Mickelson pokes fun at Tiger error in 'Match' promo

By Grill Room TeamAugust 23, 2018, 12:07 pm

Phil Mickelson fired the first shot in the trash-talking battle between he and Tiger Woods, in advance of their $9 million match.

It wasn’t so much a shot at Woods, though, as it was at whomever created the promotional poster.

Yes, if you look carefully you’ll notice that Tiger’s driver is of the left-handed variety. It is still, however, a TaylorMade.

Woods and Mickelson are two of the best smack talkers on Tour and they will be mic’d up for their match Thanksgiving Friday in Las Vegas. Let’s hope the war of words gets a little better than this.

Tiger Tracker: The Northern Trust

By Tiger TrackerAugust 23, 2018, 11:20 am

Tiger Woods begins his FedExCup Playoffs run at this week's Northern Trust. We're tracking him at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Tiger vs. Phil $9M pay-per-view match set for Nov. 23

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 11:09 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Phil Mickelson picked a good day to join the Twitter-verse.

Immediately following his pro-am round on Wednesday at The Northern Trust, Mickelson was asked about his upcoming match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas, which Woods had tweeted about moments before.

Before answering reporters’ questions he thumbed in a response to Woods on Twitter: “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make.”

The match will be played Nov. 23 in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek. The purse for the winner-take-all match will be $9 million. It will be produced by Turner Sports and broadcast on pay-per-view. Pricing has not been determined.

Mickelson said the format will be traditional match play, although he added that there will be “in-play” competitions between the two, like closest to the pin or longest drive. The two players, as well as their caddies, will also be wearing microphones throughout the match.

“It allows us to be a little bit more real, if you will,” Mickelson said. “We think there will be some pretty good interest, but we’re also trying to present it in a way that you don’t get to see with normal TV.

“With only two guys, we should have a totally different experience with fans, because we will have smaller crowds that won’t necessarily have ropes they can walk inside the fairway and up near the greens. The idea is not just to have this great match, but to have this interactive experience so fans can see something they’ve never seen in televised golf before.”

Organizers are trying to decide on the size of the crowd that will be allowed to be on the course. They are also looking at allowing the event to be played into the early evening, ending around 8 or 9 p.m. (PT) which would mean the last few holes would likely be played under lights.

Henderson ready for another run at win in Canada

By Randall MellAugust 22, 2018, 10:23 pm

It may not be Tigermania, but Brooke Henderson creates her own mania teeing it up in her native Canada.

She would relish taking that to another level with a victory in Saskatchewan this week. She’s trying to become the first Canadian to win the title since Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural event in 1973.

“I would love to win this tournament,” Henderson said. “I don't know if that's this year. Hopefully, before my career is over.”

Still just 20, Henderson is teeing it up for the fifth time in Canada’s national championship. “Every time, it just keeps getting better for me,” Henderson said. “Better finishes, better crowds. It’s really amazing.”

Henderson is seeking her seventh LPGA title, her second this year. She’s coming off a final-round 63 Sunday that helped her to a tie for seventh at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Henderson won the Lotte Championship in April, one of her eight top-10 finishes this year.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

“This is my only real opportunity to come home to Canada and play in front of everybody and hopefully give them a good show,” Henderson said.

With the Manulife Classic’s run ending last year, this is Canada’s only remaining LPGA event. Henderson’s face is plastered on billboards advertising the tournament throughout Regina, Saskatchewan.

“I kind of blush a little bit, a little embarrassed,” Henderson said. “It's just unreal. Playing on the LPGA tour every single week is my dream come true, and then to come here, where I'm kind of that center of attention again, is kind of a highlight.”

Home games aren’t always an advantage in golf. Ask Tiger Woods. He never won the L.A. Open. In seven starts in LPGA events played in Canada, Henderson’s best finish so far is T-11 at the Manulife Classic last year. She finished T-12 at last year’s CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, an hour from her childhood home in Smiths Falls.

Henderson is one of 16 Canadians in this week’s field.

“Every one of us definitely feels a little bit more pressure playing at home,” Henderson said. “Hopefully, I can just kind of play my own game, play well, and give them something that they can be excited about. Hopefully, put on a good show so that on the weekend I can give it a run on Sunday.”

2019 Web.com Tour finals will be earlier

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 9:24 pm

Although there was no shortage of interest when the PGA Tour unveiled its dramatically overhauled schedule beginning next year, the trickle-down impact that new lineup will have on the Web.com Tour is starting to come into focus.

This week’s Web.com Tour event in Columbus, Ohio, kicks off the secondary circuit’s four-tournament “finals” series, but with an earlier finish planned starting next year on the PGA Tour, the secondary circuit will have to adjust as well.

Essentially, the PGA Tour season will end four weeks earlier beginning in 2019, which means the Web.com Tour will also have to condense its schedule in order for those earning PGA Tour status via the secondary circuit to be prepared for the start of the new season.

Full-field scores from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

“Next year’s schedule isn’t final yet but the Web.com Tour Championship will be a week or two weeks following the Tour Championship. That’s the most likely landing position,” said Andy Pazder, the Tour’s chief of operations.

This year’s Web.com Tour Championship is scheduled for Sept. 20-23, but with the overall schedule changes on the PGA Tour next year’s date for the Web.com Tour finale would be around late August or the first week of September.

Pazder said the Web.com Tour will continue to have a “finals” series and that the circuit is projected to have 27 events on next year’s schedule, the same as this year. The difference in 2019 will be that tournaments will be more condensed.

“We still have plenty of weeks on the calendar January through early September to put together a solid number of tournaments,” Pazder said. “We’ve added a couple of early-season events that will be announced when the schedule comes out.”

Unlike the PGA Tour, Pazder said the Web.com Tour will continue to play a “calendar” schedule, although he added that creating a wraparound schedule could be an option in the future.

