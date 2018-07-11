It's not coming home: Pros react to England's World Cup loss

England and Croatia squared off in Russia on Wednesday for the right to take on France in the World Cup finals.
For weeks, English fans have touted the slogan, "It's coming home," in reference to what they believed was an impeding title. IT will be going to Croatia or France.
Prior to the start of the semifinal matchup, and during most of the contest, English pros were conspicuously quiet. Ian Poulter sent this tweet in advance of the match:
Guess what.....— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 11, 2018
It’s coming home https://t.co/jz8maTI1Lf
England scored in the fifth minute and there was much rejoycing
England fans in Hyde Park waste about $10,000 in beer on team’s first goal against Croatia pic.twitter.com/lfCxGZfqNW— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2018
YES!!!— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 11, 2018
What a free kick!!!!!— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) July 11, 2018
COME ON ENGLAND#ENGCRO #WorldCup #ThreeLions #ENG
In the 68th minute, Croatia tied it up at 1-1.
Scene in Croatia’s Ban Jelacic Square when team scored goal to tie England pic.twitter.com/udfCzk5Ywy— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 11, 2018
No thats not part of the script!!!!— Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) July 11, 2018
It’s meant to be coming home
Be patient @England, Croatia’s last 2 games went to penalties, they are pressing hard, they’ll tire and we will score near the end! #prediction— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 11, 2018
After ending regulation tied at 1-1, Croatia scored in the second extra session to take a 2-1 advantage and eventually won by that same margin, ending England's World Cup dream.
WATCH: Croatia fans erupt in celebrations in Zagreb as Croatia advances to the 2018 World Cup final.@AnneNBCNews will have more tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/bkWdbO1Of6— NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 11, 2018
Heartbroken but England u have made us proud I love u sooooo much. I love u— Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 11, 2018
You’ve done us proud @England - the future is bright #WorldCupRussia2018— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 11, 2018
Such a shame for it to end like that but what a World Cup!! Great to see a young England team achieve what they have! The future is bright for sure! @England #WorldCup— Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) July 11, 2018
That’s a real shame.. Dream start and played so well. It’s been amazing watching and feeling a nation who has been buzzing game after game. Hold your heads high lads. @England— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 11, 2018
Gutted, but thank you to the @England team, and manager, for giving us this beautiful World Cup run. #England #ThreeLions #WorldCup— Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) July 11, 2018
Great effort lads! We are proud of your commitment and determination! @England— Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) July 11, 2018
Gutted, heartbroken, down beat, fed up, sick to the stomach. We’re all feeling it. But we WILL win a World Cup with this team and Coach! Pride restored for our nation! Be gutted tonight but realise how amazing our team of players have done!! Thanks for the memories England!!— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 11, 2018
Though, there was some trolling by Italy's Edoardo Molinari.
Maybe not this time...— Edoardo Molinari (@DodoMolinari) July 11, 2018