from the outer dimension. Stewart had died in a plane crash six years prior to the ’05 Senior PGA.

“This figure, this lookalike, shot me a look,” Reid said. “It was as though he was saying to me, quit feeling sorry for yourself. You’ve got nine holes to play. Get off your butt and play golf, which is something Payne Stewart would have said.”

Reid felt his feet getting lighter and his attitude changing. Anxious to get the back nine underway, wanting to get a club in his hand, he looked back to where his caddie was standing and noticed the man that looked like Payne Stewart, or the ghost of Payne Stewart, had disappeared.

Reid shot 4 under on the backside and beat Jerry Pate in a playoff. Three strokes down going to the last hole, he finished with an eagle to tie and won with a birdie on the first hole of sudden death.

Mike Reid after winning the 2005 Senior PGA Championship (Getty)

“I don’t know if you believe in cosmic things like that, but I do,” said Reid, whose other PGA Tour Champions win, the 2009 Tradition, is also a major. “I’m certain I was receiving special dispensation. All that disappointment I felt at Kemper Lakes evaporated at that moment in Laurel Valley. It erased a lot of the hurt.”

Now 63, with six children and eight grandchildren, Reid didn’t go through the qualifying process for this week’s U.S. Senior Open because he was organizing a fund-raising golf event to benefit Choice Humanitarian, an organization to eliminate extreme poverty in the world. Last Thanksgiving, he went on a 10-day expedition to Nepal to dig a trench for water supply.

Being the gentle soul that he is, Reid is hoping nothing like what he experienced occurs this week at Kemper Lakes, which is hosting its first professional major since ’89.

The Champions Tour held events thee from 1996-2001, but Reid was too young to compete. “It seemed like it disappeared,” Reid said of the course he made famous. “My experience at Kemper Lakes was the worst fun I’ve ever had, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

'Jeopardy' contestants get easiet golf answer ever correct

By Grill Room TeamJune 28, 2018, 2:30 pm

Most of us would love to have Sports as a Final Jeopardy category, that or Potent Potables. That, however, is rarely the case with actual "Jeopardy" contestants, who would prefer 17th Century French Poets.

But Sports was the final determination on Wednesday's episode and the answer was golf-related. And for anyone who know the difference between a driver and a ball, it was the easiest option ever offered. Still, somewhat surprisingly, all three questioned correctly.

H/T Golf Digest

